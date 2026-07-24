TolSniper MT5 Indicators

Precision Trend & Momentum Filter

Take the guesswork out of trend trading with this highly sophisticated yet intuitive market analysis tool. Designed to identify high-probability trend, this tool combines multiple layers of market data to ensure you only enter a trade when the conditions are perfectly aligned.

Instead of reacting to every minor market fluctuation, this tool acts as a strict gatekeeper. It waits for a confirmed shift in market direction, validates it against the broader trend, and—most importantly—filters out dangerous "trap" setups where the market is exhausted. The result is a cleaner chart, fewer false signals, and highly precise entry points.

Key Features & Advantages

Dynamic Reversal Detection: Accurately identifies the exact moment a trend begins to reverse, plotting clear, non-repainting arrows at your entry level.

Accurately identifies the exact moment a trend begins to reverse, plotting clear, non-repainting arrows at your entry level. Trend Validation System: Uses a dual-line momentum filter to ensure you are always trading in the direction of the dominant market flow. No more fighting against the current.

Uses a dual-line momentum filter to ensure you are always trading in the direction of the dominant market flow. No more fighting against the current. Exhaustion Filter (Anti-Trap): This is the standout feature. It actively prevents you from buying at the absolute top of a rally or selling at the absolute bottom of a crash by measuring market exhaustion before allowing a signal.

This is the standout feature. It actively prevents you from buying at the absolute top of a rally or selling at the absolute bottom of a crash by measuring market exhaustion before allowing a signal. Visual Clarity: The chart remains clean and easy to read. It displays dynamic trailing dots to visualize stopping levels, color-coded trend lines for direction, and bold arrows for execution.

The chart remains clean and easy to read. It displays dynamic trailing dots to visualize stopping levels, color-coded trend lines for direction, and bold arrows for execution. Anti-Whipsaw Technology: Built-in algorithms prevent the tool from spamming you with multiple signals during choppy, sideways market conditions.

Product Parameters (Notification Settings)

This tool offers a fully customizable alert system so you never miss a trading opportunity, even when you are away from your desk.

Alert Pop-Up: When enabled, a detailed pop-up window will appear on your PC screen the moment a valid signal is generated, displaying the symbol, price, and market state.

When enabled, a detailed pop-up window will appear on your PC screen the moment a valid signal is generated, displaying the symbol, price, and market state. Push Notification: When enabled, sends an instant push notification directly to your MetaQuotes ID (via the MT5 mobile app on your smartphone or tablet).

When enabled, sends an instant push notification directly to your MetaQuotes ID (via the MT5 mobile app on your smartphone or tablet). Email Notification: When enabled, sends a detailed email containing the signal specifications to your designated email address.

When enabled, sends a detailed email containing the signal specifications to your designated email address. Sound Notification: When enabled, plays an audio alert to grab your immediate attention when a signal triggers.

When enabled, plays an audio alert to grab your immediate attention when a signal triggers. Sound File: Allows you to specify the exact audio file (e.g., .wav format) to be played when the sound notification is active.

How to Use

Installation: Attach the tool to any chart timeframe. It will automatically begin analyzing the market structure. Analyze the Environment: Look at the color-coded lines. A bullish environment is confirmed when the faster line is above the slower line. A bearish environment is when the faster line is below. Wait for the Signal: Do not trade based on the lines alone. Wait for a bold arrow to appear on the chart. An upward arrow is your permission to look for Buy setups. A downward arrow is your permission to look for Sell setups. Execution: Once an arrow appears, use your preferred entry method (market order, limit order, etc.) knowing that the reversal has been validated and the market is not in an exhausted state.

Recommendations

Timeframes: While it works on all timeframes, it performs exceptionally well on M15, H1, and H4 charts, where market structures are more stable and reliable.

While it works on all timeframes, it performs exceptionally well on M15, H1, and H4 charts, where market structures are more stable and reliable. Confluence: For maximum accuracy, use this tool as a directional filter alongside traditional support/resistance zones, supply and demand areas, or pivot points.

For maximum accuracy, use this tool as a directional filter alongside traditional support/resistance zones, supply and demand areas, or pivot points. Risk Management: Always use a stop-loss. A logical place for your stop-loss is just beyond the trailing dot plotted on the chart at the time of your entry.

Always use a stop-loss. A logical place for your stop-loss is just beyond the trailing dot plotted on the chart at the time of your entry. Patience: Because of the strict exhaustion filter, this tool will intentionally ignore some trades. Remember: the goal is quality over quantity. Fewer signals often mean higher win rates.

Full Disclaimer

HIGH RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange trading carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage creates additional risk and loss exposure. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk tolerance. You could lose some or all of your initial investment; do not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Educate yourself on the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions.

NO GUARANTEE OF PROFITS: Past performance is not indicative of future results. This software tool is provided for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice. We make no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the signals generated or the profits that may be achieved by using this tool.

USER RESPONSIBILITY: You are solely responsible for your own trading decisions and the results thereof. The developers and distributors of this product shall not be held liable for any financial losses, damages, or negative consequences arising from the use of this software. It is highly recommended to test this tool extensively on a demo account for a minimum period before applying it to a live trading environment. By using this product, you acknowledge and accept full responsibility for your trading actions.