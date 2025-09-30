시세섹션
통화 / MS-PI
MS-PI: Morgan Stanley Depository Shares Representing 1/1000th Preferre

25.41 USD 0.05 (0.20%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

MS-PI 환율이 오늘 0.20%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.37이고 고가는 25.43이었습니다.

Morgan Stanley Depository Shares Representing 1/1000th Preferre 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is MS-PI stock price today?

Morgan Stanley Depository Shares Representing 1/1000th Preferre stock is priced at 25.41 today. It trades within 0.20%, yesterday's close was 25.36, and trading volume reached 90. The live price chart of MS-PI shows these updates.

Does Morgan Stanley Depository Shares Representing 1/1000th Preferre stock pay dividends?

Morgan Stanley Depository Shares Representing 1/1000th Preferre is currently valued at 25.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.50% and USD. View the chart live to track MS-PI movements.

How to buy MS-PI stock?

You can buy Morgan Stanley Depository Shares Representing 1/1000th Preferre shares at the current price of 25.41. Orders are usually placed near 25.41 or 25.71, while 90 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow MS-PI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MS-PI stock?

Investing in Morgan Stanley Depository Shares Representing 1/1000th Preferre involves considering the yearly range 24.25 - 25.48 and current price 25.41. Many compare 0.67% and 2.50% before placing orders at 25.41 or 25.71. Explore the MS-PI price chart live with daily changes.

What are MORGAN STANLEY stock highest prices?

The highest price of MORGAN STANLEY in the past year was 25.48. Within 24.25 - 25.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Morgan Stanley Depository Shares Representing 1/1000th Preferre performance using the live chart.

What are MORGAN STANLEY stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of MORGAN STANLEY (MS-PI) over the year was 24.25. Comparing it with the current 25.41 and 24.25 - 25.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MS-PI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MS-PI stock split?

Morgan Stanley Depository Shares Representing 1/1000th Preferre has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.36, and 2.50% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
25.37 25.43
년간 변동
24.25 25.48
이전 종가
25.36
시가
25.40
Bid
25.41
Ask
25.71
저가
25.37
고가
25.43
볼륨
90
일일 변동
0.20%
월 변동
0.67%
6개월 변동
2.50%
년간 변동율
2.50%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4