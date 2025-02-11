Valute / MREO
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
MREO: Mereo BioPharma Group plc - American Depositary Shares
1.74 USD 0.03 (1.69%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MREO ha avuto una variazione del -1.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.72 e ad un massimo di 1.78.
Segui le dinamiche di Mereo BioPharma Group plc - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MREO News
- Mereo BioPharma ADR earnings beat, revenue fell short of estimates
- Ultragenyx Represents 'Intriguing Buying Opportunity,' Despite Recent Setbacks - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.43%
- Mereo BioPharma: Buy Rating Despite No Early Study Completion Of Setrusumab For OI (MREO)
- Crude Oil Down Over 2%; Delta Air Lines Posts Upbeat Earnings - BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- US Stocks Mixed; Initial Jobless Claims Fall - BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Ultragenyx, Mereo Hammered For Their Surprise Miss In Brittle Bone Disease
- Why Are Biotech Stocks Ultragenyx And Mereo Facing A Sell-Off? - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)
- BTIG reiterates Buy rating on Mereo BioPharma stock amid trial progress
- Mereo BioPharma stock falls as Needham cuts price target on trial delay
- Methode Electronics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR), Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)
- JPMorgan maintains Mereo BioPharma stock rating despite trial setback
- Mereo BioPharma and Ultragenyx advance Phase 3 Orbit study for osteogenesis imperfecta
- Ultragenyx stock plummets after OI drug study continues to final analysis
- Ultragenyx and Mereo to continue Phase 3 trials of OI treatment to completion
- Rio Tinto, Bumble And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO), Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
- Why Credo Technology Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN), Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
- abrdn Life Sciences Investors Q1 2025 Commentary
- This Roper Technologies Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - Baldwin Insurance (NASDAQ:BWIN), Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC)
- Mereo BioPharma: Good Science, Fairly Valued (NASDAQ:MREO)
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.72 1.78
Intervallo Annuale
1.57 4.72
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.77
- Apertura
- 1.77
- Bid
- 1.74
- Ask
- 2.04
- Minimo
- 1.72
- Massimo
- 1.78
- Volume
- 572
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.69%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -22.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- -58.07%
20 settembre, sabato