Mber

mBer is a non-repainting scalping indicator purpose-built for EURUSD on the M5 chart. Instead of relying on generic moving averages, mBer calculates rolling Upper Quartile (Upper Q) and Lower Quartile (Lower Q) levels from recent price data — statistical boundaries that mark where price is trading relative to its own short-term distribution.

When price pushes toward the Upper Q, it signals a statistically stretched, potentially overbought zone; when price pushes toward the Lower Q, it signals a stretched, potentially oversold zone. Scalpers can use these zones to time quick entries and exits around short-term mean-reversion moves, or to confirm momentum when price breaks cleanly through a band.

Because it's tuned specifically to EURUSD's M5 volatility profile, mBer avoids the "one-size-fits-all" problem of generic indicators applied across unrelated pairs and timeframes.

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ALGOFLOW OÜ
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Alfiya Fazylova
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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4.95 (132)
Утилиты
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
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Утилиты
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5 (1)
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Trinh Dat
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Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Утилиты
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4.59 (74)
Утилиты
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
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Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Утилиты
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Inakis Srl
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Утилиты
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
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