통화 / PSTL
PSTL: Postal Realty Trust Inc Class A
16.22 USD 0.11 (0.67%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PSTL 환율이 오늘 -0.67%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.17이고 고가는 16.48이었습니다.
Postal Realty Trust Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
16.17 16.48
년간 변동
12.26 16.48
- 이전 종가
- 16.33
- 시가
- 16.40
- Bid
- 16.22
- Ask
- 16.52
- 저가
- 16.17
- 고가
- 16.48
- 볼륨
- 442
- 일일 변동
- -0.67%
- 월 변동
- 2.40%
- 6개월 변동
- 14.71%
- 년간 변동율
- 10.87%
20 9월, 토요일