59.08 USD 0.37 (0.62%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CSB 환율이 오늘 -0.62%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 58.97이고 고가는 59.56이었습니다.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is CSB stock price today?

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock is priced at 59.08 today. It trades within -0.62%, yesterday's close was 59.45, and trading volume reached 57. The live price chart of CSB shows these updates.

Does VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock pay dividends?

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF is currently valued at 59.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.77% and USD. View the chart live to track CSB movements.

How to buy CSB stock?

You can buy VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF shares at the current price of 59.08. Orders are usually placed near 59.08 or 59.38, while 57 and -0.81% show market activity. Follow CSB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CSB stock?

Investing in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.12 - 65.36 and current price 59.08. Many compare -0.19% and 3.02% before placing orders at 59.08 or 59.38. Explore the CSB price chart live with daily changes.

What are VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the past year was 65.36. Within 49.12 - 65.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF performance using the live chart.

What are VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) over the year was 49.12. Comparing it with the current 59.08 and 49.12 - 65.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CSB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CSB stock split?

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.45, and 0.77% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
58.97 59.56
년간 변동
49.12 65.36
이전 종가
59.45
시가
59.56
Bid
59.08
Ask
59.38
저가
58.97
고가
59.56
볼륨
57
일일 변동
-0.62%
월 변동
-0.19%
6개월 변동
3.02%
년간 변동율
0.77%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8