MQL5 Reference Matrix and Vector Methods Matrix Classification IsHermitian
- IsSymmetric
- IsHermitian
- IsUpperTriangular
- IsLowerTriangular
- IsTrapezoidal
- IsUpperHessenberg
- IsLowerHessenberg
- IsTridiagonal
- IsUpperBidiagonal
- IsLowerBidiagonal
- IsDiagonal
- IsScalar
IsHermitian
Check if a square complex matrix is Hermitian.
bool matrixc::IsHermitian();
Return Value
True if square complex matrix is Hermitian.
Note
Zero matrix of n-by-n size is Hermitian. Diagonal matrix is Hermitian only if all elements of the diagonal have an imaginary part equal to 0.
This method can be apply to the real (non-complex) matrix. In this case symmetry is checked.