What is CIMN stock price today? CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock is priced at 25.24 today. It trades within -0.08%, yesterday's close was 25.26, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of CIMN shows these updates.

Does CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock pay dividends? CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP is currently valued at 25.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.32% and USD. View the chart live to track CIMN movements.

How to buy CIMN stock? You can buy CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP shares at the current price of 25.24. Orders are usually placed near 25.24 or 25.54, while 21 and 0.24% show market activity. Follow CIMN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CIMN stock? Investing in CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP involves considering the yearly range 23.76 - 25.84 and current price 25.24. Many compare -0.47% and 0.40% before placing orders at 25.24 or 25.54. Explore the CIMN price chart live with daily changes.

What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock highest prices? The highest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP in the past year was 25.84. Within 23.76 - 25.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP performance using the live chart.

What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock lowest prices? The lowest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP (CIMN) over the year was 23.76. Comparing it with the current 25.24 and 23.76 - 25.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CIMN moves on the chart live for more details.