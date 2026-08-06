Mber

mBer is a non-repainting scalping indicator purpose-built for EURUSD on the M5 chart. Instead of relying on generic moving averages, mBer calculates rolling Upper Quartile (Upper Q) and Lower Quartile (Lower Q) levels from recent price data — statistical boundaries that mark where price is trading relative to its own short-term distribution.

When price pushes toward the Upper Q, it signals a statistically stretched, potentially overbought zone; when price pushes toward the Lower Q, it signals a stretched, potentially oversold zone. Scalpers can use these zones to time quick entries and exits around short-term mean-reversion moves, or to confirm momentum when price breaks cleanly through a band.

Because it's tuned specifically to EURUSD's M5 volatility profile, mBer avoids the "one-size-fits-all" problem of generic indicators applied across unrelated pairs and timeframes.

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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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