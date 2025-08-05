시세섹션
JSML: Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

75.23 USD 0.31 (0.41%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

JSML 환율이 오늘 -0.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 75.10이고 고가는 76.39이었습니다.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

일일 변동 비율
75.10 76.39
년간 변동
52.84 77.54
이전 종가
75.54
시가
76.39
Bid
75.23
Ask
75.53
저가
75.10
고가
76.39
볼륨
23
일일 변동
-0.41%
월 변동
5.65%
6개월 변동
23.49%
년간 변동율
15.22%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8