通貨 / MREO
MREO: Mereo BioPharma Group plc - American Depositary Shares
1.77 USD 0.04 (2.31%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MREOの今日の為替レートは、2.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.72の安値と1.79の高値で取引されました。
Mereo BioPharma Group plc - American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
1.72 1.79
1年のレンジ
1.57 4.72
- 以前の終値
- 1.73
- 始値
- 1.77
- 買値
- 1.77
- 買値
- 2.07
- 安値
- 1.72
- 高値
- 1.79
- 出来高
- 1.402 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.31%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.72%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -21.33%
- 1年の変化
- -57.35%
