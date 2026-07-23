mBer is a non-repainting scalping indicator purpose-built for EURUSD on the M5 chart. Instead of relying on generic moving averages, mBer calculates rolling Upper Quartile (Upper Q) and Lower Quartile (Lower Q) levels from recent price data — statistical boundaries that mark where price is trading relative to its own short-term distribution.

When price pushes toward the Upper Q, it signals a statistically stretched, potentially overbought zone; when price pushes toward the Lower Q, it signals a stretched, potentially oversold zone. Scalpers can use these zones to time quick entries and exits around short-term mean-reversion moves, or to confirm momentum when price breaks cleanly through a band.

Because it's tuned specifically to EURUSD's M5 volatility profile, mBer avoids the "one-size-fits-all" problem of generic indicators applied across unrelated pairs and timeframes.