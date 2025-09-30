시세섹션
통화 / ATH-PB
ATH-PB: Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0

21.58 USD 0.14 (0.64%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

ATH-PB 환율이 오늘 -0.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.56이고 고가는 21.81이었습니다.

Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is ATH-PB stock price today?

Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 stock is priced at 21.58 today. It trades within -0.64%, yesterday's close was 21.72, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of ATH-PB shows these updates.

Does Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 stock pay dividends?

Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 is currently valued at 21.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.99% and USD. View the chart live to track ATH-PB movements.

How to buy ATH-PB stock?

You can buy Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 shares at the current price of 21.58. Orders are usually placed near 21.58 or 21.88, while 15 and -1.05% show market activity. Follow ATH-PB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ATH-PB stock?

Investing in Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 involves considering the yearly range 19.20 - 22.84 and current price 21.58. Many compare 1.27% and 8.99% before placing orders at 21.58 or 21.88. Explore the ATH-PB price chart live with daily changes.

What are Athene Holding Ltd. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Athene Holding Ltd. in the past year was 22.84. Within 19.20 - 22.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 performance using the live chart.

What are Athene Holding Ltd. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH-PB) over the year was 19.20. Comparing it with the current 21.58 and 19.20 - 22.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ATH-PB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ATH-PB stock split?

Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.72, and 8.99% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
21.56 21.81
년간 변동
19.20 22.84
이전 종가
21.72
시가
21.81
Bid
21.58
Ask
21.88
저가
21.56
고가
21.81
볼륨
15
일일 변동
-0.64%
월 변동
1.27%
6개월 변동
8.99%
년간 변동율
8.99%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4