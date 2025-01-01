MQL5 RiferimentoMetodi Matriciali e VettorialiMatrix ClassificationIsHermitian IsSymmetricIsHermitianIsUpperTriangularIsLowerTriangularIsTrapezoidalIsUpperHessenbergIsLowerHessenbergIsTridiagonalIsUpperBidiagonalIsLowerBidiagonalIsDiagonalIsScalar IsHermitian Check if a square complex matrix is Hermitian. bool matrixc::IsHermitian(); Return Value True if square complex matrix is Hermitian. Note Zero matrix of n-by-n size is Hermitian. Diagonal matrix is Hermitian only if all elements of the diagonal have an imaginary part equal to 0. This method can be apply to the real (non-complex) matrix. In this case symmetry is checked. IsSymmetric IsUpperTriangular