PSFE-WT: Paysafe Limited Warrants, exercisable for one Common Share of P

0.0166 USD 0.0017 (9.29%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PSFE-WT 환율이 오늘 -9.29%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.0166이고 고가는 0.0190이었습니다.

Paysafe Limited Warrants, exercisable for one Common Share of P 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

일일 변동 비율
0.0166 0.0190
년간 변동
0.0101 0.0689
이전 종가
0.0183
시가
0.0180
Bid
0.0166
Ask
0.0196
저가
0.0166
고가
0.0190
볼륨
4
일일 변동
-9.29%
월 변동
-14.87%
6개월 변동
0.00%
년간 변동율
-21.33%
