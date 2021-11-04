неожиданное окончание программы / несбалансированные скобки
неожиданное окончание программы / несбалансированные скобки
//--- input parameters input int StopLoss=30; // Stop Loss input int TakeProfit=100; // Take Profit input int ADX_Period=8; // ADX Period input int MA_Period=8; // Moving Average Period input int EA_Magic=12345; // EA Magic Number input double Adx_Min=22.0; // Minimum ADX Value input double Lot=0.1; // Lots to Trade //--- Other parameters int adxHandle; // handle for our ADX indicator int maHandle; // handle for our Moving Average indicator double plsDI[],minDI[],adxVal[]; // Dynamic arrays to hold the values of +DI, -DI and ADX values for each bars double maVal[]; // Dynamic array to hold the values of Moving Average for each bars double p_close; // Variable to store the close value of a bar int STP, TKP; // To be used for Stop Loss & Take Profit values /* This is a multi-line comment */ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Get handle for ADX indicator adxHandle=iADX(NULL,0,8,PRICE_HIGH,MODE_MAIN;0); //--- Get the handle for Moving Average indicator maHandle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,MA_Period,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE); //--- What if handle returns Invalid Handle if(adxHandle<0 || maHandle<0) { Alert("Error Creating Handles for indicators - error: ",GetLastError(),"!!"); return(-1); } //--- Let us handle currency pairs with 5 or 3 digit prices instead of 4 STP = StopLoss; TKP = TakeProfit; if(_Digits==5 || _Digits==3) { STP = STP*10; TKP = TKP*10; return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //---Release our indicator handles IndicatorRelease(adxHandle); IndicatorRelease(maHandle); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- Do we have enough bars to work with if(Bars(_Symbol,_Period)<60) // if total bars is less than 60 bars { Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!"); return; } // We will use the static Old_Time variable to serve the bar time. // At each OnTick execution we will check the current bar time with the saved one. // If the bar time isn't equal to the saved time, it indicates that we have a new tick. static datetime Old_Time; datetime New_Time[1]; bool IsNewBar=false; // copying the last bar time to the element New_Time[0] int copied=CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,1,New_Time); if(copied>0) // ok, the data has been copied successfully { if(Old_Time!=New_Time[0]) // if old time isn't equal to new bar time { IsNewBar=true; // if it isn't a first call, the new bar has appeared if(MQL4InfoInteger(MQL4_DEBUGGING)) Print("We have new bar here ",New_Time[0]," old time was ",Old_Time); Old_Time=New_Time[0]; // saving bar time } } else { Alert("Error in copying historical times data, error =",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } //--- EA should only check for new trade if we have a new bar if(IsNewBar==false) { return; } //--- Do we have enough bars to work with int Mybars=Bars(_Symbol,_Period); if(Mybars<60) // if total bars is less than 60 bars { Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!"); return; } //--- Define some MQL4 Structures we will use for our trade MqlTick latest_price; // To be used for getting recent/latest price quotes MqlTradeRequest mrequest; // To be used for sending our trade requests MqlTradeResult mresult; // To be used to get our trade results MqlRates mrate[]; // To be used to store the prices, volumes and spread of each bar ZeroMemory(mrequest); // Initialization of mrequest structure /* Let's make sure our arrays values for the Rates, ADX Values and MA values is store serially similar to the timeseries array */ // the rates arrays ArraySetAsSeries(mrate,true); // the ADX DI+values array ArraySetAsSeries(plsDI,true); // the ADX DI-values array ArraySetAsSeries(minDI,true); // the ADX values arrays ArraySetAsSeries(adxVal,true); // the MA-8 values arrays ArraySetAsSeries(maVal,true); //--- Get the last price quote using the MQL5 MqlTick Structure if(!SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol,latest_price)) { Alert("Error getting the latest price quote - error:",GetLastError(),"!!"); return; } //--- Get the details of the latest 3 bars if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,3,mrate)<0) { Alert("Error copying rates/history data - error:",GetLastError(),"!!"); ResetLastError(); return; } //--- Copy the new values of our indicators to buffers (arrays) using the handle if(CopyBuffer(adxHandle,0,0,3,adxVal)<0 || CopyBuffer(adxHandle,1,0,3,plsDI)<0 || CopyBuffer(adxHandle,2,0,3,minDI)<0) { Alert("Error copying ADX indicator Buffers - error:",GetLastError(),"!!"); ResetLastError(); return; } if(CopyBuffer(maHandle,0,0,3,maVal)<0) { Alert("Error copying Moving Average indicator buffer - error:",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } //--- we have no errors, so continue //--- Do we have positions opened already? bool Buy_opened=false; // variable to hold the result of Buy opened position bool Sell_opened=false; // variables to hold the result of Sell opened position if(PositionSelect(_Symbol)==true) // we have an opened position { if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE_BUY) { Buy_opened=true; //It is a Buy } else if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE_SELL) { Sell_opened=true; // It is a Sell } } bool PositionSelect( string symbol // Symbol name ); long PositionGetInteger( ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY property_id // Property identifier ); // Copy the bar close price for the previous bar prior to the current bar, that is Bar 1 p_close=mrate[1].close; // bar 1 close price /* 1. Check for a long/Buy Setup : MA-8 increasing upwards, previous price close above it, ADX > 22, +DI > -DI */ //--- Declare bool type variables to hold our Buy Conditions bool Buy_Condition_1=(maVal[0]>maVal[1]) && (maVal[1]>maVal[2]); // MA-8 Increasing upwards bool Buy_Condition_2 = (p_close > maVal[1]); // previuos price closed above MA-8 bool Buy_Condition_3 = (adxVal[0]>Adx_Min); // Current ADX value greater than minimum value (22) bool Buy_Condition_4 = (plsDI[0]>minDI[0]); // +DI greater than -DI //--- Putting all together if(Buy_Condition_1 && Buy_Condition_2) { if(Buy_Condition_3 && Buy_Condition_4) { // any opened Buy position? if(Buy_opened) { Alert("We already have a Buy Position!!!"); return; // Don't open a new Buy Position } ZeroMemory(mrequest); mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // immediate order execution mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask,_Digits); // latest ask price mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask - STP*_Point,_Digits); // Stop Loss mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask + TKP*_Point,_Digits); // Take Profit mrequest.symbol = _Symbol; // currency pair mrequest.volume = Lot; // number of lots to trade mrequest.magic = EA_Magic; // Order Magic Number mrequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY; // Buy Order mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK; // Order execution type mrequest.deviation=100; // Deviation from current price //--- send order OrderSend(mrequest,mresult); // get the result code if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed { Alert("A Buy order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!"); } else { Alert("The Buy order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } } } /* 2. Check for a Short/Sell Setup : MA-8 decreasing downwards, previous price close below it, ADX > 22, -DI > +DI */ //--- Declare bool type variables to hold our Sell Conditions bool Sell_Condition_1 = (maVal[0]<maVal[1]) && (maVal[1]<maVal[2]); // MA-8 decreasing downwards bool Sell_Condition_2 = (p_close <maVal[1]); // Previous price closed below MA-8 bool Sell_Condition_3 = (adxVal[0]>Adx_Min); // Current ADX value greater than minimum (22) bool Sell_Condition_4 = (plsDI[0]<minDI[0]); // -DI greater than +DI //--- Putting all together if(Sell_Condition_1 && Sell_Condition_2) { if(Sell_Condition_3 && Sell_Condition_4) { // any opened Sell position? if(Sell_opened) { Alert("We already have a Sell position!!!"); return; // Don't open a new Sell Position } mrequest.action=TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // immediate order execution mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid,_Digits); // latest Bid price mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid + STP*_Point,_Digits); // Stop Loss mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid - TKP*_Point,_Digits); // Take Profit mrequest.symbol = _Symbol; // currency pair mrequest.volume = Lot; // number of lots to trade mrequest.magic = EA_Magic; // Order Magic Number mrequest.type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL; // Sell Order mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK; // Order execution type mrequest.deviation=100; // Deviation from current price //--- send order OrderSend(mrequest,mresult); // get the result code if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed { Alert("A Buy order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!"); } else { Alert("The Buy order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } } }
Помогите пожалуйста с программным решением
//--- input parameters input int StopLoss=30; // Stop Loss input int TakeProfit=100; // Take Profit input int ADX_Period=8; // ADX Period input int MA_Period=8; // Moving Average Period input int EA_Magic=12345; // EA Magic Number input double Adx_Min=22.0; // Minimum ADX Value input double Lot=0.1; // Lots to Trade //--- Other parameters int adxHandle; // handle for our ADX indicator int maHandle; // handle for our Moving Average indicator double plsDI[],minDI[],adxVal[]; // Dynamic arrays to hold the values of +DI, -DI and ADX values for each bars double maVal[]; // Dynamic array to hold the values of Moving Average for each bars double p_close; // Variable to store the close value of a bar int STP, TKP; // To be used for Stop Loss & Take Profit values /* This is a multi-line comment */ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Get handle for ADX indicator adxHandle=iADX(NULL,0,8,PRICE_HIGH,MODE_MAIN;0); //--- Get the handle for Moving Average indicator maHandle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,MA_Period,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE); //--- What if handle returns Invalid Handle if(adxHandle<0 || maHandle<0) { Alert("Error Creating Handles for indicators - error: ",GetLastError(),"!!"); return(-1); } //--- Let us handle currency pairs with 5 or 3 digit prices instead of 4 STP = StopLoss; TKP = TakeProfit; if(_Digits==5 || _Digits==3) { STP = STP*10; TKP = TKP*10; return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //---Release our indicator handles IndicatorRelease(adxHandle); IndicatorRelease(maHandle); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- Do we have enough bars to work with if(Bars(_Symbol,_Period)<60) // if total bars is less than 60 bars { Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!"); return; } // We will use the static Old_Time variable to serve the bar time. // At each OnTick execution we will check the current bar time with the saved one. // If the bar time isn't equal to the saved time, it indicates that we have a new tick. static datetime Old_Time; datetime New_Time[1]; bool IsNewBar=false; // copying the last bar time to the element New_Time[0] int copied=CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,1,New_Time); if(copied>0) // ok, the data has been copied successfully { if(Old_Time!=New_Time[0]) // if old time isn't equal to new bar time { IsNewBar=true; // if it isn't a first call, the new bar has appeared if(MQL4InfoInteger(MQL4_DEBUGGING)) Print("We have new bar here ",New_Time[0]," old time was ",Old_Time); Old_Time=New_Time[0]; // saving bar time } } else { Alert("Error in copying historical times data, error =",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } //--- EA should only check for new trade if we have a new bar if(IsNewBar==false) { return; } //--- Do we have enough bars to work with int Mybars=Bars(_Symbol,_Period); if(Mybars<60) // if total bars is less than 60 bars { Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!"); return; } //--- Define some MQL4 Structures we will use for our trade MqlTick latest_price; // To be used for getting recent/latest price quotes MqlTradeRequest mrequest; // To be used for sending our trade requests MqlTradeResult mresult; // To be used to get our trade results MqlRates mrate[]; // To be used to store the prices, volumes and spread of each bar ZeroMemory(mrequest); // Initialization of mrequest structure /* Let's make sure our arrays values for the Rates, ADX Values and MA values is store serially similar to the timeseries array */ // the rates arrays ArraySetAsSeries(mrate,true); // the ADX DI+values array ArraySetAsSeries(plsDI,true); // the ADX DI-values array ArraySetAsSeries(minDI,true); // the ADX values arrays ArraySetAsSeries(adxVal,true); // the MA-8 values arrays ArraySetAsSeries(maVal,true); //--- Get the last price quote using the MQL5 MqlTick Structure if(!SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol,latest_price)) { Alert("Error getting the latest price quote - error:",GetLastError(),"!!"); return; } //--- Get the details of the latest 3 bars if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,3,mrate)<0) { Alert("Error copying rates/history data - error:",GetLastError(),"!!"); ResetLastError(); return; } //--- Copy the new values of our indicators to buffers (arrays) using the handle if(CopyBuffer(adxHandle,0,0,3,adxVal)<0 || CopyBuffer(adxHandle,1,0,3,plsDI)<0 || CopyBuffer(adxHandle,2,0,3,minDI)<0) { Alert("Error copying ADX indicator Buffers - error:",GetLastError(),"!!"); ResetLastError(); return; } if(CopyBuffer(maHandle,0,0,3,maVal)<0) { Alert("Error copying Moving Average indicator buffer - error:",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } //--- we have no errors, so continue //--- Do we have positions opened already? bool Buy_opened=false; // variable to hold the result of Buy opened position bool Sell_opened=false; // variables to hold the result of Sell opened position if(PositionSelect(_Symbol)==true) // we have an opened position { if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE_BUY) { Buy_opened=true; //It is a Buy } else if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE_SELL) { Sell_opened=true; // It is a Sell } } bool PositionSelect( string symbol // Symbol name ); long PositionGetInteger( ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY property_id // Property identifier ); // Copy the bar close price for the previous bar prior to the current bar, that is Bar 1 p_close=mrate[1].close; // bar 1 close price /* 1. Check for a long/Buy Setup : MA-8 increasing upwards, previous price close above it, ADX > 22, +DI > -DI */ //--- Declare bool type variables to hold our Buy Conditions bool Buy_Condition_1=(maVal[0]>maVal[1]) && (maVal[1]>maVal[2]); // MA-8 Increasing upwards bool Buy_Condition_2 = (p_close > maVal[1]); // previuos price closed above MA-8 bool Buy_Condition_3 = (adxVal[0]>Adx_Min); // Current ADX value greater than minimum value (22) bool Buy_Condition_4 = (plsDI[0]>minDI[0]); // +DI greater than -DI //--- Putting all together if(Buy_Condition_1 && Buy_Condition_2) { if(Buy_Condition_3 && Buy_Condition_4) { // any opened Buy position? if(Buy_opened) { Alert("We already have a Buy Position!!!"); return; // Don't open a new Buy Position } ZeroMemory(mrequest); mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // immediate order execution mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask,_Digits); // latest ask price mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask - STP*_Point,_Digits); // Stop Loss mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask + TKP*_Point,_Digits); // Take Profit mrequest.symbol = _Symbol; // currency pair mrequest.volume = Lot; // number of lots to trade mrequest.magic = EA_Magic; // Order Magic Number mrequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY; // Buy Order mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK; // Order execution type mrequest.deviation=100; // Deviation from current price //--- send order OrderSend(mrequest,mresult); // get the result code if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed { Alert("A Buy order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!"); } else { Alert("The Buy order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } } } /* 2. Check for a Short/Sell Setup : MA-8 decreasing downwards, previous price close below it, ADX > 22, -DI > +DI */ //--- Declare bool type variables to hold our Sell Conditions bool Sell_Condition_1 = (maVal[0]<maVal[1]) && (maVal[1]<maVal[2]); // MA-8 decreasing downwards bool Sell_Condition_2 = (p_close <maVal[1]); // Previous price closed below MA-8 bool Sell_Condition_3 = (adxVal[0]>Adx_Min); // Current ADX value greater than minimum (22) bool Sell_Condition_4 = (plsDI[0]<minDI[0]); // -DI greater than +DI //--- Putting all together if(Sell_Condition_1 && Sell_Condition_2) { if(Sell_Condition_3 && Sell_Condition_4) { // any opened Sell position? if(Sell_opened) { Alert("We already have a Sell position!!!"); return; // Don't open a new Sell Position } mrequest.action=TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // immediate order execution mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid,_Digits); // latest Bid price mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid + STP*_Point,_Digits); // Stop Loss mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid - TKP*_Point,_Digits); // Take Profit mrequest.symbol = _Symbol; // currency pair mrequest.volume = Lot; // number of lots to trade mrequest.magic = EA_Magic; // Order Magic Number mrequest.type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL; // Sell Order mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK; // Order execution type mrequest.deviation=100; // Deviation from current price //--- send order OrderSend(mrequest,mresult); // get the result code if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed { Alert("A Buy order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!"); } else { Alert("The Buy order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } } }
Пожалуйста не нарушайте последовательность: СНАЧАЛА нажимаете кнопку и только ПОТОМ вставляете код во всплывающем окне.
Нет закрывающей скобки в OnInit():
int OnInit() { //--- Get handle for ADX indicator adxHandle=iADX(NULL,0,8,PRICE_HIGH,MODE_MAIN;0); //--- Get the handle for Moving Average indicator maHandle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,MA_Period,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE); //--- What if handle returns Invalid Handle if(adxHandle<0 || maHandle<0) { Alert("Error Creating Handles for indicators - error: ",GetLastError(),"!!"); return(-1); } //--- Let us handle currency pairs with 5 or 3 digit prices instead of 4 STP = StopLoss; TKP = TakeProfit; if(_Digits==5 || _Digits==3) { STP = STP*10; TKP = TKP*10; } return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Спасибо за совет я уже тоже пытался это зделать как только я скобочки закрываю мне показывает еще больше ошибок и также эти две так и остаются.
После OnInit() скобочку и в самом конце скобочку... и после этого еще куча ошибок вывалится, потому что код от 4-ки тупо вставлен под видом кода для 5-ки.
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