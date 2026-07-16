# Technical Specification for Expert Advisor Development (MT5)

**Project Name:** Grid Breakout EA

**Platform:** MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

**Account Mode in MT5:** Hedging (separate position accounting)

## 1. EA Operation Algorithm

### Step 1: Initialization and First Entry

1. If there are no open positions, the EA detects the current market Ask and Bid prices.

2. Two pending orders are placed in both directions from the market with a volume equal to "Initial Lot":

* **Buy Stop** at price: current Ask + "Distance to first entry".

* **Sell Stop** at price: current Bid — "Distance to first entry".

3. The moment one of these pending orders is triggered, the opposite pending order must be immediately deleted by the EA.

### Step 2: Grid Construction (Martingale)

If the price moves against the open position:

1. Each new grid level is opened at a fixed distance of "Grid Step" from the open price of the previous transaction.

2. The volume of each new level is calculated as the product of the previous level's lot and the "Lot Multiplier".

3. The total number of open orders in the grid cannot exceed the set "Max Grid Levels".

### Step 3: Management and Closing in Profit

1. The EA continuously calculates a single average break-even price for the entire group of open positions in the current direction, taking their volumes into account.

2. The overall Take Profit for all positions is set at a distance of "Take Profit" (in points) from the calculated break-even price.

3. Upon reaching the overall Take Profit level, all positions are closed, remaining pending orders are deleted, and the cycle restarts from Step 1.

### Step 4: Loss Limitation and Freeze Logic

If the price moves by the "Grid Step" distance against the last allowed level (defined in "Max Grid Levels"), the EA acts according to the selected "Loss Limitation Mode":

* **In "Close All" mode:** The EA closes all open positions at current market prices, registers the loss, and returns to Step 1.

* **In "Freeze" mode:**

1. The EA stops automatically opening new grid levels and enters standby mode.

2. An interactive button labeled **"Unfreeze"** is displayed in the terminal for the user (or the parameter in the input settings is changed to "Unfrozen").

3. When unfreezing is activated, the EA immediately analyzes the current market position relative to the last open level.

4. If the price is at a distance of "Grid Step" or further from the last level, the EA calculates the actual volume for the next (new) level using the martingale formula and opens it at the current market price. The maximum grid level limit is then shifted by +1.

## 2. Adjustable Parameters in the EA Menu

* **Distance to first entry (in points):** Distance from the current price to set the first pending orders.

* **Initial Lot:** Volume of the very first order in the grid.

* **Grid Step (in points):** Fixed distance between subsequent grid orders.

* **Lot Multiplier:** Coefficient by which the volume of each subsequent level is multiplied.

* **Take Profit (in points):** Distance from the average break-even price of the entire grid to fix profit.

* **Max Grid Levels:** Maximum number of open orders within a single grid.

* **Loss Limitation Mode:** Choice of two options:

1. *Close All* (SL_CLOSE_ALL)

2. *Freeze* (SL_FREEZE)