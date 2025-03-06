クォートセクション
通貨 / RYAM
株に戻る

RYAM: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc

7.14 USD 0.18 (2.59%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RYAMの今日の為替レートは、2.59%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.91の安値と7.27の高値で取引されました。

Rayonier Advanced Materials Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RYAM News

1日のレンジ
6.91 7.27
1年のレンジ
3.45 10.28
以前の終値
6.96
始値
7.00
買値
7.14
買値
7.44
安値
6.91
高値
7.27
出来高
1.150 K
1日の変化
2.59%
1ヶ月の変化
30.29%
6ヶ月の変化
25.26%
1年の変化
-16.59%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K