TolSniper MT5 Indicators

Precision Trend & Momentum Filter

Take the guesswork out of trend trading with this highly sophisticated yet intuitive market analysis tool. Designed to identify high-probability trend, this tool combines multiple layers of market data to ensure you only enter a trade when the conditions are perfectly aligned.

Instead of reacting to every minor market fluctuation, this tool acts as a strict gatekeeper. It waits for a confirmed shift in market direction, validates it against the broader trend, and—most importantly—filters out dangerous "trap" setups where the market is exhausted. The result is a cleaner chart, fewer false signals, and highly precise entry points.

Key Features & Advantages

  • Dynamic Reversal Detection: Accurately identifies the exact moment a trend begins to reverse, plotting clear, non-repainting arrows at your entry level.
  • Trend Validation System: Uses a dual-line momentum filter to ensure you are always trading in the direction of the dominant market flow. No more fighting against the current.
  • Exhaustion Filter (Anti-Trap): This is the standout feature. It actively prevents you from buying at the absolute top of a rally or selling at the absolute bottom of a crash by measuring market exhaustion before allowing a signal.
  • Visual Clarity: The chart remains clean and easy to read. It displays dynamic trailing dots to visualize stopping levels, color-coded trend lines for direction, and bold arrows for execution.
  • Anti-Whipsaw Technology: Built-in algorithms prevent the tool from spamming you with multiple signals during choppy, sideways market conditions.

Product Parameters (Notification Settings)

This tool offers a fully customizable alert system so you never miss a trading opportunity, even when you are away from your desk.

  • Alert Pop-Up: When enabled, a detailed pop-up window will appear on your PC screen the moment a valid signal is generated, displaying the symbol, price, and market state.
  • Push Notification: When enabled, sends an instant push notification directly to your MetaQuotes ID (via the MT5 mobile app on your smartphone or tablet).
  • Email Notification: When enabled, sends a detailed email containing the signal specifications to your designated email address.
  • Sound Notification: When enabled, plays an audio alert to grab your immediate attention when a signal triggers.
  • Sound File: Allows you to specify the exact audio file (e.g., .wav format) to be played when the sound notification is active.

How to Use

  1. Installation: Attach the tool to any chart timeframe. It will automatically begin analyzing the market structure.
  2. Analyze the Environment: Look at the color-coded lines. A bullish environment is confirmed when the faster line is above the slower line. A bearish environment is when the faster line is below.
  3. Wait for the Signal: Do not trade based on the lines alone. Wait for a bold arrow to appear on the chart. An upward arrow is your permission to look for Buy setups. A downward arrow is your permission to look for Sell setups.
  4. Execution: Once an arrow appears, use your preferred entry method (market order, limit order, etc.) knowing that the reversal has been validated and the market is not in an exhausted state.

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: While it works on all timeframes, it performs exceptionally well on M15, H1, and H4 charts, where market structures are more stable and reliable.
  • Confluence: For maximum accuracy, use this tool as a directional filter alongside traditional support/resistance zones, supply and demand areas, or pivot points.
  • Risk Management: Always use a stop-loss. A logical place for your stop-loss is just beyond the trailing dot plotted on the chart at the time of your entry.
  • Patience: Because of the strict exhaustion filter, this tool will intentionally ignore some trades. Remember: the goal is quality over quantity. Fewer signals often mean higher win rates.

Full Disclaimer

HIGH RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange trading carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage creates additional risk and loss exposure. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk tolerance. You could lose some or all of your initial investment; do not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Educate yourself on the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions.

NO GUARANTEE OF PROFITS: Past performance is not indicative of future results. This software tool is provided for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice. We make no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the signals generated or the profits that may be achieved by using this tool.

USER RESPONSIBILITY: You are solely responsible for your own trading decisions and the results thereof. The developers and distributors of this product shall not be held liable for any financial losses, damages, or negative consequences arising from the use of this software. It is highly recommended to test this tool extensively on a demo account for a minimum period before applying it to a live trading environment. By using this product, you acknowledge and accept full responsibility for your trading actions.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Kareem Abbas
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
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Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
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The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
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Ilham Hijrah Saputra
Индикаторы
1. Architectural Overview Most retail channel indicators (such as traditional Triangular Moving Averages or Centered Moving Averages) suffer from "repainting"—a deceptive mechanism where past signals alter their historical placement as new data flows in. Aegis Horizon Channel Pro   eliminates this vulnerability. Built upon a robust   Exponential Moving Average (EMA)   baseline and mapped using the volatility expansion framework of the   Average True Range (ATR) , the boundaries establish perman
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AsuEA MT5 Expert Advisors
Ilham Hijrah Saputra
Эксперты
ASUEA - Professional Trend Expert Advisor ASUEA is an advanced automated trading system designed to capture high-probability market trends with precision and efficiency. Built for disciplined risk management and consistent performance, it features smart trailing stops, strict daily protection limits, and dynamic execution control to help you navigate the markets with confidence. Key Features & Advantages Smart Trend Following: Automatically aligns trades with the dominant market direction, keepi
C34 Martinah MT5 Expert Advisors
Ilham Hijrah Saputra
Эксперты
C34 Martinah MT5 Expert Advisor is an automated trading solution developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Based on the advanced Martingale Cost Averaging Strategy, it combines intelligent position scaling with an adaptive grid management system to optimize trade recovery during adverse market conditions. Designed for flexibility and stability, the C34 Martinah supports all major currency pairs and timeframes, allowing traders to tailor its parameters to their individual trading style and risk to
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