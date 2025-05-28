시세섹션
통화 / TRVI
주식로 돌아가기

TRVI: Trevi Therapeutics Inc

8.15 USD 0.39 (4.57%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

TRVI 환율이 오늘 -4.57%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.09이고 고가는 8.63이었습니다.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TRVI News

일일 변동 비율
8.09 8.63
년간 변동
2.36 9.92
이전 종가
8.54
시가
8.54
Bid
8.15
Ask
8.45
저가
8.09
고가
8.63
볼륨
5.103 K
일일 변동
-4.57%
월 변동
13.99%
6개월 변동
32.95%
년간 변동율
148.48%
20 9월, 토요일