통화 / TRVI
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
TRVI: Trevi Therapeutics Inc
8.15 USD 0.39 (4.57%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TRVI 환율이 오늘 -4.57%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.09이고 고가는 8.63이었습니다.
Trevi Therapeutics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRVI News
- 트레비, ERS에서 만성 기침 치료제 2a상 임상 데이터 발표 예정
- Trevi to present phase 2a trial data on chronic cough treatment at ERS
- Tesla, Oracle lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Trevi Therapeutics stock hits 52-week high at $8.80
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare
- Trevi Therapeutics at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Focus on Cough Treatments
- This Adient Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL), Adient (NYSE:ADNT)
- Morgan Stanley backs Trevi with $18 target as cough drug Haduvio gains momentum
- Trevi Therapeutics stock initiated at Overweight by Morgan Stanley on chronic cough drug potential
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiates coverage on Trevi Therapeutics stock with Overweight rating
- Trevi Therapeutics Announces Closing of $115 Million Underwritten Offering and Full Exercise by Underwriters of Option to Purchase Additional Shares
- Trevi Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Underwritten Offering of Common Stock
- Dow Gains Over 100 Points; US Job Openings Increase In April - Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO), Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)
- Credo Tech, Dollar General lead market cap stock movers on Tuesday
- H.C. Wainwright maintains Trevi Therapeutics stock rating following trial results
- Stifel reiterates buy rating for Trevi Therapeutics stock after study results
- Oppenheimer raises Trevi Therapeutics stock price target to $23
- Trevi Therapeutics launches $100 million stock offering
- Raymond James reiterates strong buy rating on Trevi Therapeutics stock
- Trevi Therapeutics stock soars to 52-week high of $7.43
- Trevi reports success in Phase 2b cough treatment trial
- Trevi Therapeutics to Host Conference Call and Webcast on June 2nd to Share Topline Results from the Phase 2b CORAL Trial of Haduvio in Patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Chronic Cough
- Trevi Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June Conferences
- H.C. Wainwright sets $21 target for Trevi Therapeutics stock
일일 변동 비율
8.09 8.63
년간 변동
2.36 9.92
- 이전 종가
- 8.54
- 시가
- 8.54
- Bid
- 8.15
- Ask
- 8.45
- 저가
- 8.09
- 고가
- 8.63
- 볼륨
- 5.103 K
- 일일 변동
- -4.57%
- 월 변동
- 13.99%
- 6개월 변동
- 32.95%
- 년간 변동율
- 148.48%
20 9월, 토요일