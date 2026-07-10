Auto Fib Alert
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Dushshantha Rajkumar JayaramanI build high-performance software at the intersection of AI, automation, and real-world problem solving. From intelligent surveillance systems like Sentinel to innovative tools like Schedio—Industry first proximity-adaptive media player on windows—I focus on creating products that feel ahead of
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
AutoFibAlert — Automatic Fibonacci Levels Alerts with Multi-Channel Alerts
AutoFibAlert is an MT5 indicator that removes the manual work of drawing Fibonacci retracements. It automatically detects the most recent significant swing high and swing low on your chart, plots a full retracement grid from that swing, and notifies you the moment price reaches any level — on your desktop, with sound, and on your phone.
Key Features
Automatic Swing Detection
- Continuously scans a configurable lookback window (default 100 bars) to find the current swing high/low.
- Determines trend direction automatically (up or down) and draws the retracement in the correct orientation.
- Redraws itself the moment a new swing forms — no manual re-anchoring required.
Full Fibonacci Level Set
- Standard retracement levels: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%, 100%.
- Optional extension levels: 127.2% and 161.8%, toggled on/off with one input.
- Golden zone (50% / 61.8% / 78.6%) highlighted in a distinct gold color for at-a-glance identification of the highest-probability reaction zone.
- 0% and 100% anchor lines shown in dark grey to visually separate the swing boundaries from the reaction levels.
- Fully customizable line color, style, and width for the remaining levels; each level is labeled on-chart with its percentage and exact price.
Multi-Channel Alerts
- Popup alerts — instant on-screen notification in the terminal.
- Mobile push notifications — sent straight to the MetaTrader mobile app via your MetaQuotes ID.
- Sound alerts — customizable sound file.
- All three channels can be toggled independently, so you can run silent, popup-only, or fully notified.
Smart Alert Logic
- Configurable touch tolerance (in points) defines how close price must get to trigger an alert.
- Configurable reset distance prevents repeat alerts while price is still hovering near a level — the alert only re-arms once price has moved a defined distance away.
- All alerts automatically re-arm when a new swing is detected, so you're always notified fresh on the current structure.
Use Case
Built for traders who use Fibonacci retracement as a core part of their entry/confirmation process (e.g., Smart Money Concepts, order block, or liquidity-based strategies) but don't want to sit at the charts watching for price to tag a level. It handles the drawing and the watching — you just react to the alert.