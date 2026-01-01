⚠️ Disclaimer / Risk Warning – MQL5 Trading Signal

The Raise Signal on MQL5 is a trading signal service based on monitored trades from a real trading account. By subscribing to this signal, you agree to copy the trading operations of the provider in your own trading account. MQL5

Important Risk Information:

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Historical results, growth figures, and trade performance shown on the signal page reflect past activity and should not be interpreted as a promise or forecast of future profitability. MQL5

Trading carries substantial risk. Trading leveraged products such as FOREX, precious metals, and CFDs can result in significant losses, including the loss of all your invested capital.

Results may differ. Your actual results may differ materially from the signal’s results due to differences in execution, slippage, spreads, broker conditions, account size, available instruments, and latency. MQL5

No guarantees by MQL5. The MQL5 Signals service is provided “as is” and MetaQuotes Ltd does not guarantee profitability, performance accuracy, uninterrupted operation, or the quality of any trading signal. MQL5

Subscriber responsibility. You are solely responsible for the decision to subscribe and for managing risk within your own trading account. Always ensure that you understand the risks involved and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

Communication and execution risks. Technical issues such as communication failure or delayed order execution can impact the copying of trades. MQL5

Recommendation:

Before subscribing with real capital, consider testing the signal on a demo or risk-controlled account to ensure it fits your risk tolerance and trading objectives.