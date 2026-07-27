Trade Anomalo XAU PRO

XAU PRO Multi-Grid EA is an advanced automated trading algorithm built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It combines a dual-grid core strategy with multi-indicator trend validation and a native macroeconomic news filter. Designed for institutional-grade risk management, this Expert Advisor operates without external DLLs and includes customizable protection mechanisms to safeguard equity under all market conditions.

Direct Grid (Grid A) and Inverted Mirror Grid (Grid B) execution options.

Supports both Fixed Grid Steps (USD-based) and Dynamic ATR-driven Steps.

Progressive Grid Multiplier and dynamic cooldown timers to prevent order clustering during high volatility.

Integrated Custom Adaptive Moving Average trend detection.

Trades are opened only when technical indicators align with the defined timeframes and schedules.

Direct integration with MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar data.

Granular custom timers per news impact level: Low, Medium (Moderate), and High importance events can be toggled independently with custom pre-news and post-news block times.

Simultaneous event aggregation and priority tracking (automatically identifies and displays overlapping high-impact releases).

Conditional News Pre-Close Protection: Evaluates basket floating Profit/Loss during news standby zones and liquidates open trades if loss conditions breach user thresholds.

Hard Drawdown Percentage (%) .

Automatic position liquidation upon hitting risk limits.

Soft Drawdown feature to freeze new cycle initiation while permitting existing basket management.

Real-time monitoring of Account Balance, Equity, Daily P/L, Floating P/L, Drawdown, Spread, Margin Level, and Broker Limits.

Live Economic Calendar status displaying next upcoming news release, local time conversion, and active standby alerts.

One-Click "Close All" emergency button directly on the chart interface.

Account Type Minimum Deposit Recommended Leverage Recommended Lot Size Grid Setup Cent / Micro Account $100 - $300 1:100 0.01 Cent Lot Dual Grid (Grid A + Grid B) Standard Account (Conservative) $3,000+ 1:100 0.01 Standard Lot Single Grid (Grid A Only) Standard Account (Aggressive) $3,000 - $5,000+ 1:100 0.01 Standard Lot Dual Grid (Grid A + Grid B)

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: from M2 to H1 (Internal Signal Timeframe setting)

Execution: ECN / Raw Spread account with low floating spread and fast execution.

Hedging: Required. NOT Netting.

Signal Timeframe: Internal signal calculation period (Default: PERIOD_M2).

Macroeconomic News Filter Settings: Enable news filter, set currency string (e.g., "USD,EUR,GBP,CAD"), and configure loss close threshold.

News Impact Custom Timers: Toggle Low, Medium, and High importance news independently with individual Minutes Before / Minutes After settings.

Hard Drawdown Percent : Enable Hard Drawdown (Close All)

Soft Drawdown Percent : Enable Soft Drawdown (Pause Cycles)

Grid Mode: Choose between GRID_FIXED and GRID_DYNAMIC.

Basket Target Profit (USD): Profit target required to close open order baskets.

Key Features Dual Parallel Grid SystemMulti-Indicator Trend FiltersAdvanced Native News Filter (No DLL Required)Selective Hard Drawdown ProtectionInteractive On-Chart DashboardMinimum Capital & Account RequirementsRecommended Broker ConditionsImportant Input Parameters

For support, set-files, and community discussions, visit our Telegram channel linked in the EA parameters or my Bio!

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer & Trading Warning

Important Notice: Trading Forex and Gold (XAUUSD) involves significant risk to your invested capital. Before deciding to purchase or use this Expert Advisor (EA), please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and take into consideration your level of experience.

Risk of Loss: Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that this EA will achieve similar results to those shown in backtests or live tracking. You should only trade with money you can afford to lose.

No Responsibility: The developer (Trade Anomalo) shall not be held responsible for any financial losses, damages, or claims resulting from the use of this software. The EA is provided "as-is" and you use it at your own risk.

Demo Testing Required: We strongly recommend testing this EA on a Demo Account for at least 2–4 weeks before considering any live application. This allows you to understand how the grid logic, SoftStop, and volatility filters behave under different market conditions.

Leverage Warning: Grid strategies can use significant margin. Ensure your account leverage and balance are appropriate for the settings you choose.

By using this Expert Advisor, you acknowledge that you have read this disclaimer and agree to its terms.