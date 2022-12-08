This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder. One of a kind.

Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code.

Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization.



There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language.

Now, with Bots Builder Pro, anyone can create Expert Advisors and other tools using simple and intuitive visual interface.





User Manual can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751210

Version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88939

To create a new Bot you only need to select its features from more than 50 available blocks. You can also create your own blocks, making the number of combinations literally unlimited.

After a source code file is created, you can use it as any other EA without any limitations: live operations, strategy tester, cloud optimisation and so on.





Functionality

50+ Built in blocks to start with. You can use multiple modules from any section at the same time.



Lot Methods: Fixed, Auto Lot, Martingale, Grid, Risk Per Trade and more.



Entry Signals: Range Breakouts, Indicators Lines crossing, Levels Breakouts, Moving Averages, RSI, CCI, WPR, ZigZag, Fractals, MACD, Stochastic and so on.



Filters: Spread Filter, Max Trades number, Time Range Filters and more.



Stop Loss and Take Profit: SL&TP in points or money, Break-Even, Trailing Stop, MA TSL, Previous Bar High / Low TSL, Basket SL&TP, PSAR TSL.



Trades Management: Closing Daily or on Fridays, Max Trade Holding Time, Closing in Profit First Chance, Max PnL in money or Account %.







Option to create your own custom modules, to be later used together with built in blocks.





100+ Elements for building all types of trading robots and trade management tools to automate your routine.





Built-in Examples which illustrate how different elements can be used for building different strategies.





Snippets for most frequently used combinations of elements, which can be later copied into other strategies / schemes.





Export / Import schemes into files.





English, Spanish and Russian localizations.





Built-in descriptions for all modules, elements and parameters.





Compatible with both MetaTrader4 and MetaTrader5 platforms: Bots Builder allows creating .mq4 and .mq5 files from any of the platforms. So you can test your strategies using all the power of MetaTrader5 tester and optimization cloud and then run them live on your MetaTrader4 account.





Inputs

There is only one input parameter in Bots Builder: Profile ID # which specifies the name of the currently used Profile. You can create different profiles for different strategies you are working on.





Limitations

Not all strategies can be created with Bots Builder Pro. Some strategies can not be created automatically.





Future Development

I am planning to further develop this project using my own ideas and valuable inputs / feedback from the users.

Please, do let me know if you have any comments or requests which can help make Bots Builder even better. I am listening.





