RiskLines Calculator

Here's a description you can adapt for the MQL5 Market listing — I've broken it into the pieces the submission form usually asks for (title, short description, full description with feature bullets).

Product name (example):
Risk Calculator Lines — Draggable SL/TP Position Sizer

Short description (for the listing preview):
Draggable Entry/SL/TP lines paired with a live risk calculator panel. Lock your risk as a % of equity or a fixed dollar amount and the lot size auto-solves as you drag — no manual math, no separate spreadsheet.

Full description:

Risk Calculator Lines turns position sizing into a visual, drag-and-drop workflow right on your chart. Plan a trade by dragging three lines — white for Entry, red for Stop Loss, green for Take Profit — and a compact panel keeps every number in sync in real time.

Key features

  • Draggable Entry / SL / TP lines — grab any line and move it; every dependent value updates instantly.
  • Live Risk Calculator panel — shows Entry, SL, TP, current account Equity, Risk %, Risk $, and Lot Size in one compact, collapsible window.
  • Two ways to size your position — type a target Risk % or a target Risk $, and Lot Size is automatically solved and rounded to your broker's lot step. Drag SL afterward and Lot Size keeps adjusting live to hold that risk steady.
  • Breakeven+ detection — if you move your Stop Loss past Entry onto the profit side, the panel flips from showing a loss ("- X " ) t o a l o c k e d − i n g a i n ( " + X") to a locked-in gain ("+ X")toalockedingain("+X, breakeven+"), based on an explicit Buy/Sell toggle you control.
  • One-key close — assign any keyboard key (Esc, Delete, a function key, anything) directly from the panel to instantly close open positions on the current symbol, with an optional confirmation prompt.
  • Collapsible panel — hide the calculator down to a title bar with one click when you just want to see the chart, expand it back anytime.
  • Non-intrusive design — the panel and lines never fight your mouse clicks or keyboard input; built to stay out of your way while you work.

Who it's for
Discretionary traders who plan entries visually and want their position size calculated for them instead of doing it by hand or in a spreadsheet.

Note: This tool is a planning and risk-sizing aid. It does not automatically place trades or generate signals — trade decisions and execution remain entirely in your hands (aside from the optional one-key close feature, which only closes positions you already hold, with a confirmation step).


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Siarhei Vashchylka
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" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
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Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
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Daniel Stein
5 (9)
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Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
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Candle Timer is a lightweight, non-trading utility that shows you exactly how much time remains before the current candle closes — no more guessing, switching tabs, or checking the clock. A clean gold countdown badge with bold black text sits on your chart and updates in real time, using your broker's server time for accuracy. Whether you're scalping M1 or watching a Daily close, you always know precisely when the next candle begins. Features: Real-time countdown (mm:ss / hh:mm:ss) to the next c
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