



Condor Momentum for MT4 “Elevate Your Trade: Precision Power with Condor Momentum for MT4.”

Condor Momentum for MT4

Condor Momentum for MT4 is an automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 4. The EA uses a trend-following approach based on MACD Histogram momentum confirmation, long-term moving-average filtering, and adaptive ATR-based risk management.

The system is designed for traders who prefer structured, rules-based trade execution rather than manual signal interpretation. It does not rely on grid trading or high-frequency scalping. Martingale functionality is available in the inputs, but it is disabled by default and is not required for the validated trading approach.

Main Features

Automated trade entry and exit management

MACD Histogram momentum confirmation

EMA-based trend filtering

ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit calculation

Symbol-specific risk profiles

Break-even protection

Optional trailing stop management

Configurable position sizing

Designed for H4 trend-following conditions

Suitable for Forex, metals, cryptocurrencies, and selected indices

Grid trading is not used

Scalping is not used

Martingale is disabled by default

Trading Methodology

Condor Momentum for MT4 follows a multi-layer trend confirmation process. The EA seeks to identify market conditions where momentum and trend direction are aligned before opening a position.

The strategy uses:

MACD Histogram for momentum confirmation

EMA200 for long-term trend filtering

ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels

Symbol-specific risk parameters

Break-even protection where applicable

Optional trailing stop logic

The EA is designed to participate in sustained market movements while avoiding excessive exposure during uncertain or ranging conditions.

Risk Management

Risk management is a core part of the Condor Momentum framework. The EA uses adaptive ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit profiles to account for differences in market volatility across instruments.

Each supported symbol can use dedicated settings for:

Stop Loss distance

Take Profit distance

Break-even trigger

Trailing Stop behaviour

Lot sizing

Maximum exposure

This allows the EA to adapt its risk profile to different asset classes, including Forex pairs, metals, cryptocurrencies, and equity indices.

Supported Markets

The EA has been tested across a diversified validation portfolio, including:

Forex: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD

Precious Metals: XAUUSD, XAGUSD

Cryptocurrencies: BTCUSD, ETHUSD

Equity Indices: US500, USTEC

Broker symbol names may vary. Users should check their broker’s symbol specifications before live use.

Validation Overview

Condor Momentum for MT4 was tested using the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester under controlled conditions. The primary validation timeframe was H4.

The validation portfolio covered several asset classes to assess whether the EA could operate beyond a single optimized instrument. The results showed positive performance across most tested symbols, with stronger performance observed on several Forex and cryptocurrency instruments. Index performance was more modest and should be monitored carefully.

Testing conditions included:

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Timeframe: H4

Position management: ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit

Martingale: Disabled

Grid trading: Not used

Scalping: Not used

Past testing results do not guarantee future performance. Market conditions, spreads, execution quality, and broker specifications may affect live results.

General Recommendations

Before using the EA on a live account, users should:

Test the EA on a demo account

Confirm the correct symbol name used by their broker

Check spread, contract size, minimum lot, and stop-level requirements

Use conservative lot sizing

Avoid excessive leverage

Review performance regularly

Optimise settings only with proper risk controls

Recommended Timeframe and First Use The recommended operating timeframe for Condor Momentum for MT4 is H4. The EA has been designed and validated primarily around H4 trend-following conditions, where the strategy has more time to confirm momentum, trend direction, and volatility-based risk levels. New users are strongly encouraged to begin with demo testing before using the EA on a live account. This allows the user to confirm broker compatibility, symbol naming, spread behaviour, contract size, stop-level requirements, and execution conditions. The product package includes recommended .set files for the supported validation symbols: Cryptocurrencies: BTCUSD, ETHUSD

Forex: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, NZDUSD

Metals: XAUUSD, XAGUSD

Indices: USTEC, US500 Broker symbol names may differ. For example, some brokers may use suffixes, prefixes, or alternative index names. Users should confirm that the correct .set file is applied to the matching broker symbol before running the EA.



Important Notice

Condor Momentum for MT4 is an automated trading tool. All trading involves risk, and losses can occur. Users are responsible for selecting appropriate settings, managing risk, and ensuring that the EA is suitable for their account size, broker conditions, and trading objectives.

The EA should be tested carefully in a demo environment before being used on a live trading account.







