Trade Anomalo XAU PRO

XAU PRO Multi-Grid EA is an advanced automated trading algorithm built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It combines a dual-grid core strategy with multi-indicator trend validation and a native macroeconomic news filter. Designed for institutional-grade risk management, this Expert Advisor operates without external DLLs and includes customizable protection mechanisms to safeguard equity under all market conditions.

Key Features Dual Parallel Grid System

  • Direct Grid (Grid A) and Inverted Mirror Grid (Grid B) execution options.

  • Supports both Fixed Grid Steps (USD-based) and Dynamic ATR-driven Steps.

  • Progressive Grid Multiplier and dynamic cooldown timers to prevent order clustering during high volatility.

Multi-Indicator Trend Filters

  • Integrated Custom Adaptive Moving Average trend detection.

  • Trades are opened only when technical indicators align with the defined timeframes and schedules.

Advanced Native News Filter (No DLL Required)

  • Direct integration with MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar data.

  • Granular custom timers per news impact level: Low, Medium (Moderate), and High importance events can be toggled independently with custom pre-news and post-news block times.

  • Simultaneous event aggregation and priority tracking (automatically identifies and displays overlapping high-impact releases).

  • Conditional News Pre-Close Protection: Evaluates basket floating Profit/Loss during news standby zones and liquidates open trades if loss conditions breach user thresholds.

Selective Hard Drawdown Protection

  • Hard Drawdown Percentage (%) .

  • Automatic position liquidation upon hitting risk limits.

  • Soft Drawdown feature to freeze new cycle initiation while permitting existing basket management.

Interactive On-Chart Dashboard

  • Real-time monitoring of Account Balance, Equity, Daily P/L, Floating P/L, Drawdown, Spread, Margin Level, and Broker Limits.

  • Live Economic Calendar status displaying next upcoming news release, local time conversion, and active standby alerts.

  • One-Click "Close All" emergency button directly on the chart interface.

Minimum Capital & Account Requirements
Account Type Minimum Deposit Recommended Leverage Recommended Lot Size Grid Setup
Cent / Micro Account $100 - $300 1:100 0.01 Cent Lot Dual Grid (Grid A + Grid B)
Standard Account (Conservative) $3,000+ 1:100  0.01 Standard Lot Single Grid (Grid A Only)
Standard Account (Aggressive) $3,000 - $5,000+ 1:100 0.01 Standard Lot Dual Grid (Grid A + Grid B)
Recommended Broker Conditions

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: from M2 to  H1 (Internal Signal Timeframe setting)

  • Execution: ECN / Raw Spread account with low floating spread and fast execution.

  • Hedging: Required. NOT Netting.

Important Input Parameters

  • Signal Timeframe: Internal signal calculation period (Default: PERIOD_M2).

  • Macroeconomic News Filter Settings: Enable news filter, set currency string (e.g., "USD,EUR,GBP,CAD"), and configure loss close threshold.

  • News Impact Custom Timers: Toggle Low, Medium, and High importance news independently with individual Minutes Before / Minutes After settings.

  • Hard Drawdown Percent  : Enable Hard Drawdown (Close All)

  • Soft Drawdown Percent  : Enable Soft Drawdown (Pause Cycles)

  • Grid Mode: Choose between GRID_FIXED and GRID_DYNAMIC.

  • Basket Target Profit (USD): Profit target required to close open order baskets.

For support, set-files, and community discussions, visit our Telegram channel linked in the EA parameters or my Bio! 


⚠️ Risk Disclaimer & Trading Warning

Important Notice: Trading Forex and Gold (XAUUSD) involves significant risk to your invested capital. Before deciding to purchase or use this Expert Advisor (EA), please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and take into consideration your level of experience.

Risk of Loss: Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that this EA will achieve similar results to those shown in backtests or live tracking. You should only trade with money you can afford to lose.

No Responsibility: The developer (Trade Anomalo) shall not be held responsible for any financial losses, damages, or claims resulting from the use of this software. The EA is provided "as-is" and you use it at your own risk.

Demo Testing Required: We strongly recommend testing this EA on a Demo Account for at least 2–4 weeks before considering any live application. This allows you to understand how the grid logic, SoftStop, and volatility filters behave under different market conditions.

Leverage Warning: Grid strategies can use significant margin. Ensure your account leverage and balance are appropriate for the settings you choose.

By using this Expert Advisor, you acknowledge that you have read this disclaimer and agree to its terms.



Рекомендуем также
BlackVault AI EA
Anton Vizzhachii
5 (1)
Эксперты
BLACKVAULT EA — Автоматическая торговая система для золота XAUUSD M5 | Советник для MetaTrader 5 BlackVault — это не очередная сеточная система или мартингейл, спрятанный за красивой оболочкой. Это структурированная торговая система для золота, построенная на принципе, который мы ставим выше чистой доходности: контроль риска важнее результатов. Внутри советника находится логика, построенная вокруг паттернов Opening Range Breakout (ORB), адаптивной фильтрации ATR и спреда, а также динамического м
NeonStrike AI EA
Golibjon Ergashev
2 (1)
Эксперты
NeonStrike: Детерминированная архитектура институционального уровня В современной финансовой парадигме, характеризующейся высокой степенью рыночной энтропии и фрагментированной ликвидностью, устойчивость торгового алгоритма определяется глубиной его математического фундамента. NeonStrike представляет собой результат интеграции передовых методов количественного анализа и адаптивных механизмов управления капиталом, спроектированный для обеспечения прецизионного исполнения в профессиональной среде.
SureNAS100
Looi Kah Fung
Эксперты
WHAT IS SureNAS100 EA? SureNAS100 EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for the NAS100 index CFD on MetaTrader 5. It runs a single, fully documented strategy — the opening range breakout — rather than a basket of overlapping ideas. No martingale. No grid. No fixed-price averaging in. One trade per day, opened only on a confirmed breakout, closed by a predefined reward-to-risk target that the stop advances toward automatically as the trade proves itself. Every position is opened on signal
FX Governor
Bernhard Wurzlbauer
Эксперты
FX Governor FX Governor is a multi-currency Forex Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. The EA combines an internal H1/M15 portfolio of selected FX pairs with automatic balance scaling, candidate-specific weighting, and an optional Risk Governor. The focus is not on a large number of external parameters, but on a controlled and easy-to-understand product logic: the strategy candidates, weights, and portfolio rules are built into the EA. The user only controls the key operating and risk settings. Cor
Scalping Gold Digger
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Эксперты
SCALPING GOLD DIGGER EA Intelligent Gold Trading Robot for XAUUSD Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1021/GoldDigger_DEMO1.zip Trade Gold with Confidence SCALPING GOLD DIGGER EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) traders. Combining intelligent market analysis with adaptive trade management, it automatically identifies high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control. Built for both beginners and experienced traders, SCALPING GOLD
BlackEagleMultiCoreNeural
Olivier Nomblot
Эксперты
A dual-core neural EA that trades gold and INDEXES OR FX with discipline PLUG AND PLAY NO COMPLICATED MANUAL . Trained Brain Upgrades — included with your purchase Black Eagle ships ready to learn on any instrument. On request, I also provide it pre-trained : the EA can be upgraded with a brain built from my own live trading on XAUUSD (Gold) and NDX/US100 — thousands of accumulated training samples, a calibrated trade filter, and trusted status from the very first bar. No cold-start phase, no wa
UD Trade Manager Pro
Utku Demir
Эксперты
UD Trade Manager – Professional Trade Manager for MetaTrader 5 Description The UD Trade Manager is a professional trade management tool for MetaTrader 5 , designed to simplify manual trading while providing advanced risk management and powerful order execution features. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the UD Trade Manager helps you execute and manage trades with speed, precision, and confidence. Main Features Professional Dashboard Real-time account information: Balance E
Orux fushion
Marco Antonio Dorantes Manrriquez
Эксперты
ORUX FUSHION - Gold M1 Price Action System This algorithm was built for one purpose: to trade gold on the M1 timeframe with a methodology that is honest about what it can and cannot do. Most trading systems sold on this marketplace are optimized to look perfect on a backtest. This one was designed to work in real conditions, where losses are part of the process and capital preservation matters more than an impressive equity curve. ORUX FUSHION reads price action in real time, combining candle
BTC Smart Buy Sell Stop
Twin Fitersya
Эксперты
This EA is an automated trading robot designed with a Breakout Trap strategy using an OCO (One-Cancels-Other) order management system. Core Logic & Features: Pending Order Trap: Instead of entering the market at the current price, the EA places "traps" above and below the current market price using Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. OCO Logic (One-Cancels-Other): Once one of the pending orders is triggered and becomes an Active Position , the EA immediately deletes the opposite pending order. This e
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
4.87 (68)
Эксперты
EA New Player — Торговый советник нового поколения. Он не просто торгует — он меняет правила игры. Внимание !! Подробная информация и инструкция по настройке доступна тут - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764022 Настройки советника Доступны бесплатно тут - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766840   EA New Player — это инновационный портфельный советник для MT5, созданный на базе 7 проверенных стратегий технического анализа. Он не использует искусственный интеллект, но превосходит многие ней
Nexus Nine Pro
Ryo Nakata
Эксперты
Честная правда о трейдинге: ни одно преимущество не длится вечно, потому что рынки постоянно меняются. Nexus Nine не претендует на обратное. Вместо погони за единственным сигналом "святого грааля" советник ищет множество мелких краткоживущих преимуществ и диверсифицирует риск между ними, чтобы портфель в целом оставался прибыльным даже когда отдельные сетапы перестают работать. Что делает Nexus Nine Pro одновременно мониторит до девяти основных валютных пар и ищет краткосрочные сетапы возврата к
SlingShot Fx Pro
Adam Zolei
Эксперты
Sling Shot FX Pro – Precision. Protection. Performance. This is an introductory offer at a heavily reduced price. The price will increase soon, as the product achieves its early adoption goals. Secure your license now to benefit from the lowest price and all future updates! Step into the world of professional algorithmic trading with Sling Shot FX Pro – an advanced Expert Advisor built for traders who demand consistency, control, and cutting-edge automation. This system is powered by a propriet
XAU Scalping Pro
Antoine Melhem
Эксперты
XAU SCALPING PRO XAU SCALPING PRO — это автоматический торговый советник, разработанный специально для торговли Gold (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме H1 . Система предназначена для выявления структурированных возможностей на рынке золота и автоматического открытия сделок с последовательным контролем риска. Золото известно своей высокой волатильностью и динамичными ценовыми движениями. XAU SCALPING PRO оптимизирован для работы в таких условиях, сосредотачиваясь на четкой логике входа и дисциплинированном у
Sarah blue
Thabang John Wotsa
Эксперты
EA Name:  Sarah blue General Description This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automate trading decisions on the chart it is attached to. It includes an interactive graphical panel called   SARAH BLUE   that allows the user to adjust key trade parameters in real time without stopping or recompiling the EA. Key Features Interactive Control Panel Displays current symbol, position status (open/none), lot size, trailing stop value, and Magic Number. Provides buttons to increase or decrease the l
Av7gold
Asrorbek Yusufov
Эксперты
# AV7 Gold Expert AV7 Gold Expert is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5. It is designed and calibrated primarily for XAUUSD and GOLD instruments. The Expert Advisor processes completed candles and manages each confirmed setup as a controlled trade basket. The internal signal formula is proprietary. A new entry is confirmed only after the required candle has closed. Unfinished candles are not used to confirm new trades. ## Main functions - Automated BUY and SELL execution - Closed-cand
BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT5
Duc Anh Le
5 (2)
Эксперты
Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.     Walkthrough Video  <==   Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes   This is MT5 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT4     (settings and logics are same in both versions)   BlueSwift Grid Rescue   MT5    is a risk management   utility  MT5 EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid / averaging / martingale systems with manageable drawdown, therefore
Gold Prophet
Raphael Schwietering
Эксперты
Gold Prophet — это полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Стратегия прошла всестороннее тестирование на протяжении 18 лет, охватывая множество рыночных циклов, периоды высокой волатильности и меняющиеся условия ликвидности, демонстрируя долгосрочную стабильность и надежность. Все сделки исполняются с заранее определенными уровнями Stop Loss и Take Profit, что обеспечивает дисциплинированное и контролируемое управление рисками. Советн
Voyaguer Data Xau
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Voyager Data Xau v2.0 Premium Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) Voyager Data Xau is a high-precision algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. Based on a pure institutional Price Action strategy, the EA identifies high-probability patterns such as: 3 White Soldiers (bullish) 3 Black Crows (bearish) Spinning Tops (reversal) Each signal is filtered using strict confirmation criteria, advanced risk management, and quality validation to maximize the
Pattern Recognition EA
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Эксперты
Pattern Recognition EA - From Learn to Earn. The market repeats itself. This EA finds every past repeat of the current candle sequence - and lets history vote the direction. ONE SHAPE. EVERY REPEAT IN HISTORY VOTES. The last N candles on your signal timeframe form a shape. The EA scans the history you choose - a fixed number of bars or everything your broker provides - for the SAME shape, and checks what happened next, every single time. Only when enough repeats exist AND a clear majority of t
Botralix
Kai Yang Ang
Эксперты
️ IMPORTANT — READ BEFORE PURCHASE Botralix is designed exclusively for the H1 timeframe on XAUUSD (Gold) . This is not a limitation — it is the foundation of its edge. The entire strategy was built, tested, and refined specifically around H1 price structure on Gold. Using any other timeframe or pair will not deliver the same results. One chart. One timeframe. Uncompromising discipline. Discounted price. The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Launch Special: $349 (first 5 buyer
Mango Scalper
Mahmoud M A Alkhatib
Эксперты
Mango Scalper  is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very Good and Smart breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  
Meridian Edge Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
MERIDIAN EDGE v1.0 — Institutional Series Worldinversor 2026 | Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Meridian Edge v1.0 is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor that combines artificial intelligence, advanced quantitative analysis, and structural market recognition in a single autonomous execution engine. Designed for demanding traders seeking consistency and operational robustness. Artificial Intelligence Engine The core of the system integrates a bidirectional BiLSTM (Bidirectional Long Sho
Smart Start
Ruslan Papou
Эксперты
Only 1 copies left at a price of $99. Next price $199! actual .set files (click me) interactive panel manual (click me) Version for MT4:  Smart Start MT4  Smart Start  is a smart trading system, the indicators of which allow it to be used both for trading with small deposits (fast acceleration) and for conservative trading.  is a modernized trading indicator system that uses the MACD indicator to analyze the market. To analyze entry points,   smart start   takes into account the historical in
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Эксперты
Скальпинг бот для пары золото/доллар (XAU/USD) — это мощное и универсальное решение для трейдеров, которое обеспечивает максимальную эффективность в условиях динамичного рынка. Бот специально разработан для скальпинга: он анализирует изменения цены и делает ставки ещё до начала значительного движения. Это позволяет заранее занимать выгодные позиции и извлекать прибыль из самых малейших рыночных колебаний. Основные преимущества: Гибкость: Подходит для любых рыночных условий и адаптируется под ваш
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
FCK Emperor EA MT5
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Эксперты
Note = After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the set file.      FCK Emperor EA   is best for session's high-low break trading strategy. Option  shows   for trading. Note = After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the set file. Common set file available in comments.    Connect with other traders by joining our  MQL5 community  of over 390 members. Stay up to date with the latest product updates, tips, and exclusive content. FCK Emperor EA   stands o
MLTA by Vertice
Camille Eric Tronel
Эксперты
Introducing MLTA by Vertice – A Cutting-Edge Trading Solution At Vertice , we firmly believe that data-driven insights can significantly enhance trading performance. MLTA (Machine Learning Technical Analysis) is our fully automated trading strategy, designed to streamline decision-making and optimize trade execution with precision. How It Works MLTA leverages advanced computational techniques to identify the most optimal trading channel within a specified time horizon T . This channel is mathem
NebulaTrade Genesis MT5
Nick Schueder
Эксперты
Введение: NebulaTrade Genesis MT5 выделяется как новаторский советник, уникально спроектированный для торговли US30 исключительно во время открытия рынка в Нью-Йорке. Этот искусно созданный инструмент разработан для навигации по волатильности и возможностям рыночного открытия, выполняя 1-4 тщательно спланированных сделок ежедневно для оптимальной производительности. То, что отличает NebulaTrade Genesis, это его двойная эффективность: он оптимизирован не только для прохождения испытаний Prop Trad
Xauusd tyham
Gabriel Costa Machado
Эксперты
XAUUSD TYHAM Fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). This EA is not a multi-symbol tool — it is tuned and validated for gold only. Do not attach it to other instruments; signal logic and default values assume XAUUSD price behavior and will not produce reliable results elsewhere. Key Advantages Built specifically for gold. Every threshold, ATR setting, and signal filter is calibrated for XAUUSD volatility. Full risk control at order level. Choose between fixed lot size
FREE
SureTripleCombo3X
Looi Kah Fung
Эксперты
WHAT IS SureTripleCombo3X? WinRate: 90% SureTripleCombo3X is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and USTEC as one coordinated portfolio rather than three separate systems. A single fresh-zone swing-breakout strategy runs across all three instruments in parallel, with entries qualified against price structure — not a fixed schedule or indicator crossover — and every open position managed from entry onward by an active trailing stop. No martingale. No grid
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Другие продукты этого автора
Trade Anomalo XAU M2
Alessandro Virgilio
4.75 (8)
Эксперты
Trade Anomalo XAU M2 (Multi Grid Core) Trade Anomalo XAU M2 is an advanced, fully automated Multi-Grid Expert Advisor meticulously designed to navigate the volatility of Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. Introduces highly requested features, including Multi-Window Time Management and an interactive, upgraded on-chart dashboard. Unlike traditional grids that get trapped in one direction, Parallel Pro utilizes a dual-engine architecture (Grid A and an optional inverted mirror Grid B) to simult
FREE
Trade Anomalo BTC Multi Grid
Alessandro Virgilio
5 (3)
Эксперты
Trade Anomalo BTC Multi Grid EA   Trade Anomalo  BTC Multi Grid  is an advanced, fully automated Multi-Grid Expert Advisor meticulously designed to navigate the volatility of BTC and other major pairs. Introduces highly requested features, including Multi-Window Time Management and an interactive, upgraded on-chart dashboard. Unlike traditional grids that get trapped in one direction,   Parallel Pro   utilizes a dual-engine architecture (Grid A and an optional inverted mirror Grid B) to simultan
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв