LeastSquaresSolutionDC

Computes the minimum-norm solution to a real or complex linear least squares problem minimize 2-norm(| b - A*x |) using the singular value decomposition (SVD) of A. A is an m-by-n matrix which may be rank-deficient. The divide and conquer algorithm makes very mild assumptions about floating point arithmetic. LAPACK function GELSD.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::LeastSquaresSolutionDC(

matrix& B,

double rcond,

matrix& X,

matrix& residuals,

vector& singular_values,

long rank

);



bool matrix::LeastSquaresSolutionDC(

vector& B,

double rcond,

vector& X,

vector& residuals,

vector& singular_values,

long rank

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::LeastSquaresSolutionDC(

matrixf& B,

float rcond,

matrixf& X,

matrixf& residuals,

vectorf& singular_values,

long rank

);



bool matrixf::LeastSquaresSolutionDC(

vectorf& B,

float rcond,

vectorf& X,

vectorf& residuals,

vectorf& singular_values,

long rank

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::LeastSquaresSolutionDC(

matrixc& B,

double rcond,

matrixc& X,

matrixc& residuals,

vector& singular_values,

long rank

);



bool matrixc::LeastSquaresSolutionDC(

vectorc& B,

double rcond,

vectorc& X,

vectorc& residuals,

vector& singular_values,

long rank

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::LeastSquaresSolutionDC(

matrixcf& B,

float rcond,

matrixcf& X,

matrixcf& residuals,

vectorf& singular_values,

long rank

);



bool matrixcf::LeastSquaresSolutionDC(

vectorcf& B,

float rcond,

vectorcf& X,

vectorcf& residuals,

vectorf& singular_values,

long rank

);

Parameters

B

[in] Matrix B whose columns are the right-hand sides for the systems of equations. Vector B contains one column of right-hand side.

rcond

[in] rcond is used to determine the effective rank of A. Singular values S(i) <= rcond*S(1) are treated as zero. If rcond < 0, machine precision is used instead.

X

[out] Matrix or vector X with solutions of linear least squares problem.

residuals

[out] Matrix or vector with the residual sum of squares for the solution in each column is given by the sum of squares of elements in that column. If m<=n, then residuals matrix(vector) is empty.

singular_values

[out] Vector of computed singular values.

rank

[out] The effective rank of A, i.e., the number of singular values which are greater than rcond*S(1).

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

Matrix B must be of size m-by-nrhs, where nrhs is number of right-hand side vectors, matrix X is of size n-by-nrhs.

The condition number of A in the 2-norm = S(1)/S(min(m,n)).

The problem is solved in three steps:

Step 1. Reduce the coefficient matrix A to bidiagonal form with Householder transformations, reducing the original problem into a "bidiagonal least squares problem" (BLS).

Step 2. Solve the BLS using a divide and conquer approach.

Step 3. Apply back all the Householder transformations to solve the original least squares problem.