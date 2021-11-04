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неожиданное окончание программы / несбалансированные скобки
  
//--- input parameters
input int      StopLoss=30;      // Stop Loss
input int      TakeProfit=100;   // Take Profit
input int      ADX_Period=8;     // ADX Period
input int      MA_Period=8;      // Moving Average Period
input int      EA_Magic=12345;   // EA Magic Number
input double   Adx_Min=22.0;     // Minimum ADX Value
input double   Lot=0.1;          // Lots to Trade
//--- Other parameters
int adxHandle; // handle for our ADX indicator
int maHandle;  // handle for our Moving Average indicator
double plsDI[],minDI[],adxVal[]; // Dynamic arrays to hold the values of +DI, -DI and ADX values for each bars
double maVal[]; // Dynamic array to hold the values of Moving Average for each bars
double p_close; // Variable to store the close value of a bar
int STP, TKP;   // To be used for Stop Loss & Take Profit values
/*
 This is a multi-line comment
 */
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Get handle for ADX indicator
   adxHandle=iADX(NULL,0,8,PRICE_HIGH,MODE_MAIN;0);
//--- Get the handle for Moving Average indicator
   maHandle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,MA_Period,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- What if handle returns Invalid Handle
   if(adxHandle<0 || maHandle<0)
     {
      Alert("Error Creating Handles for indicators - error: ",GetLastError(),"!!");
      return(-1);
     }
//--- Let us handle currency pairs with 5 or 3 digit prices instead of 4
   STP = StopLoss;
   TKP = TakeProfit;
   if(_Digits==5 || _Digits==3)
     {
      STP = STP*10;
      TKP = TKP*10;
      return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
     }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   void OnDeinit(const int reason)
     {
      //---Release our indicator handles
      IndicatorRelease(adxHandle);
      IndicatorRelease(maHandle);
     }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   void OnTick()
     {
      //--- Do we have enough bars to work with
      if(Bars(_Symbol,_Period)<60) // if total bars is less than 60 bars
        {
         Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!");
         return;
        }
      // We will use the static Old_Time variable to serve the bar time.
      // At each OnTick execution we will check the current bar time with the saved one.
      // If the bar time isn't equal to the saved time, it indicates that we have a new tick.
      static datetime Old_Time;
      datetime New_Time[1];
      bool IsNewBar=false;
      // copying the last bar time to the element New_Time[0]
      int copied=CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,1,New_Time);
      if(copied>0) // ok, the data has been copied successfully
        {
         if(Old_Time!=New_Time[0]) // if old time isn't equal to new bar time
           {
            IsNewBar=true;   // if it isn't a first call, the new bar has appeared
            if(MQL4InfoInteger(MQL4_DEBUGGING))
               Print("We have new bar here ",New_Time[0]," old time was ",Old_Time);
            Old_Time=New_Time[0];            // saving bar time
           }
        }
      else
        {
         Alert("Error in copying historical times data, error =",GetLastError());
         ResetLastError();
         return;
        }
      //--- EA should only check for new trade if we have a new bar
      if(IsNewBar==false)
        {
         return;
        }
      //--- Do we have enough bars to work with
      int Mybars=Bars(_Symbol,_Period);
      if(Mybars<60) // if total bars is less than 60 bars
        {
         Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!");
         return;
        }
      //--- Define some MQL4 Structures we will use for our trade
      MqlTick latest_price;      // To be used for getting recent/latest price quotes
      MqlTradeRequest mrequest;  // To be used for sending our trade requests
      MqlTradeResult mresult;    // To be used to get our trade results
      MqlRates mrate[];          // To be used to store the prices, volumes and spread of each bar
      ZeroMemory(mrequest);      // Initialization of mrequest structure
      /*
           Let's make sure our arrays values for the Rates, ADX Values and MA values
           is store serially similar to the timeseries array
      */
      // the rates arrays
      ArraySetAsSeries(mrate,true);
      // the ADX DI+values array
      ArraySetAsSeries(plsDI,true);
      // the ADX DI-values array
      ArraySetAsSeries(minDI,true);
      // the ADX values arrays
      ArraySetAsSeries(adxVal,true);
      // the MA-8 values arrays
      ArraySetAsSeries(maVal,true);
      //--- Get the last price quote using the MQL5 MqlTick Structure
      if(!SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol,latest_price))
        {
         Alert("Error getting the latest price quote - error:",GetLastError(),"!!");
         return;
        }
      //--- Get the details of the latest 3 bars
      if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,3,mrate)<0)
        {
         Alert("Error copying rates/history data - error:",GetLastError(),"!!");
         ResetLastError();
         return;
        }
      //--- Copy the new values of our indicators to buffers (arrays) using the handle
      if(CopyBuffer(adxHandle,0,0,3,adxVal)<0 || CopyBuffer(adxHandle,1,0,3,plsDI)<0
         || CopyBuffer(adxHandle,2,0,3,minDI)<0)
        {
         Alert("Error copying ADX indicator Buffers - error:",GetLastError(),"!!");
         ResetLastError();
         return;
        }
      if(CopyBuffer(maHandle,0,0,3,maVal)<0)
        {
         Alert("Error copying Moving Average indicator buffer - error:",GetLastError());
         ResetLastError();
         return;
        }
      //--- we have no errors, so continue
      //--- Do we have positions opened already?
      bool Buy_opened=false;  // variable to hold the result of Buy opened position
      bool Sell_opened=false; // variables to hold the result of Sell opened position
      if(PositionSelect(_Symbol)==true) // we have an opened position
        {
         if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
           {
            Buy_opened=true;  //It is a Buy
           }
         else
            if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
              {
               Sell_opened=true; // It is a Sell
              }
        }
      bool  PositionSelect(
         string  symbol      // Symbol name
      );
      long  PositionGetInteger(
         ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY  property_id      // Property identifier
      );
      // Copy the bar close price for the previous bar prior to the current bar, that is Bar 1
      p_close=mrate[1].close;  // bar 1 close price
      /*
          1. Check for a long/Buy Setup : MA-8 increasing upwards,
          previous price close above it, ADX > 22, +DI > -DI
      */
      //--- Declare bool type variables to hold our Buy Conditions
      bool Buy_Condition_1=(maVal[0]>maVal[1]) && (maVal[1]>maVal[2]); // MA-8 Increasing upwards
      bool Buy_Condition_2 = (p_close > maVal[1]);         // previuos price closed above MA-8
      bool Buy_Condition_3 = (adxVal[0]>Adx_Min);          // Current ADX value greater than minimum value (22)
      bool Buy_Condition_4 = (plsDI[0]>minDI[0]);          // +DI greater than -DI
      //--- Putting all together
      if(Buy_Condition_1 && Buy_Condition_2)
        {
         if(Buy_Condition_3 && Buy_Condition_4)
           {
            // any opened Buy position?
            if(Buy_opened)
              {
               Alert("We already have a Buy Position!!!");
               return;    // Don't open a new Buy Position
              }
            ZeroMemory(mrequest);
            mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;                                  // immediate order execution
            mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask,_Digits);           // latest ask price
            mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask - STP*_Point,_Digits); // Stop Loss
            mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask + TKP*_Point,_Digits); // Take Profit
            mrequest.symbol = _Symbol;                                            // currency pair
            mrequest.volume = Lot;                                                 // number of lots to trade
            mrequest.magic = EA_Magic;                                             // Order Magic Number
            mrequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY;                                        // Buy Order
            mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;                             // Order execution type
            mrequest.deviation=100;                                                // Deviation from current price
            //--- send order
            OrderSend(mrequest,mresult);
            // get the result code
            if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed
              {
               Alert("A Buy order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!");
              }
            else
              {
               Alert("The Buy order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError());
               ResetLastError();
               return;
              }
           }
        }
 /*
          2. Check for a Short/Sell Setup : MA-8 decreasing downwards,
          previous price close below it, ADX > 22, -DI > +DI
      */
      //--- Declare bool type variables to hold our Sell Conditions
      bool Sell_Condition_1 = (maVal[0]<maVal[1]) && (maVal[1]<maVal[2]);  // MA-8 decreasing downwards
      bool Sell_Condition_2 = (p_close <maVal[1]);                         // Previous price closed below MA-8
      bool Sell_Condition_3 = (adxVal[0]>Adx_Min);                         // Current ADX value greater than minimum (22)
      bool Sell_Condition_4 = (plsDI[0]<minDI[0]);                         // -DI greater than +DI
      //--- Putting all together
      if(Sell_Condition_1 && Sell_Condition_2)
        {
         if(Sell_Condition_3 && Sell_Condition_4)
           {
            // any opened Sell position?
            if(Sell_opened)
              {
               Alert("We already have a Sell position!!!");
               return;    // Don't open a new Sell Position
              }
            mrequest.action=TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;                                // immediate order execution
            mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid,_Digits);           // latest Bid price
            mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid + STP*_Point,_Digits); // Stop Loss
            mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid - TKP*_Point,_Digits); // Take Profit
            mrequest.symbol = _Symbol;                                          // currency pair
            mrequest.volume = Lot;                                              // number of lots to trade
            mrequest.magic = EA_Magic;                                          // Order Magic Number
            mrequest.type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL;                                     // Sell Order
            mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;                          // Order execution type
            mrequest.deviation=100;                                             // Deviation from current price
            //--- send order
            OrderSend(mrequest,mresult);
            // get the result code
            if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed
              {
               Alert("A Buy order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!");
              }
            else
              {
               Alert("The Buy order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError());
               ResetLastError();
               return;
              }
           }
        }
 

Помогите пожалуйста с программным решением

//--- input parameters
input int      StopLoss=30;      // Stop Loss
input int      TakeProfit=100;   // Take Profit
input int      ADX_Period=8;     // ADX Period
input int      MA_Period=8;      // Moving Average Period
input int      EA_Magic=12345;   // EA Magic Number
input double   Adx_Min=22.0;     // Minimum ADX Value
input double   Lot=0.1;          // Lots to Trade
//--- Other parameters
int adxHandle; // handle for our ADX indicator
int maHandle;  // handle for our Moving Average indicator
double plsDI[],minDI[],adxVal[]; // Dynamic arrays to hold the values of +DI, -DI and ADX values for each bars
double maVal[]; // Dynamic array to hold the values of Moving Average for each bars
double p_close; // Variable to store the close value of a bar
int STP, TKP;   // To be used for Stop Loss & Take Profit values
/*
 This is a multi-line comment
 */
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Get handle for ADX indicator
   adxHandle=iADX(NULL,0,8,PRICE_HIGH,MODE_MAIN;0);
//--- Get the handle for Moving Average indicator
   maHandle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,MA_Period,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- What if handle returns Invalid Handle
   if(adxHandle<0 || maHandle<0)
     {
      Alert("Error Creating Handles for indicators - error: ",GetLastError(),"!!");
      return(-1);
     }
//--- Let us handle currency pairs with 5 or 3 digit prices instead of 4
   STP = StopLoss;
   TKP = TakeProfit;
   if(_Digits==5 || _Digits==3)
     {
      STP = STP*10;
      TKP = TKP*10;
      return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
     }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   void OnDeinit(const int reason)
     {
      //---Release our indicator handles
      IndicatorRelease(adxHandle);
      IndicatorRelease(maHandle);
     }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   void OnTick()
     {
      //--- Do we have enough bars to work with
      if(Bars(_Symbol,_Period)<60) // if total bars is less than 60 bars
        {
         Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!");
         return;
        }
      // We will use the static Old_Time variable to serve the bar time.
      // At each OnTick execution we will check the current bar time with the saved one.
      // If the bar time isn't equal to the saved time, it indicates that we have a new tick.
      static datetime Old_Time;
      datetime New_Time[1];
      bool IsNewBar=false;
      // copying the last bar time to the element New_Time[0]
      int copied=CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,1,New_Time);
      if(copied>0) // ok, the data has been copied successfully
        {
         if(Old_Time!=New_Time[0]) // if old time isn't equal to new bar time
           {
            IsNewBar=true;   // if it isn't a first call, the new bar has appeared
            if(MQL4InfoInteger(MQL4_DEBUGGING))
               Print("We have new bar here ",New_Time[0]," old time was ",Old_Time);
            Old_Time=New_Time[0];            // saving bar time
           }
        }
      else
        {
         Alert("Error in copying historical times data, error =",GetLastError());
         ResetLastError();
         return;
        }
      //--- EA should only check for new trade if we have a new bar
      if(IsNewBar==false)
        {
         return;
        }
      //--- Do we have enough bars to work with
      int Mybars=Bars(_Symbol,_Period);
      if(Mybars<60) // if total bars is less than 60 bars
        {
         Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!");
         return;
        }
      //--- Define some MQL4 Structures we will use for our trade
      MqlTick latest_price;      // To be used for getting recent/latest price quotes
      MqlTradeRequest mrequest;  // To be used for sending our trade requests
      MqlTradeResult mresult;    // To be used to get our trade results
      MqlRates mrate[];          // To be used to store the prices, volumes and spread of each bar
      ZeroMemory(mrequest);      // Initialization of mrequest structure
      /*
           Let's make sure our arrays values for the Rates, ADX Values and MA values
           is store serially similar to the timeseries array
      */
      // the rates arrays
      ArraySetAsSeries(mrate,true);
      // the ADX DI+values array
      ArraySetAsSeries(plsDI,true);
      // the ADX DI-values array
      ArraySetAsSeries(minDI,true);
      // the ADX values arrays
      ArraySetAsSeries(adxVal,true);
      // the MA-8 values arrays
      ArraySetAsSeries(maVal,true);
      //--- Get the last price quote using the MQL5 MqlTick Structure
      if(!SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol,latest_price))
        {
         Alert("Error getting the latest price quote - error:",GetLastError(),"!!");
         return;
        }
      //--- Get the details of the latest 3 bars
      if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,3,mrate)<0)
        {
         Alert("Error copying rates/history data - error:",GetLastError(),"!!");
         ResetLastError();
         return;
        }
      //--- Copy the new values of our indicators to buffers (arrays) using the handle
      if(CopyBuffer(adxHandle,0,0,3,adxVal)<0 || CopyBuffer(adxHandle,1,0,3,plsDI)<0
         || CopyBuffer(adxHandle,2,0,3,minDI)<0)
        {
         Alert("Error copying ADX indicator Buffers - error:",GetLastError(),"!!");
         ResetLastError();
         return;
        }
      if(CopyBuffer(maHandle,0,0,3,maVal)<0)
        {
         Alert("Error copying Moving Average indicator buffer - error:",GetLastError());
         ResetLastError();
         return;
        }
      //--- we have no errors, so continue
      //--- Do we have positions opened already?
      bool Buy_opened=false;  // variable to hold the result of Buy opened position
      bool Sell_opened=false; // variables to hold the result of Sell opened position
      if(PositionSelect(_Symbol)==true) // we have an opened position
        {
         if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
           {
            Buy_opened=true;  //It is a Buy
           }
         else
            if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
              {
               Sell_opened=true; // It is a Sell
              }
        }
      bool  PositionSelect(
         string  symbol      // Symbol name
      );
      long  PositionGetInteger(
         ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY  property_id      // Property identifier
      );
      // Copy the bar close price for the previous bar prior to the current bar, that is Bar 1
      p_close=mrate[1].close;  // bar 1 close price
      /*
          1. Check for a long/Buy Setup : MA-8 increasing upwards,
          previous price close above it, ADX > 22, +DI > -DI
      */
      //--- Declare bool type variables to hold our Buy Conditions
      bool Buy_Condition_1=(maVal[0]>maVal[1]) && (maVal[1]>maVal[2]); // MA-8 Increasing upwards
      bool Buy_Condition_2 = (p_close > maVal[1]);         // previuos price closed above MA-8
      bool Buy_Condition_3 = (adxVal[0]>Adx_Min);          // Current ADX value greater than minimum value (22)
      bool Buy_Condition_4 = (plsDI[0]>minDI[0]);          // +DI greater than -DI
      //--- Putting all together
      if(Buy_Condition_1 && Buy_Condition_2)
        {
         if(Buy_Condition_3 && Buy_Condition_4)
           {
            // any opened Buy position?
            if(Buy_opened)
              {
               Alert("We already have a Buy Position!!!");
               return;    // Don't open a new Buy Position
              }
            ZeroMemory(mrequest);
            mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;                                  // immediate order execution
            mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask,_Digits);           // latest ask price
            mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask - STP*_Point,_Digits); // Stop Loss
            mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask + TKP*_Point,_Digits); // Take Profit
            mrequest.symbol = _Symbol;                                            // currency pair
            mrequest.volume = Lot;                                                 // number of lots to trade
            mrequest.magic = EA_Magic;                                             // Order Magic Number
            mrequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY;                                        // Buy Order
            mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;                             // Order execution type
            mrequest.deviation=100;                                                // Deviation from current price
            //--- send order
            OrderSend(mrequest,mresult);
            // get the result code
            if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed
              {
               Alert("A Buy order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!");
              }
            else
              {
               Alert("The Buy order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError());
               ResetLastError();
               return;
              }
           }
        }
 /*
          2. Check for a Short/Sell Setup : MA-8 decreasing downwards,
          previous price close below it, ADX > 22, -DI > +DI
      */
      //--- Declare bool type variables to hold our Sell Conditions
      bool Sell_Condition_1 = (maVal[0]<maVal[1]) && (maVal[1]<maVal[2]);  // MA-8 decreasing downwards
      bool Sell_Condition_2 = (p_close <maVal[1]);                         // Previous price closed below MA-8
      bool Sell_Condition_3 = (adxVal[0]>Adx_Min);                         // Current ADX value greater than minimum (22)
      bool Sell_Condition_4 = (plsDI[0]<minDI[0]);                         // -DI greater than +DI
      //--- Putting all together
      if(Sell_Condition_1 && Sell_Condition_2)
        {
         if(Sell_Condition_3 && Sell_Condition_4)
           {
            // any opened Sell position?
            if(Sell_opened)
              {
               Alert("We already have a Sell position!!!");
               return;    // Don't open a new Sell Position
              }
            mrequest.action=TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;                                // immediate order execution
            mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid,_Digits);           // latest Bid price
            mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid + STP*_Point,_Digits); // Stop Loss
            mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid - TKP*_Point,_Digits); // Take Profit
            mrequest.symbol = _Symbol;                                          // currency pair
            mrequest.volume = Lot;                                              // number of lots to trade
            mrequest.magic = EA_Magic;                                          // Order Magic Number
            mrequest.type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL;                                     // Sell Order
            mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;                          // Order execution type
            mrequest.deviation=100;                                             // Deviation from current price
            //--- send order
            OrderSend(mrequest,mresult);
            // get the result code
            if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed
              {
               Alert("A Buy order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!");
              }
            else
              {
               Alert("The Buy order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError());
               ResetLastError();
               return;
              }
           }
        }
 

Пожалуйста не нарушайте последовательность: СНАЧАЛА нажимаете кнопку  Code и только ПОТОМ вставляете код во всплывающем окне.

 

Нет закрывающей скобки в OnInit():

int OnInit()
  {
//--- Get handle for ADX indicator
   adxHandle=iADX(NULL,0,8,PRICE_HIGH,MODE_MAIN;0);
//--- Get the handle for Moving Average indicator
   maHandle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,MA_Period,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- What if handle returns Invalid Handle
   if(adxHandle<0 || maHandle<0)
     {
      Alert("Error Creating Handles for indicators - error: ",GetLastError(),"!!");
      return(-1);
     }
//--- Let us handle currency pairs with 5 or 3 digit prices instead of 4
   STP = StopLoss;
   TKP = TakeProfit;
   if(_Digits==5 || _Digits==3)
     {
      STP = STP*10;
      TKP = TKP*10;
     }
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
 

и сразу увидите где вы пропустили закрытие скобок функции.

Ihor Herasko #:

Нет закрывающей скобки в OnInit():

Там у него еще ниже скобок не хватает парочки.

 
Спасибо за совет я уже тоже пытался это зделать как только я скобочки закрываю мне показывает еще больше ошибок и также эти две так и остаются.
 

После OnInit() скобочку и в самом конце скобочку... и после этого еще куча ошибок вывалится, потому что код от 4-ки тупо вставлен под видом кода для 5-ки.

 
Вот, компилируется, но это еще не значит, что работать будет.
Файлы:
222.mq5  24 kb
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