iFractals
- Что-то не пойму как зазставить работать iFractals... что именно он показывает - уровень последнеого фрактала или что-то другое?
Здравствуйте. Покажите, пожалуйста, пример работы с iFractals. А именно: нужна проверка, есть ли фрактал на третьей свече.
Сначала нужно заглянуть в код индикатора Fractals - чтобы понять, что именно он записывает в индикаторные буферы:
{
//---- Upper Fractal
if(high[i]>high[i+1] && high[i]>high[i+2] && high[i]>=high[i-1] && high[i]>=high[i-2])
ExtUpperBuffer[i]=high[i];
else ExtUpperBuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;
//---- Lower Fractal
if(low[i]<low[i+1] && low[i]<low[i+2] && low[i]<=low[i-1] && low[i]<=low[i-2])
ExtLowerBuffer[i]=low[i];
else ExtLowerBuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;
}
Как видите, если нет фрактала, то в индикаторный буфер записывается значение
EMPTY_VALUE
Пустое значение в индикаторном буфере
DBL_MAX
Значит в советнике нужно проверять такое условие: если в индикаторном буфере храниться не DBL_MAX - значит это фрактал.
Код советника:
//| iFractals.mq5 |
//| Copyright © 2016, Vladimir Karputov |
//| http://wmua.ru/slesar/ |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2016, Vladimir Karputov"
#property link "http://wmua.ru/slesar/"
#property description "Search of a fractal on the set bar"
#property version "1.000"
//--- input parameters
input int bar_numder=3; // bar on which you want to find fractal
//---
int handle_iFractals; // variable for storing the handle of the iFractals indicator
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- create handle of the indicator iFractals
handle_iFractals=iFractals(Symbol(),Period());
//--- if the handle is not created
if(handle_iFractals==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
//--- tell about the failure and output the error code
PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iFractals indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
Symbol(),
EnumToString(Period()),
GetLastError());
//--- the indicator is stopped early
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
//---
Comment("");
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
//--- find fractal in UPPER
double upper=iFractalsGet(UPPER_LINE,bar_numder);
//--- find fractal in LOWER
double lower=iFractalsGet(LOWER_LINE,bar_numder);
//---
string text="";
if(upper!=DBL_MAX)
text+="On bar № "+IntegerToString(bar_numder)+" there is the UPPER fractal"+"\n";
else
text+="On bar № "+IntegerToString(bar_numder)+" there is no UPPER fractal"+"\n";
if(lower!=DBL_MAX)
text+="On bar № "+IntegerToString(bar_numder)+" there is the LOWER fractal"+"\n";
else
text+="On bar № "+IntegerToString(bar_numder)+" there is no LOWER fractal"+"\n";
Comment(text);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Get value of buffers for the iFractals |
//| the buffer numbers are the following: |
//| 0 - UPPER_LINE, 1 - LOWER_LINE |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double iFractalsGet(const int buffer,const int index)
{
double Fractals[1];
//--- reset error code
ResetLastError();
//--- fill a part of the iFractalsBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index
if(CopyBuffer(handle_iFractals,buffer,index,1,Fractals)<0)
{
//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iFractals indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
return(0.0);
}
return(Fractals[0]);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Результат работы советника:
На баре номер "3" есть верхний фрактал, о чём есть сообщение (выделено цветом на графике).
Обратите внимание - была ошибка, я перевставил код в предыдущем сообщении:
//| Get value of buffers for the iFractals |
//| the buffer numbers are the following: |
//| 0 - UPPER_LINE, 1 - LOWER_LINE |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double iFractalsGet(const int buffer,const int index)
{
double Fractals[1];
//--- reset error code
ResetLastError();
//--- fill a part of the iFractalsBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index
if(CopyBuffer(handle_iFractals,buffer,index,1,Fractals)<0)
{
//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iFractals indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
return(0.0);
}
return(Fractals[0]);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Так расчёты выполняются быстрее и экономичнее.
