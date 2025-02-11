QuotazioniSezioni
MREO: Mereo BioPharma Group plc - American Depositary Shares

1.74 USD 0.03 (1.69%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MREO ha avuto una variazione del -1.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.72 e ad un massimo di 1.78.

Segui le dinamiche di Mereo BioPharma Group plc - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.72 1.78
Intervallo Annuale
1.57 4.72
Chiusura Precedente
1.77
Apertura
1.77
Bid
1.74
Ask
2.04
Minimo
1.72
Massimo
1.78
Volume
572
Variazione giornaliera
-1.69%
Variazione Mensile
0.00%
Variazione Semestrale
-22.67%
Variazione Annuale
-58.07%
20 settembre, sabato