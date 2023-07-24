Perceptrader AI

EA has a live track record with 48 month of stable trading with low drawdown:

Live performance

MT5 version can be found here

Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit.

Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF

Timeframe: M5

Features:

  • Trend, Momentum and Volatility filters based on Deep Learning algorithms
  • Filtering low potential trades using Artificial Intelligence (AI) forecasts
  • Advanced News and Stock Market Crash Filter
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
  • Flexible customization with a lot of filters and options
  • Automatic GMT adjustment
  • Solid backtest and live performance
  • Statistic Panel with Self Diagnostic System and Neural Network Forecast indicator
  • Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives
  • Very easy to use: just read instructions below
Backtests should be done with Tick Data Suite GMT+2 with US DST. This GMT offset is used by most brokers

    How to install

    • The EA must be attached to ONLY one M5 chart, AUDCAD is recommended
    • If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. AUDCAD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter
    • You need to give the EA access to the news list website and time server for news filter and time detection functionality to work correctly (delete spaces!):

      1. https: //www. worldtimeserver.com
      2. http: //timesrv.online
      3. http: //valeryservice.com
      4. http: //valerytools.com

      Here is the link for the guide on how to do that (from 1:00 to 2:05)
    • Video on the EA installation
    • Archive with set files and the guide

    Requirements

    • The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker
    • The EA should run on a VPS continuously
    • With only 1:30 leverage I advise not to use higher than low risk settings on a less than $6000 account, otherwise you might have problems with free margin. With 1:100 leverage it should be fine with up to significant risk setting on a $1000 account
    MM & Risk settings 
    • Check for Instances of the EA - checks that only one instance of the EA is running at a time. If EA detects other instances with the same UID, trading will be disabled. 
    • Allow Opening a new Initial Trade? - on/off opening of new grids. It does not affect the already open grids. 
    • Allow Manual Trading Buttons - enable/disable manual trading buttons that allow you to manually open an initial trade: the EA will pick up the manually opened trade and manage it as usual. The buttons are affected by the following parameters: Symbols, Maximum Spread, and Maximum Symbols at a time. 
    • Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Dynamic Lots will use 'Dynamic Lot' parameter, Deposit load will calculate lots based on deposit load%, and 4 predefined presets will calculate risk automatically for you. 
    • Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot for the initial trade. 
    • Dynamic Lot (Balance/Equity based) - balance/equity to be used per 0.01 lot. 
    • Deposit Load % - % of the deposit that will be totally used to open the initial trade. 
    • Fixed Initial Deposit? (Tester only) - lot size will be calculated based on the initial deposit; new profits will not be considered. 
    • Tester Withdrawal (Tester only) - the withdrawal will take place if the account equity exceeds the specified value. For MT5 only. 
    • Withdrawal Amount (Tester only) - amount to withdrawal.  For MT5 only. 
    • Rounding Method - allows you to choose the method of rounding fractional lots to calculate trading lot sizes. 
    • Max Lot per Order - maximum size of a single order. 
    • Auto Split? - option allowing the EA to trade with any lot size/volume without limits. Most brokers have a limit of 100 lots per order, so if the option is enabled, the EA will automatically split a large trading volume (e.g. 10000 lots) into multiple smaller orders (not more than 100 lots per the child order). It is intended to be used in tester to allow testing the EA on all the available history. 
    • Maximum Spread, in pips - maximal allowed spread. 
    • Maximum Slippage for a non-ECN acc, in pips - max allowed slippage for a non-ECN account. 
    • Maximum Symbols at a time - maximal allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time. 
    • Only One Symbol if Grid reaches this Level [0-disabled] - this option allows you to temporarily reduce the "Maximum Symbols at a Time" to one if an open grid reaches the specified level. 
    • Disable Trades on the Same Side of a Currency - this option disables the opening of new initial trades on the same side of a currency. For example, it can help prevent having 2 shorts for CAD at the same time to protect accounts from a strong trend for the CAD currency. 
    • Allow Hedging? - allow opening multi-directional trades on the same symbol. 
    • Allow Trading on Holidays? - on/off Christmas/New Year trading filter. 
    • Allow to Buy/Sell - on/off Buy/Sell trades. 
    • Minimum Free Margin % [0-disabled] - if Free Margin% falls below the specified value, the EA will not place new pending orders and will cancel already placed ones. 
    • Max Open Lots (Filter) - the EA will not send new initial orders if the volume of all positions opened by the EA exceeds the specified value. 
    • Max Floating Drawdown % - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified % the EA will close open positions. 
    • Max Floating Drawdown in Money [0-disabled] - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified value in money the EA will close open positions. 
    • Max Daily Drawdown Limit % FTMO Rules - maximum daily drawdown limit, calculated according to the FTMO rules. Non-trading operations (like withdrawals) during the day are not taken into account. 
    • Max Daily Drawdown Limit in Money FTMO Rules [0-disabled] - maximum daily drawdown limit in MONEY, calculated according to the FTMO rules. Non-trading operations (like withdrawals) during the day are not taken into account. 
    • Max Daily Drawdown Reset Hour FTMO Rules (Broker time) - hour to reset the max. drawdown with the prop firm. 
    • Max Drawdown Action - allows you to specify actions to be taken after the max. drawdown is reached (in money or %): 
      • 'Close trades & stop trading for 24h' - the EA will close all open trades/grids and will not open new ones for 24 hours. 
      • ‘Close trades & stop trading until the end of the day’ - the EA will close all open trades/grids and will not open new ones until the end of the day. 
      • 'Close trades & stop trading until restart' - the EA will close all open trades/grids and will not open new ones until the EA/MT restarts. 
      • ‘Close trades & resume trading as normal’ - the EA will close all open trades/grids and resume trading as normal. 
      • 'Prohibit opening new trades' - new grids will be prohibited as long as the floating drawdown is above a specified value; 
      • 'Prohibit opening new trades until restart' - new grids will be prohibited until the EA/MT restarts. 
    • Max Drawdown Calculation - allows you to specify how the maximum drawdown is calculated: 
      • 'The account' - takes into account all positions opened on the account, including trades opened manually or by other EAs; 
      • 'This strategy' - takes into account only positions opened by this EA. 
    • Handle Max Drawdown Events on Every Tick - enable/disable drawdown event handling on every tick (instead of once a minute which is used by default, it may consume more CPU resources). 
    • Check Margin for all Grid Levels - if true, the EA will check if there is enough free margin to open all grid levels at the same time. If not enough, the initial lot size will be reduced. 
    • Check Bars for Errors - if true, the EA will check the relevance of historical data and bar opening time. Turn it off if your broker uses non-standard bar opening time (for example hh:02, hh:17, hh:32, hh:47). 
     
    Time settings 
    • Hour to Start Trading - hour to start trading (for initial orders only). 
    • Minutes to Start Trading - minutes to start trading (for initial orders only). 
    • Hour to Stop Trading - hour to stop trading (for initial orders only). 
    • Minutes to Stop Trading - minutes to stop trading (for initial orders only). 
    • Trade on Monday - enable/disable trading on Monday. 
    • Trade on Tuesday - enable/disable trading on Tuesday. 
    • Trade on Wednesday - enable/disable trading on Wednesday. 
    • Trade on Thursday - enable/disable trading on Thursday. 
    • Trade on Friday - enable/disable trading on Friday. 
    • Rollover Start Hour - rollover start hour. 
    • Rollover Start Minutes - rollover start minutes. 
    • Rollover End Hour - rollover end hour. 
    • Rollover End Minutes - rollover end minutes. 
    • Send Orders During Rollover - enable/disable sending orders (including grid trades) during rollover time. 
    • Remove TakeProfit During Rollover - removes TP for all orders at the specified rollover time. This option helps to avoid closing trades via TP during bad trading conditions since slippage can turn a profitable trade into a losing one. 
     
    Strategy settings 
    • Symbols separated by comma (custom if empty) – trading symbols separated by comma (custom if empty). 
    • Symbol Suffix - here you can specify a symbol suffix if your broker uses one. 
    • Custom Symbol Multipliers separated by comma (e.g. 0.9,1.2,1) - here you can set multipliers to calculate trading lots for each pair, for example, 1.0,0.7,0.9. This means that the first pair (specified in the 'Symbols separated by comma' parameter) will be open normally, but the second and third will have smaller lots, multipliers 0.7x and 0.9x. 
    • Percentage Pips Mode - enable/disable percentage pips mode. 1 percentage pip = 0.0001 * Current Price. 
    • Trading Setup – trading mode: 
      • ‘Standard trades’ – normal trading based on a well-defined set of rules.  
      • ‘Unique trades’ - trading will be unique for each EA instance, including the time and direction. 
    • Trading Frequency [1..10max] (Unique trades only) - frequency of trades in the ‘Unique trades’ mode. 
    • Daily ATR Period - period of the daily ATR indicator for volatility calculation. 
     
    Forecasts settings (Live trading only) 
    • Use Chat G P T Forecast – enable/disable filtering of trades using Chat G P T forecasts. 
    • Use Bard Forecast – enable/disable filtering of trades using Google Bard. 
     
    Machine Learning Setup 
    • Enable Neural Network Filter – enable/disable filtering of trades using machine learning technology based on Perceptron. 
    • Min Probability of Profit % - minimal predicted probability that a trade will result in profit. If Perceptron predicts a lower value, the trading signal will be ignored, and the INITIAL trade will be skipped. 
     
    TakeProfit settings 
    • TakeProfit for Initial Trade, in pips - take profit for the initial trade (if no grid trades opened). 
    • Weighted TakeProfit? - if true, then Grid TP is weighted by volume so TP in pips decreases in proportion to the open volume of the grid levels. This allows keeping the initial TP in money unchanged after adding new averaging trades.  
    • TakeProfit for Grid, pips (can also be 0/negat. for emergency) - take-profit for the grid (if at least one averaging trade is open). It allows any value including zero and negative. 
    • Break Even (TP) after this Level [0-disabled] - break even feature after the specified Grid level is reached. 
    • Hide TakeProfit? - on/off take-profit hiding. 
    • Do not adjust TP unless new grid level opened - if true, the EA will adjust TP of open positions only when a new grid level is opened. The user can manually set their own TP, which will stay current until the EA opens a new grid level. 
     
    StopLoss settings 
    • StopLoss for Grid, in pips (500pips if zero) - stop-loss for the initial/grid trades. 
    • Hide StopLoss? - on/off stop-loss hiding. 
    • Trailing SL Size, in pips [0-disabled] - trailing stop in pips based on the grid breakeven point (=weighted average entry price of all orders including SWAPs and commissions). 
    • Trailing SL Start, in pips - number of pips in profit at which the trailing SL is activated. 
    • Randomize Order/TP Levels - if enabled, the EA will randomly slightly change the TP/SL levels. This option allows you to have a unique TP/SL. 
    • Max Random Delay before sending Orders, sec [0-disabled] - maximum random delay in seconds before sending an order. Values over 15 seconds are not recommended. 
    • Allow sending SL along with an order (for a non-ECN acc.) - if true, then the EA will send SL along with orders. If false, then SL will be set after the order is sent and executed. 
     
    Grid settings 
    • Trade Distance - min. step in pips between grid(averaging) trades. 
    • Pause Between Grid Trades, in min [0-disabled] - minimum pause between grid trades in minutes. 
    • Smart Distance? - auto- adjusts the trade distance depending on market volatility. 
    • Maximum Trades - max number of grid(averaging) trades. 
    • Custom Multipliers sep. by comma (e.g. 1,2,4,8,14,24,41,69) - custom multipliers for each GRID step separated by a comma, for example - 1,2,4,8,14,24,41,69.  
    • Grid Level to Start (1-initial trade) - allows you to skip a certain number of grid levels, trading will start from the specified level. To calculate entries correctly, the EA opens "marker" orders at skipped levels with a minimum lot size. 
    • Keep Original Profit Level & Lot Size - when skipping grid level, the EA will keep profit target and lot sizes from the original strategy. This can help boost performance. 
     
    News Filter settings 
    • News Filter Enabled - on/off News Filter. 
    • Disable Trading on Bank Holidays - enable/disable trading on bank holidays according to the real-time Economic Calendar. This filter is currency-specific. For example, with it, EA won't take trades on USD pairs during bank holidays in the USA. It also works in Strategy Tester. 
    • Disable Built-in News Filter Settings - disables the built-in news filter settings, allowing you to fine-tune the news filter. 
    • Custom Events (separated by comma, disabled if empty) - custom rules allowing you to fine-tune the news filter. 
    Format: Key[-Currency pair],Key[-Currency pair],.........,Key[-Currency pair] 
    Key – the currency of the news event or keyword in the news header. You can use multiple currencies without a separator, for example, USDAUDGBP. 
    If you specify a keyword, the letter case does not matter. For example, FOMC. 
    [-Currency pair] - optional parameter specifying which currency pair the rule applies to. For example -EURUSD. 
    Example: USD,AUDGBP-GBPUSD-NZDUSD,CHFEUR-EURUSD,FOMC,Rate-AUDCAD 
    USD, - takes into account all news events for USD on all currency pairs 
    AUDGBP-GBPUSD-NZDUSD, - takes into account all news events for AUD and GBP on GBPUSD and NZDUSD currency pairs 
    CHFEUR-EURUSD, - takes into account all news events for CHF and EUR on the EURUSD currency pair 
    FOMC, - takes into account news events with the word (or part of the word) FOMC in the header on all currency pairs 
    Rate-AUDCAD - takes into account news events with the word (or part of the word) Rate in the header on AUDCAD currency pair 
    Each rule must be separated by a comma. if 'Disable Built-in News Filter Settings'=false, then the custom rules are in addition to the built-in ones. 
    • Medium Impact News - enable/disable news events with medium impact (2 stars news). 
    • Low Impact News - enable/disable news events with low impact (1 star news). 
    • Speaks - if false, then the EA will not consider news events marked as Speeches/Speaks. 
    • Wait Minutes Before Event - suspend trading before the news. 
    • Wait Minutes After Event - suspend trading after the news. 
    • Show News List - displays a list of upcoming news events to the right of the info panel. 
    • News List Refresh Rate - news events list update frequency (selection from the drop-down list). 
     
    Stock Market Crash Filter settings 
    • Stock Market Crash Filter Enabled - enable/disable the stock market crash filter. 
    • Stock Market Symbol - symbol name of the S&P500 stock index of your broker. It is usually called something like US500 or SPX500 (press Ctrl+U to see all symbols). 
    • Filter Period - period of the stock market crash filter. 
    • Max Historical Volatility (HV), in % - max. annualized standard deviation of H1 returns (HV in %). 
    • Block Trading for the Entire Day - prohibits opening new trades throughout the day if HV hits the specified level just once at any moment during the day. 
     
    Additional settings 
    • Trade Comment - comment for orders. 
    • UID (0...9) - unique EA instance number. Usually, no need to change it. 
    • Show Panel - on/off Info-panel. 
    • Show Stats - show a panel with statistics. 
    • Font Size (1...8) - reduce this value if you're having trouble with the info panel. 
     
    Backtest settings 
    • Disable Automatic GMT Detection - set it to 'true' to disable automatic GMT detection. You can use the GMT Test/Manual' and 'DST Test/Manual' parameters to manually set the GMT offset in live trading. 
    • GMT Test/Manual - GMT offset in winter in Tester. 
    • DST Test/Manual - DST in Tester.


    추천 제품
    Jobot Basic Martingale
    Jakkarin Chinsuwan
    Experts
    This EA can run on every currencies pairs recommend EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPUSD Timeframe 30 Minute (M30) The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with $1000 min imum initial Deposit. And the robot can support your manual transactions on EURUSD. ACCOUNT LEVERAGE: 1:100 ACCOUNT (Stop Out): 50% or less ACCOUNT TYPE: Real account ACCOUNT MODE: Hedging account Take Profit: Automatically Stop Loss: Automatically LOT size: Manual first order
    WOW Dash Scalper Ai Robot Pro1
    Nirundorn Promphao
    Experts
    I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H1 and H4 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H1 and H4 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 20 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currenc
    Lunexa MT4
    Aren Davidian
    Experts
    Lunexa – The Intelligent Trading Robot MT5 Version   :   h ttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143765 products List :   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/arendav/seller Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341558 Why Lunexa? In the ruthless world of trading, there's no place for luck—only intelligent algorithms and adaptive systems survive. Lunexa is the result of over 20 years of research, development, and testing on more than 2 million real market data points, built with o
    WOW Dash DotFX5 NY Ai Robot
    Nirundorn Promphao
    Experts
    I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H4 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H1, H4 and D1 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pa
    Smoothed Duster EA
    John Wangombe
    Experts
    This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
    Work Stations
    Maryna Shulzhenko
    Experts
    Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
    Perfection
    Mikhail Senchakov
    Experts
    Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
    AuroraV5
    Ron Fritzhugh Bryan
    Experts
    I could write a fantastic description with lots of quantitative testing parameters but we have a saying that "taste of a pudding is in the eating " so I will simple put a CHALLENGE :Test this EA on any of the major and minor pairs (AUD,USD,EUR,CHF,NZD )and I guarantee you  50% discount if you can prove in a test on any of the major pairs above  that you have incurred  more than 3 error runs. *NOW HAPPY TESTING* Then you get to write the description unhindered!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    WOW Dash Scalper IB Pro1 Ai Robot
    Nirundorn Promphao
    Experts
    I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M30 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M30 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs, MaxSlippage  - upto cur
    Dynamics Pips Bot4
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Experts
    Dynamic Pips: An Innovative Multi-Currency Bot for Automated Forex Trading Dynamic Pips is a high-tech tool for automated trading in the Forex market, designed for traders of all levels. This multi-currency robot, based on advanced algorithms for analyzing temporal information flows, offers unique opportunities to profit from currency fluctuations. Operating across any timeframe and with a variety of currency pairs, it becomes a reliable assistant in the trading world. Key Features and Advantage
    WOW Dash Scalper IB Pro2 Ai Robot
    Nirundorn Promphao
    Experts
    I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H4 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H4 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 15 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs, MaxSlippage  - upto currency pairs, Push No
    Radar Fibo 123
    Carlos Augusto Cedeno Rocha
    Experts
    https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/1654340 이 도구를 사용하면 승자 SL을 자동으로 실행할 수 있습니다. 최소 복권 항목을 지원 및 저항으로 사용하여 피보나치 레이더 Fibo 123 전략을 형성하십시오. 그 지지와 저항에 있는 모든 것에 대해 공격적이 되십시오. i doguleul sayonghamyeon seungja SLeul jadong-eulo silhaenghal su issseubnida. choeso boggwon hangmog-eul jiwon mich jeohang-eulo sayonghayeo pibonachi leideo Fibo 123 jeonlyag-eul hyeongseonghasibsio. geu jijiwa jeohang-e issneun modeun geos-e daehae gong-gyeogjeog-i doesibsio.
    FxGold marathon breakout
    Mr Anuchat Udomsin
    Experts
    FxGold Marathon BreakOut is a simple but effective trading system based on breaking out price parttern. EA is a long term stable growth  trading system with realistic result . EA designed for XAUUSD (GOLD) which  is a volatile and highly liquid commodity Features: Account protection by acceptable consecutive loss. Auto MM Don't need fast VPS just laptop or pc and stable internet connection, you can shut down at the weekend then start it up before market opening like i'm doing. All opened positi
    Fire Wave EA
    Ahmed Dwaib
    Experts
    중요 공지: Fire Wave Expert Advisor는 GBP/USD 통화쌍에서 5분 차트로 작동하도록 설계되었습니다. 더 높은 시간대(예: H1 이상)에서 EA를 사용할 경우 위험이 크게 증가하며 예상보다 높은 손실을 초래할 수 있습니다. 이는 5분 차트에 최적화된 전략의 고유한 계산 방식 때문입니다. 그러나 낮은 수익률로 낮은 위험을 선호하는 경우, EA를 EUR/USD 통화쌍에서도 사용할 수 있지만 수익 기대치는 낮아집니다. Fire Wave 전략 설명 Fire Wave Expert Advisor(EA)는 GBP/USD 통화쌍에서 안정적인 결과를 달성하기 위해 고도로 최적화된 거래 알고리즘입니다. 대부분의 전통적인 Expert Advisor가 기술 지표에 의존하는 것과 달리, Fire Wave는 신중하게 계산된 가격 수준을 기반으로 한 정확한 냉각 전략을 사용하여 시장 움직임을 효율적으로 활용합니다. 이 전략은 Expert Advisor의 단순한 설정을 통해 제어할 수 있는
    PowerEA1
    Hasan Abdulhussein
    Experts
    The expert advisor opens daily trades with specific lot sizes based on complex mathematics. It does not engage in risky behavior, does not use martingale, does not average down, and does not hedge. The results of the expert advisor become apparent after a long period, more than 3 months, and it annually multiplies the capital several times. It can multiply $1,000 to $100,000 or more within two or three years. You can see its performance through backtesting. When you purchase the product, open th
    WOW Dash M16 Trend Pro Ai Robot
    Nirundorn Promphao
    Experts
    I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M1-D1 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M1-D1 Strategies Close by Money Profit  - Close Total Open Profit, Close Total Open Profit Short, Close Total Open Profit Long, Close Profit/Loss Today MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. Ne
    ForexTrendex
    Luciana Andrea Maggiori
    Experts
    Welcome. ForexTrendex is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became very heavy ,resulting to a very very slow testing in ticks. Please,note   that testing in control points will not show the strength of the EA because the results will be wrong.In control points the actions are taken in ever
    CyNeron MT4
    Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
    2.5 (4)
    Experts
    CyNeron: 정밀한 거래와 AI 혁신의 결합 매뉴얼 및 설정 파일 : 구매 후 연락주시면 매뉴얼과 설정 파일을 보내드립니다 가격 : 판매된 복사본 수에 따라 가격이 상승합니다 사용 가능한 복사본 : 5 AI 기반 스냅샷 분석: 시장 최초 CyNeron은 시장 조건의 상세 스냅샷을 캡처하고 처리하는 혁신적인 거래 접근 방식에 최첨단 AI를 통합한 시장 최초의 EA입니다. 최첨단 AI 뉴럴 네트워크를 활용하여 가격 데이터와 기술 지표를 평가하고, 시장 움직임에 대한 고도의 정확한 예측을 제공하여 정밀하고 전략적인 거래 결정을 가능하게 합니다. 이 AI 기반 기술은 CyNeron을 돋보이게 하며, 실시간으로 변화하는 시장 동향에 동적으로 적응하고 이전에 얻을 수 없었던 통찰력을 거래자들에게 제공합니다. 심볼 XAUUSD (골드) 시간 프레임 M15 또는 M30   자본 최소 $100 브로커 모든 브로커 계좌 유형 모든 계좌, 낮은 스프레드 선호 레버리지 1:20 이상 VPS 권장되
    Evoque Global
    Muhammad Mubashir Mirza
    Experts
    Evoque Global – Reliable Automated Hedging The price will keep increasing by $100 with every  single purchase, so don't be late. Evoque Global   offers a hands-free, adaptive trading solution designed to deliver consistent profits with controlled risk. Using a smart hedging approach, it balances trades to reduce drawdowns and maximize smooth equity growth. This expert advisor works seamlessly in all market conditions—trending or ranging—automatically managing entries, exits, and trade sizes wit
    Insight AInvestor 4
    Oleksii Ferbei
    Experts
    Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
    Twins Grid System
    Yimin Wu
    Experts
    Please download User Guide / set files / Strategy Tester Report from here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/689449 Twins Grid System is a powerful and flexible tool for experienced trader. This system is consist of 2 full grids: Grid A and Grid B, each full grid contains 4 basic grid: BuyLimits Grid, SellLimits Grid, BuyStops Grid and SellStops Grid. There are 31 system parameters, 22 parameters for each basic grid. It’s able to create various kinds of grid strategies. Features (1) Some grid
    MonexScalp
    Behzad Shadfar
    Experts
    Monex Scalp is an intelligent trading robot designed for 1-minute time frames, offering simplicity and efficiency for traders. Key Features: •   User-Friendly Settings:   Monex Scalp offers straightforward settings, making it accessible for traders of all experience levels. •   Session Scheduling:   Customize trading sessions to align with various market hours, enhancing strategy execution. •   Adjustable Stop-Loss:   Set personalized stop-loss levels to effectively manage risk according to yo
    AI Holy Grail
    Prawit Nimwong
    Experts
    ***Importanr_1*** USE : All Time Frame M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN Lot size , Slippage > 1,000 for BTCUSD and Magic number can be adjusted. XAUUSD (GOLD) ,EURUSD,USDJPY,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,GBPJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,BTCUSD +++Set Parameter+++ 1.Set Fixed Lot = 0.01  ( Lot size 0.0 = Martingale system ) 2.Set Slippage = 1,000-10,000 ( For XAUUSD,ฺBTCUSD) 3.Set Max Spread =  100-1,000 ( For XAUUSD,ฺBTCUSD) ***Importanr_2*** Forex Trading Warning: Forex trading carries a high level of risk and may not
    Atmos
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    Experts
    An advisor with atomic potential from the first days! Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller The advisor is based on chaos theory - the disorderly movement of the price. In the first strategy, the robot identifies moments when the price becomes most active and opens a grid of pending orders in the direction of the price. In the second strategy, pendi
    SureFire Revolution
    Pui Yan Lam
    Experts
    Please do not trust any backtest result. Use a demo account to try it. SureFire is a well-known Martingale Hedging strategy in Forex trading.  No need to predict market direction.  This expert is not just an ordinary Sure Fire strategy, but reinvented the trade setup logic based on calculations.  Good money management is the critical factor to run this EA.  Highly aggressive in trading big market movement. Definitely the best tool in a volatile market.  LIVE TRADE signal is here:  https://www.
    WOW Dash Scalper FXD1 Ai Robot
    Nirundorn Promphao
    Experts
    I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - D1 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H4 and D1 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs,
    Vidya pearson flow robot mql4
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    Experts
    At the core of the VidyaPearsonFlow Robot lies the synthesis of two key principles : a daptive filtration of market noise and statistical analysis of correlations between major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. This is not merely an algorithm—it is a system that embodies the harmony of mathematical rigor and the flexibility required to operate in the ever-changing market environment. The Essence of the Method: Adaptive Filtration: The system dynamically adjusts to changing market
    Golden Mean MT4
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Experts
    Golden Mean MT4 : Your Personal Forex Trading Coach Golden Mean MT4 is more than just an automated platform; it's your personal transmuter in the volatile world of Forex. It's designed not for predictions, but to transform the unpredictability of currency movements into profitable trades. Based on the harmony of advanced algorithms and a deep understanding of market realities, this tool will become your reliable guide in the turbulent waters of trading, opening new horizons for both beginners an
    Reversal Overlap Bot mt4
    Mikhail Pigolkin
    Experts
    Reversal Overlap Bot is an automated trading strategy. No technical indicators are used in the work. At the beginning of trading, the first order is placed in a certain direction (at your option). When you open a new candle, this order is closed if it is in profit. Otherwise, the next order opens in the opposite direction. Orders are closed when profit is reached. If there are unprofitable orders on the chart, the robot will close one of them. When closing loss-making orders, the profit covers t
    Navigator FX Expert
    Tatiana Savkevych
    Experts
    Navigator FX: Your reliable guide to the Forex market Navigator FX is an advanced trading bot designed for Forex traders. This innovative tool has a wide range of features that allow traders to effectively manage their trades and strategies. The price for the first user will be low, and it will increase in the future. Advantages of Navigator FX: Reliability and Stability: Navigator FX is designed to the highest standards of reliability and stability. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in we
    이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
    Three Little Birds
    Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
    Experts
    ️ 쓰리 리틀 버즈 EA는 손실에서 탄생했습니다. 고통으로 완성되었고, 목적을 가지고 출시되었습니다. ️ 구조입니다. 투기가 아닙니다. 쓰리 리틀 버즈 EA는 단순한 트레이딩 로봇이 아닙니다. 오랜 세월의 실패를 통해 만들어진, 전투에서 단련된 엔진이며, 단 하나의 사명을 위해 설계되었습니다. 바로   시장이 격변할 때 당신의 자산을 보호하고, 회복하고, 성장시키는 것입니다.   세 가지 강력한 전략을 완벽하게 조화시켜 결합했습니다   . 마팅게일을 활용한 손실 그리드   : 손실을 흡수하고 완전한 회복을 향해 나아갑니다. 마팅게일로 그리드에서 승리   : 기세를 타고 동시에 스마트한 이득을 얻습니다. 로트 곱셈을 이용한 헤지   : 반전을 포착하고 수익성 있는 출구를 강제합니다. 시간대:   H4 플랫폼:   MetaTrader 4(MT4) 최소 잔액:   $10,000 브로커:   모든 브로커 통화쌍:   모든 통화쌍   (기본
    Trillion Pips GridX EA
    Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
    Experts
    Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
    Btcusd Grid
    Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
    1 (1)
    Experts
    BTCUSD GRID EA는 그리드 거래 전략을 사용하도록 설계된 자동화된 프로그램입니다. BTCUSD GRID EA는 초보자와 숙련된 거래자 모두에게 매우 유용합니다.   사용할 수 있는 다른 유형의 거래 봇이 있지만 그리드 거래 전략의 논리적 특성으로 인해 암호화폐 그리드 거래 봇이 문제 없이 자동화된 거래를 쉽게 수행할 수 있습니다.   BTCUSD GRID EA는 그리드 거래 봇을 시험해 보고자 하는 경우 사용할 수 있는 최고의 플랫폼입니다. BTCUSD GRID EA는 통화 변동성이 큰 경우에도 이상적인 가격 지점에서 자동 거래를 수행할 수 있기 때문에 암호화폐 산업에 매우 효과적입니다.   이 자동 거래 전략의 주요 목적은 EA 내에서 미리 설정된 가격 변동에 따라 수많은 매수 및 매도 주문을 하는 것입니다.   이 특별한 전략은 자동화하기 쉬우므로 일반적으로 암호화폐 거래에 사용됩니다.   그리드 트레이딩 전략을 올바르게 사용하면 자산 가격이 변할 때 돈을 벌 수 있
    Guran xauusd
    Ran Gu
    Experts
    Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
    Benefit EA
    Vsevolod Merzlov
    Experts
    Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
    Avato
    Nikolaos Bekos
    Experts
    The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
    Multiday Overlay Strategy
    Fabio De Gaetano
    Experts
    With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
    Price Action EA V3
    Mehmet Haluk Tunc
    Experts
    Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
    CSM System
    Michal Milko
    Experts
    The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
    Marrykey stock indexes
    Kostiantyn Kuzmin
    Experts
    ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading in currency pairs. ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading and testing without individual set files for the selected broker. Marrykey stock Indexes is a scalper system built on the hybrid combinatory Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is equipped with 6 different strategies and designed primarily to work on US stock indices such as S & P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. The system is capable of operating on frames from M5 to
    Win Sniper Follow
    Nirundorn Promphao
    1 (1)
    Experts
    I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
    The seed of a big tree
    Jun Feng
    Experts
    This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
    Chicken peck rices
    Jun Feng
    Experts
    Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
    Big Hunter
    Mehdi Sabbagh
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Multi Strategy Trading Robot This automated trading robot always uses stop loss. Big Hunter is specially designed to trade gold , but you can test it on other pairs since you have the access to the parameters. The robot uses different strategies like swing trading ,  momentum trading , position trading and more. It's backtested for the last 10 years under the harshest, simulated market conditions. Each trade has  unique SL, TP, Trailing stop, and breakeven. These parameters are variable a
    The Revolution Simple Trade
    Herry Gani
    Experts
    THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
    Crypto System Automatic
    Michal Milko
    Experts
    Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
    The Revolution Target Achiever
    Herry Gani
    Experts
    The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
    The Revolution Great Achiever FT
    Herry Gani
    Experts
    The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
    Pisces EA
    Nuttawut Khiawkiri
    Experts
    "Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs. this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following  strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures. Live myfxbook : Pisces EA  ------------------- We provide Forex Analyst signals,
    Raider
    Aleksandr Shurgin
    Experts
    A scalper trading advisor with an innovative method for calculating the opening of trading positions. The robot is designed for high-frequency trading with MT4 terminal instruments. The expert controls the volume of trading positions, spread expansion, and slippage. Can be used on any time frame, with any deposit size. Easily optimized and configured for the desired instrument. You can use preset settings. Recommendations for using the expert Initial deposit from 100USD. Brokers with normal exec
    Wizard
    Aleksandr Shurgin
    Experts
    Эксперт для работы на основных валютных парах. Открытие сделок на основе анализа ценового движения. Вход в рынок отложенными динамическими ордерами, всегда выставляет StopLoss  и  TakeProfit, не использует мартингейл и усреднение. Робот не выходит за границы заложенной в него стратегии, соблюдает заданный уровень риска и контролирует расширения спреда, выбирая наиболее благоприятные моменты входа в сделку. Для эффективной работы желательно провести оптимизацию для каждой валютной пары. Для ускор
    Night Vision EA
    Mehmet Haluk Tunc
    Experts
    22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
    CeleritasForex
    Sergei Kravchenko
    Experts
    Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
    Global EA DJ
    Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
    Experts
    Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
    Stp
    Vladislav Filippov
    Experts
    For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
    Shadow Bot
    Will Ng
    Experts
    Shadow Bot is mainly designed for trading the EURSGD H1  timeframe on a low spread EURSGD ECN broker. It trades mainly during the asian session. It primarily waits for a valid trade opportunity before executing the trade orders. Once in sight, it will execute the order and proceed to manage the order from there. There is no martingale/grid/averaging/hedging used for this particular strategy. Stoploss is given for every single trade to minimize the risk. Default setting is mainly for the purpose
    NeuroIntelligence
    Vitaliy Kashcheev
    2 (1)
    Experts
    We present you NeuroIntelligence Advisor . Advisor is recommended to use on TimeFrames (M1) and with Spread less than 13 pips. Recommended pairs for trading EURUSD, GPBUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDJPY. Options Risk-  This parameter means - what risk will be involved in the transaction ( Low Risk - 3% / Mediam Risk - 10% / Deposit Overclocking - 15% ). Orders Magic Number - This parameter means what the Magic Number of open orders will be. FullRisk  - This parameter increases StopLoss many times, but
    RocketRise
    Qiuqing Zeng
    3 (2)
    Experts
    RocketRise EA  Key Advantages Congratulations on China's new type of coronary pneumonia being controlled, 50% off from March 1st to March 15th, 2020. The EA is  the symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs,It implements a simple and universal trading strategy which can be applied to any instrument. 1.Fully automated trading 24/5. 2.Can handle deposits of any size. 3.Always use stop loss risk. 4.Use tracking to stop chasing profits. 5.Ability to set the time of
    Beach Trip EA
    Rikky Patia
    Experts
    THE BEACH TRIP EA This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough. The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs. Ta
    It is recommended to hang more accounts for EA
    Yuzhu Liu
    Experts
    Apart from the view of violent positions, this EA focuses on stable profits Applicable varieties: AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDJPY and other currencies with relatively stable trend This EA provides chart parameters and quick close position buttons. The table text is spelled in Chinese and Pinyin, which is more convenient for Chinese people to watch. You can understand the meaning of variables simply by spelling. The account should keep more than 3000 yuan. If it is less than 3000, please change
    제작자의 제품 더 보기
    Waka Waka EA MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
    Experts
    EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
    Relative Volatility MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.83 (6)
    지표
    Like most things that work in trading, it's really simple. However, it's one of the most powerful tools I have that makes entries of many systems much more precise.   In its essence, it measures the recent volatility against the medium-term average. How does it work? Markets tend to be prone to strong trending movements when relative volatility is low and tend to be mean-reverting when relative volatility is high.   It can be used with both mean-reversion systems (like the Golden Pickaxe) and mo
    FREE
    Relative Volatility
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    5 (4)
    지표
    Like most things that work in trading, it's really simple. However, it's one of the most powerful tools I have that makes entries of many systems much more precise.   In its essence, it measures the recent volatility against the medium-term average. How does it work? Markets tend to be prone to strong trending movements when relative volatility is low and tend to be mean-reverting when relative volatility is high.   It can be used with both mean-reversion systems (like the Golden Pickaxe) and mo
    FREE
    Waka Waka EA
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.31 (48)
    Experts
    EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
    Night Hunter Pro
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.38 (53)
    Experts
    EA has a  live track record  with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown : Best Pairs   (default settings) High-risk   performance Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth . It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all t
    News Catcher Pro
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4 (8)
    Experts
    News Catcher Pro is a mean-reversion strategy that uses intraday seasonal volatility patterns caused by high-impact news events. It enters the market at a certain time shortly before a high-impact news event occurs . It does not trade frequently! Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP Recommended timeframe: M5 MT5 version can be found here EA is   FIFO compatible To backtest the EA you should download the news events data file ' NewsEvents.txt ' and copy it to the common MT4/5 direc
    Golden Pickaxe
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.67 (6)
    Experts
    EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: XAU Risky Vol XAU Balanced Vol XAU Balanced MT5 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the defaul
    Evening Scalper Pro
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4 (19)
    Experts
    EA has live track records with low drawdown: Live signal - Best Pairs Live signal - All Pairs Evening Scalper Pro is the state-of-the-art mean-reversion trading system that operates during the American trading session. It's very different from most other scalping systems, since it uses a unique trading logic on cross pairs that have a strong mean-reverting tendency with high profit targets. EA enters the market with market orders from 19 to 23h, it does not open trades during rollover (0:00-1:
    Night Hunter Pro MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    3.92 (37)
    Experts
    EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: Best Pairs (default settings) High-risk   performance Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the late
    News Catcher Pro MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.73 (15)
    Experts
    News Catcher Pro is a mean-reversion strategy that uses intraday seasonal volatility patterns caused by high-impact news events. It enters the market at a certain time shortly before a high-impact news event occurs . It does not trade frequently! Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP Recommended timeframe: M5 MT4 version can be found here EA is   FIFO compatible To backtest the EA you should download the news events data file ' NewsEvents.txt ' and copy it to the common MT4/5 direc
    Evening Scalper Pro MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.47 (15)
    Experts
    EA has live track records with  low drawdown : Live signal - Best Pairs Live signal - All Pairs Evening Scalper Pro is the state-of-the-art mean-reversion trading system that operates during the American trading session. It's very different from most other scalping systems, since it uses a unique trading logic on cross pairs that have a strong mean-reverting tendency with high profit targets. EA enters the market with market orders from 19 to 23h, it does not open trades during rollover (0:00-
    Golden Pickaxe MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    3.56 (9)
    Experts
    EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: XAU Risky Vol XAU Balanced Vol XAU Balanced MT4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the defaul
    Perceptrader AI MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.6 (5)
    Experts
    EA has a live track record with 48 month of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timefram
    필터:
    리뷰 없음
    리뷰 답변