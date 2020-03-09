Condor Momentum For MT4
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 117.522
- Активации: 5
Condor Momentum for MT4
“Elevate Your Trade: Precision Power with Condor Momentum for MT4.”
Condor Momentum for MT4 is an automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 4. The EA uses a trend-following approach based on MACD Histogram momentum confirmation, long-term moving-average filtering, and adaptive ATR-based risk management.
The system is designed for traders who prefer structured, rules-based trade execution rather than manual signal interpretation. It does not rely on grid trading or high-frequency scalping. Martingale functionality is available in the inputs, but it is disabled by default and is not required for the validated trading approach.
Main Features
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Automated trade entry and exit management
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MACD Histogram momentum confirmation
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EMA-based trend filtering
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ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit calculation
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Symbol-specific risk profiles
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Break-even protection
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Optional trailing stop management
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Configurable position sizing
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Designed for H4 trend-following conditions
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Suitable for Forex, metals, cryptocurrencies, and selected indices
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Grid trading is not used
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Scalping is not used
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Martingale is disabled by default
Trading Methodology
Condor Momentum for MT4 follows a multi-layer trend confirmation process. The EA seeks to identify market conditions where momentum and trend direction are aligned before opening a position.
The strategy uses:
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MACD Histogram for momentum confirmation
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EMA200 for long-term trend filtering
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ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
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Symbol-specific risk parameters
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Break-even protection where applicable
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Optional trailing stop logic
The EA is designed to participate in sustained market movements while avoiding excessive exposure during uncertain or ranging conditions.
Risk Management
Risk management is a core part of the Condor Momentum framework. The EA uses adaptive ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit profiles to account for differences in market volatility across instruments.
Each supported symbol can use dedicated settings for:
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Stop Loss distance
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Take Profit distance
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Break-even trigger
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Trailing Stop behaviour
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Lot sizing
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Maximum exposure
This allows the EA to adapt its risk profile to different asset classes, including Forex pairs, metals, cryptocurrencies, and equity indices.
Supported Markets
The EA has been tested across a diversified validation portfolio, including:
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Forex: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD
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Precious Metals: XAUUSD, XAGUSD
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Cryptocurrencies: BTCUSD, ETHUSD
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Equity Indices: US500, USTEC
Broker symbol names may vary. Users should check their broker’s symbol specifications before live use.
Validation Overview
Condor Momentum for MT4 was tested using the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester under controlled conditions. The primary validation timeframe was H4.
The validation portfolio covered several asset classes to assess whether the EA could operate beyond a single optimized instrument. The results showed positive performance across most tested symbols, with stronger performance observed on several Forex and cryptocurrency instruments. Index performance was more modest and should be monitored carefully.
Testing conditions included:
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Platform: MetaTrader 4
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Timeframe: H4
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Position management: ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit
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Martingale: Disabled
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Grid trading: Not used
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Scalping: Not used
Past testing results do not guarantee future performance. Market conditions, spreads, execution quality, and broker specifications may affect live results.
General Recommendations
Before using the EA on a live account, users should:
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Test the EA on a demo account
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Confirm the correct symbol name used by their broker
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Check spread, contract size, minimum lot, and stop-level requirements
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Use conservative lot sizing
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Avoid excessive leverage
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Review performance regularly
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Optimise settings only with proper risk controls
Recommended Timeframe and First Use
The recommended operating timeframe for Condor Momentum for MT4 is H4. The EA has been designed and validated primarily around H4 trend-following conditions, where the strategy has more time to confirm momentum, trend direction, and volatility-based risk levels.
New users are strongly encouraged to begin with demo testing before using the EA on a live account. This allows the user to confirm broker compatibility, symbol naming, spread behaviour, contract size, stop-level requirements, and execution conditions.
The product package includes recommended .set files for the supported validation symbols:
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Cryptocurrencies: BTCUSD, ETHUSD
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Forex: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, NZDUSD
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Metals: XAUUSD, XAGUSD
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Indices: USTEC, US500
Broker symbol names may differ. For example, some brokers may use suffixes, prefixes, or alternative index names. Users should confirm that the correct .set file is applied to the matching broker symbol before running the EA.
Important Notice
Condor Momentum for MT4 is an automated trading tool. All trading involves risk, and losses can occur. Users are responsible for selecting appropriate settings, managing risk, and ensuring that the EA is suitable for their account size, broker conditions, and trading objectives.
The EA should be tested carefully in a demo environment before being used on a live trading account.