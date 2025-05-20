통화 / SNT
SNT: Senstar Technologies Corporation
4.49 USD 0.17 (3.94%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SNT 환율이 오늘 3.94%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.27이고 고가는 4.51이었습니다.
Senstar Technologies Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SNT News
- Senstar Technologies Corporation (SNT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Senstar Technologies Q2 2025 sees revenue growth
- Senstar (SNT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Senstar Technologies Grows Margins in Q2
- Syntara Q2 2025 presentation slides: amsulostat gains momentum with FDA Fast Track
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 on Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Sabien Technology reports 26% order growth in fiscal 2025
- Senstar's Rally Has Omitted The Company's Historical Cyclicality (NASDAQ:SNT)
- Sabien Technology issues shares to directors to settle remuneration
- SNT stock soars to 52-week high, reaching $4 amid security sector rally
- Senstar Technologies Corporation (SNT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Senstar Technologies Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Senstar Technologies to Report First Quarter 2025 Results on Tuesday, May 27, 2025
일일 변동 비율
4.27 4.51
년간 변동
1.46 5.04
- 이전 종가
- 4.32
- 시가
- 4.27
- Bid
- 4.49
- Ask
- 4.79
- 저가
- 4.27
- 고가
- 4.51
- 볼륨
- 95
- 일일 변동
- 3.94%
- 월 변동
- 1.81%
- 6개월 변동
- 31.67%
- 년간 변동율
- 182.39%
20 9월, 토요일