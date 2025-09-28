- 概要
JPEM: JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF
JPEMの今日の為替レートは、0.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり58.46の安値と58.58の高値で取引されました。
JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
よくあるご質問
What is JPEM stock price today?
JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) stock is priced at 58.56 today. It trades within 0.48%, yesterday's close was 58.28, and trading volume reached 23.
Does JPEM stock pay dividends?
JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF is currently valued at 58.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.81% and USD.
How to buy JPEM stock?
You can buy JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) shares at the current price of 58.56. Orders are usually placed near 58.56 or 58.86, while 23 and 0.09% show market activity.
How to invest into JPEM stock?
Investing in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.00 - 60.11 and current price 58.56. Many compare 1.95% and 10.93% before placing orders at 58.56 or 58.86.
What are JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) in the past year was 60.11. Within 48.00 - 60.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 58.28 helps spot resistance levels.
What are JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) over the year was 48.00. Comparing it with the current 58.56 and 48.00 - 60.11 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did JPEM stock split?
JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 58.28, and 3.81% after corporate actions.
- 以前の終値
- 58.28
- 始値
- 58.51
- 買値
- 58.56
- 買値
- 58.86
- 安値
- 58.46
- 高値
- 58.58
- 出来高
- 23
- 1日の変化
- 0.48%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.95%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.93%
- 1年の変化
- 3.81%