Termos de Referência
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Gold MetaLockDay EA (MT5) |
//| Meta líquida diária com MIX de entradas (XAUUSD) |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property strict
#include <Trade/Trade.mqh>
CTrade trade;
//======================== INPUTS ========================//
input string InpSymbol = ""; // Vazio = usa símbolo do gráfico
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTF = PERIOD_CURRENT;
input double InpLotPerEntry = 0.10;
input int InpMaxEntriesPerDay = 5;
input int InpBurstEntries = 3; // <<< MIX: entradas rápidas iniciais
input double InpNetDailyTarget = 95.75;
input double InpNetDailyStop = 120.00;
input int InpEMA_Fast = 21;
input int InpEMA_Slow = 50;
input int InpATR_Period = 14;
input double InpATR_ContMult = 0.3; // <<< Continuação mais curta
input ulong InpMagic = 777777;
input bool InpCloseOnTrendFlip = true;
//======================== GLOBAL ========================//
int g_entriesToday = 0;
bool g_lockedForToday = true;
int g_dayKey = -1;
double g_lastEntryPrice = 0.0;
int g_lastDir = 0;
int hEmaFast = INVALID_HANDLE;
int hEmaSlow = INVALID_HANDLE;
int hATR = INVALID_HANDLE;
//======================== UTILS ========================//
string TRADE_SYMBOL()
{
if(StringLen(InpSymbol) == 0) return _Symbol;
return InpSymbol;
}
int DAY_KEY(datetime t)
{
MqlDateTime dt; TimeToStruct(t, dt);
return dt.year*10000 + dt.mon*100 + dt.day;
}
datetime DAY_START(datetime t)
{
MqlDateTime dt; TimeToStruct(t, dt);
dt.hour=0; dt.min=0; dt.sec=0;
return StructToTime(dt);
}
//======================== HISTORY ========================//
double NetProfitToday(string sym)
{
datetime now = TimeCurrent();
datetime from = DAY_START(now);
if(!HistorySelect(from, now)) return 0.0;
double sum = 0.0;
for(int i=0;i<HistoryDealsTotal();i++)
{
ulong deal = HistoryDealGetTicket(i);
if(deal==0) continue;
if(HistoryDealGetString(deal, DEAL_SYMBOL) != sym) continue;
sum += HistoryDealGetDouble(deal, DEAL_PROFIT)
+ HistoryDealGetDouble(deal, DEAL_COMMISSION)
+ HistoryDealGetDouble(deal, DEAL_SWAP);
}
return sum;
}
//======================== POSITIONS ========================//
bool SelectPosByIndex(int i, ulong &ticket)
{
ticket = PositionGetTicket(i);
if(ticket==0) return false;
return PositionSelectByTicket(ticket);
}
int PositionDirection(string sym)
{
for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1;i>=0;i--)
{
ulong tk;
if(!SelectPosByIndex(i,tk)) continue;
if(PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL)!=sym) continue;
long type = PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);
if(type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY) return 1;
if(type==POSITION_TYPE_SELL) return -1;
}
return 0;
}
void CloseAll(string sym)
{
trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagic);
for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1;i>=0;i--)
{
ulong tk;
if(!SelectPosByIndex(i,tk)) continue;
if(PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL)!=sym) continue;
trade.PositionClose(tk);
}
}
//======================== INDICATORS ========================//
bool GetIndicators(double &emaFast,double &emaSlow,double &atr)
{
if(hEmaFast==INVALID_HANDLE || hEmaSlow==INVALID_HANDLE || hATR==INVALID_HANDLE)
return false;
double b1[1], b2[1], b3[1];
if(CopyBuffer(hEmaFast,0,0,1,b1)<=0) return false;
if(CopyBuffer(hEmaSlow,0,0,1,b2)<=0) return false;
if(CopyBuffer(hATR, 0,0,1,b3)<=0) return false;
emaFast=b1[0];
emaSlow=b2[0];
atr=b3[0];
return true;
}
//======================== INIT ========================//
int OnInit()
{
string sym = TRADE_SYMBOL();
SymbolSelect(sym,true);
hEmaFast = iMA(sym,InpTF,InpEMA_Fast,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
hEmaSlow = iMA(sym,InpTF,InpEMA_Slow,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
hATR = iATR(sym,InpTF,InpATR_Period);
g_dayKey = DAY_KEY(TimeCurrent());
return INIT_SUCCEEDED; // nunca falha
}
//======================== DEINIT ========================//
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
if(hEmaFast!=INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(hEmaFast);
if(hEmaSlow!=INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(hEmaSlow);
if(hATR !=INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(hATR);
}
//======================== TICK ========================//
void OnTick()
{
string sym = TRADE_SYMBOL();
SymbolSelect(sym,true);
MqlTick tick;
if(!SymbolInfoTick(sym, tick)) return;
// Reset diário
int dk = DAY_KEY(TimeCurrent());
if(dk!=g_dayKey)
{
g_dayKey=dk;
g_entriesToday=0;
g_lockedForToday=true;
g_lastDir=0;
g_lastEntryPrice=0;
}
double net = NetProfitToday(sym);
// Meta / Stop líquidos
if(!g_lockedForToday)
{
if(net>=InpNetDailyTarget || net<=-MathAbs(InpNetDailyStop))
{
CloseAll(sym);
g_lockedForToday=true;
}
}
if(g_lockedForToday) return;
// Indicadores
double emaFast,emaSlow,atr;
if(!GetIndicators(emaFast,emaSlow,atr)) return;
int trend = (emaFast>emaSlow ? 1 : (emaFast<emaSlow ? -1 : 0));
if(trend==0) return;
int posDir = PositionDirection(sym);
// Fecha no flip (opcional)
if(InpCloseOnTrendFlip && posDir!=0 && posDir!=trend)
{
CloseAll(sym);
g_lastEntryPrice=0;
g_lastDir=0;
return;
}
if(g_entriesToday >= InpMaxEntriesPerDay) return;
double bid = tick.bid;
double ask = tick.ask;
double price = (trend>0 ? ask : bid);
// ================= MIX DE ENTRADAS ================= //
// 1) Primeira entrada
if(posDir==0)
{
trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagic);
bool ok = (trend>0 ? trade.Buy(InpLotPerEntry,sym)
: trade.Sell(InpLotPerEntry,sym));
if(ok)
{
g_entriesToday++;
g_lastDir=trend;
g_lastEntryPrice=price;
}
return;
}
// 2) BURST inicial (entradas quase juntas)
if(posDir==trend && g_entriesToday < InpBurstEntries)
{
trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagic);
bool okb = (trend>0 ? trade.Buy(InpLotPerEntry,sym)
: trade.Sell(InpLotPerEntry,sym));
if(okb)
{
g_entriesToday++;
g_lastEntryPrice=price;
}
return;
}
// 3) Continuação com ATR menor
double contDist = atr * InpATR_ContMult;
if(posDir==trend && g_entriesToday < InpMaxEntriesPerDay)
{
bool canAdd = (trend>0 ? (bid >= g_lastEntryPrice + contDist)
: (ask <= g_lastEntryPrice - contDist));
if(!canAdd) return;
trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagic);
bool okc = (trend>0 ? trade.Buy(InpLotPerEntry,sym)
: trade.Sell(InpLotPerEntry,sym));
if(okc)
{
g_entriesToday++;
g_lastEntryPrice=price;
}
}
}
