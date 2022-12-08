Bots Builder Pro MT4

5

This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder. One of a kind.

Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code.

Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization.


There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language.

Now, with Bots Builder Pro, anyone can create Expert Advisors and other tools using simple and intuitive visual interface.


User Manual can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751210

Version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88939

Bots Builder is a visual panel and DOES NOT work in strategy tester.

DEMO VERSION for live accounts: get free demo

Please, contact me if you have any questions or doubts before making a purchase decision.

Join my channel: AI Trading Solutions


To create a new Bot you only need to select its features from more than 50 available blocks. You can also create your own blocks, making the number of combinations literally unlimited.

After a source code file is created, you can use it as any other EA without any limitations: live operations, strategy tester, cloud optimisation and so on.


Functionality

50+ Built in blocks to start with. You can use multiple modules from any section at the same time.


Lot Methods: Fixed, Auto Lot, Martingale, Grid, Risk Per Trade and more.


Entry Signals: Range Breakouts, Indicators Lines crossing, Levels Breakouts, Moving Averages, RSI, CCI, WPR, ZigZag, Fractals, MACD, Stochastic and so on.


Filters: Spread Filter, Max Trades number, Time Range Filters and more.


Stop Loss and Take Profit: SL&TP in points or money, Break-Even, Trailing Stop, MA TSL, Previous Bar High / Low TSL, Basket SL&TP, PSAR TSL.


Trades Management: Closing Daily or on Fridays, Max Trade Holding Time, Closing in Profit First Chance, Max PnL in money or Account %.


Option to create your own custom modules, to be later used together with built in blocks.


100+ Elements for building all types of trading robots and trade management tools to automate your routine.


Built-in Examples which illustrate how different elements can be used for building different strategies.


Snippets for most frequently used combinations of elements, which can be later copied into other strategies / schemes.


Export / Import schemes into files.


English, Spanish and Russian localizations.


Built-in descriptions for all modules, elements and parameters.


Compatible with both MetaTrader4 and MetaTrader5 platforms: Bots Builder allows creating .mq4 and .mq5 files from any of the platforms. So you can test your strategies using all the power of MetaTrader5 tester and optimization cloud and then run them live on your MetaTrader4 account.


Inputs

There is only one input parameter in Bots Builder: Profile ID # which specifies the name of the currently used Profile. You can create different profiles for different strategies you are working on.


Limitations

Not all strategies can be created with Bots Builder Pro. Some strategies can not be created automatically.


Future Development

I am planning to further develop this project using my own ideas and valuable inputs / feedback from the users.

Please, do let me know if you have any comments or requests which can help make Bots Builder even better. I am listening.


About me

I am a professional developer with 10+ years of MQL programming experience and 1000+ performed job orders as a freelancer.

Now my full time job is to create professional solutions for traders.


レビュー 1
Kurren James Kidd
494
Kurren James Kidd 2023.06.22 19:31 
 

Freaken GOLD! I'm a very novice programmer(if I can even call myself that). This thing will save you hours and hours of learning and programming. No more reading articles you barely understand or copy and pasting code. If you're a complete novice like me I absolutely 100% recommend Bots Builder Pro!

おすすめのプロダクト
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Moving Autumn MT4
Mr Fares Mohammad Alabdali
エキスパート
Easy and simple,  Moving A utumn MT4 . You're the boss, watch, smile. Recommendations: Currency pair: GBPUSD ,EURUSD ,XAUUSD. Use Currency : One . Timeframe: H4 Minimum lots: 0.15 Platform: MetaTrader 4  Profit : 250  -200  Minimum deposit : $1000 IMPORTANT:   It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! VPS recommended  Committed to Continuous Improvement: We are dedicated to continually optimizing and enhancing our to provide you with the best possible trading experi
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
エキスパート
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
Speedy Tiger
Che Jeib Che Said
エキスパート
SPEEDY TIGER https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products Speedy Tiger is a fully automated EA that uses our innovative algorithm combined with our money management concept. This EA is designed for easy to use with simple inputs parameters. INPUTS Trade Comment: user comment Magic No: unique EA Number Time Frame: default is H1 Min Lot: EA will execute not less than the minimum lot size for starting lot, taking into account the calculated risk set in percentage trade risk feature. Max
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Gold SWmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
エキスパート
Gold SWmax EA は、Meta Trader 4 の最高のエキスパート アドバイザーの 1 つです。アドバイザーの独自のアルゴリズムは、技術的および数学的分析の要素を考慮して資産価格の動きを分析し、収益性の高いエントリ ポイントとエグジット ポイントを決定し、高度な資金管理とロット乗数を使用します。 Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Trading this EA in the real account >>>  CLICK HERE My Telegram channel >>>   https://t.me/GoldVenamax   推奨： ブローカー：RoboForex , Weltrade, 
Gold SDmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
エキスパート
Gold SDmax EA は、Meta Trader 4 の最高のエキスパート アドバイザーの 1 つです。アドバイザーの独自のアルゴリズムは、技術的および数学的分析の要素を考慮して資産価格の動きを分析し、収益性の高いエントリ ポイントとエグジット ポイントを決定し、高度な資金管理とロット乗数を使用します。 Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Trading this EA in the real account >>>  CLICK HERE My Telegram channel >>>   https://t.me/GoldVenamax   推奨： ブローカー：RoboForex , Weltrade,  W
Number One Capital EA
Cherman Bagatsolon
エキスパート
これは、完全に最適化され適応可能なニューラル ネットワーク システムです。 この戦略は、RSI、MACD、および移動平均に基づいており、これらは完全に再設計され、洗練され、ニューラル ネットワークと組み合わされています。 すべてのニューラル ネットワーク設定は Expert Advisor に組み込まれています。 預金を保護するために、常に非常に低いドローダウンに設定されています 推奨事項 通貨ペア: XAUUSD タイムフレーム: M15 最低入金額: $500 テスト済みのリアル ライブ シグナル https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1925710 口座タイプ: スプレッドが最小の任意の口座 (できれば ECN) ブローカー: 任意のブローカー
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
エキスパート
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Quantum Gold Bot
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Quantum Gold Bot MT4 is a high-frequency trading robot (advisor) for the gold market (XAUUSD), working on the scalping principle. It is designed to instantly capture and use price impulses - sharp price movements in short periods of time. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Introducing the Quantum Gold Bot robot, your indispensable assistant in the complex world of XAUUSD trading. Quantum Gold Bot is a forex robot designed with high a
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Evil Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
エキスパート
The multi-currency Expert Advisor is suitable for most pairs. For safe trading, the account must have at least $ 50 on a cent account or at least $ 5000 on a classic account .Recommended broker for a classic account www.icmarkets.com or Alpari for a cent account.The Expert Advisor should be installed only on a1- hour timeframe ( H1 ). Parameters:   Distance - the minimum distance between orders (if the first order is unprofitable).   LotStart - the initial lot.  Minimum distance between orde
Lava Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
エキスパート
The multi-currency Expert Advisor is suitable for most pairs. For safe trading, the account must have at least $ 50 on a cent account or at least $ 5000 on a classic account .Recommended broker for a classic account www.icmarkets.com or Alpari for a cent account.The Expert Advisor should be installed only on a 15-minute timeframe (M15). Advisor Trades aggressively, suitable for overclocking the deposit. Parameters:   Distance - the minimum distance between orders (if the first order is unpr
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
エキスパート
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
ET9 for MT4
Hui Qiu
5 (3)
エキスパート
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best  Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT4 Updated 4.80 !!   Important update: Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free  ET1 for MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113219 Dragon Ball MT4 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116521 Descriptions ET9 for
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
エキスパート
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
エキスパート
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
エキスパート
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Mk R
Can Pei Pu
エキスパート
MK_R It is based on contrary patterns for EURUSD.  Basically, it will entry using the condition of 1 buy wave and 6 sell wave of Granville's law. The EA does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitrage.  The EA has been proven to be profitable in the six months of 2020 and is particularly suitable for the current EURUSD market since mid-December 2020. Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/789229 Timeframe is M5. EA needs M1 chart,M5 chart,M15 Chart,H1 chart,H4 chart. Maxium Spread
Super Scalping
I Nyoman Suryasa
1 (2)
エキスパート
Description This expert advisor uses with a  Super  Scalping Technique Strategy . Can be used with limited capital and   minimum capital of 100 USD  with   1:500 Leverage , it is   Recommended   by using   200 USD   capital   Leverage 1:500 , or more. Use on brokers with tickcharts and data on a must  M1 Time Frame  on chart, it is Recommended by using pair GBPUSD/EURUSD  on M1/M5 Time Frame . Use on brokers with   Spreads   of   less than 30 points, recommended best of fix zero spread (Not F
Fibo Level Management Tools
Chen Yau Weng
ユーティリティ
This indicator is a great utilities tools for Fibonacci Trader that draw their chart manually. This indicator do not draw any Fibonacci Retracement or Fibonacci Expansion. It is a utilities tool for modifying the Fibonacci level for Fibonacci object manually drawn on the chart. Just draw using the Fibonacci Retracement or other Fibonacci tool in MT4 as per normal. The select the Fibonacci you have just drawn. Make sure you have only 1 object selected. Then open up this Fibonacci Level Management
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
インディケータ
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
エキスパート
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
エキスパート
!! 最新バージョン2.05にアップデートして、さらに高速なパフォーマンスを実現してください!! スマートファンデッドHFTは、2024年1月29日の市場オープンで、低ボラティリティにもかかわらず、KORTANA FXの100Kチャレンジを突破しました。 スクリーンショットセクションをチェックしてください。証拠をそこに置きました。 重要：2024年1月29日までのKORTANA FXの暗号支払いに対する40％の独占割引をお見逃しなく。 スマートファンデッドHFT EAでトレーディングの可能性を解き放ちましょう！ VPS不要 / 設定ファイル不要 / プラグアンドプレイを楽しむ 限定時間のプロモーション価格 2024年2月1日に価格が上がります！！ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56FKxI-noI4 最初の満足なクライアントの結果が添付されています。今日、自分自身でFAST FOREX FUNDINGの50Kチャレンジを突破しました。以下に結果を添付しました)) トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは、 私のトレーディングの
Simos MT4
Maryna Shulzhenko
5 (1)
エキスパート
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
NSA Prop Firm Robot Ftmo Passer
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
1 (1)
エキスパート
NSA Prop Firm Robot EA for MT4 is an advanced trading algorithm specifically optimized for traders aiming to pass prop firm challenges such as FTMO, MyForexFunds, or FundedNext. I’ve personally tested this EA over several weeks, and I was impressed by how efficiently it balances profitability and risk — a key factor for any funded account strategy. The EA operates with strict drawdown control and steady profit accumulation. What differentiates NSA Prop Firm Robot EA from other automated systems
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
エキスパート
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
エキスパート
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Golden Suite
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Golden Suite is positioned as an innovative trading advisor that combines proven trading strategies. Its goal is to provide traders with a reliable system of market analysis, forecasting and recommendations based on deep data analysis. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key features of the Golden Suite: MARKET SETTINGS auto-selection of indicators risk % of deposit trailing stop news filter multi-timeframe depending on the market si
Exclusive DC
Natalyia Nikitina
エキスパート
Exclusive DC — Prop Firm チャレンジ用アドバイザー (XAUUSD) Exclusive DC はゴールド (XAUUSD) 取引専用に設計されたアルゴリズムで、Prop Firm チャレンジに参加するトレーダーのために作られました。アドバイザーは完全に最適化されており、インストール後すぐに使用可能です。ユーザーの主な役割はリスク管理であり、その他のプロセスはすべて自動的に処理されます。 注意！購入後すぐにご連絡ください 。設定手順をお送りします！ 重要: Prop Firm チャレンジが何か分からない場合は、このアドバイザーを購入しないでください。 独自性: アドバイザーはマーチンゲールやグリッド戦略を使用せず、ドローダウンを制限します。アルゴリズムは厳格なストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定した 1 件の取引のみを開きます — これが Prop Firm チャレンジを突破するためのユニークなソリューションです。 主な利点 XAUUSD に最適化: 追加の設定ファイルは不要 簡単: インストールと起動は数分で完了 自動化: 市場分析と取引実行を 24/5
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
平均化ヘルパー - この種の取引ヘルパー ツールは、次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、以前は利益がなかったポジションを平均化するのに役立ちます。 標準平均 トレンドに応じてポジションを開くヘッジ このユーティリティは、買いと売りの両方の異なる方向の複数のオープンポジションを一度に整理する機能を備えています 。例えば、売りポジションを1つ、買いポジションを1つオープンしたが、どちらも利益が出ていない場合、あるいは1つは利益が出ているものの利益が十分でない場合、この2つのポジションを平均化してプラスで取引を終了したい場合などです。これは、私の平均化支援ユーティリティが役立ちます。 平均化ヘルパー ユーティリティ - 次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、ポジションを平均化する方向、指定した利益確定サイズでプラスでポジションをクローズする方向を自動的に計算できます。 このユーティリティでは、「買い」と「売り」ボタンを使ってポジションを開くこともできます。希望する利益確定額と開始ロットを指定するだけです。ユーティリティ自体は、最初に指定した利益確定額でポジションをクローズするか、ポジションを平均
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
ユーティリティ
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
ユーティリティ
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – MT4向け 高度リスク管理・トレードコントロールシステム 無料版： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 概要 Crystal Trade Manager PRO（CTM）は、MetaTrader 4 のために設計された、プロフェッショナル向けのリスク管理および取引管理ユーティリティです。 厳密な執行、強力な資金保護、高度な自動化を必要とするトレーダーのために構築されています。 本システムは、リスク管理、エクイティ保護、日次制限、SL/TP の自動設定を行い、プロレベルの高速ワンクリック取引パネルを提供します。 Prop Firm チャレンジ、デイトレード、スキャルピング、資金運用者に最適です。 MT5版も利用可能です。 主な特徴 1. 高度なリスク・ドローダウン保護 日次ドローダウン上限を 1%〜70% の範囲で設定可能。 上限超過時、 全てのポジションを即時クローズ 。 オプションで 全ての保留注文（Pending Orders）を自動削除 。 日次ロックアウトモード：翌日
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
ユーティリティ
革新的な X2 Copy MT4 で瞬時のトレードコピーを発見しましょう。わずか10秒のセットアップで、単一のWindowsコンピューターまたはVPS上のMetaTrader端末間でのトレード同期を、前例のない速度（0.1秒未満）で行う強力なツールを手に入れられます。 複数の口座を管理していても、シグナルをフォローしていても、戦略を拡大していても、X2 Copy MT4 は比類のない精度とコントロールであなたのワークフローに適応します。待つのはやめてください — 市場をリードする速度と信頼性でコピーを開始しましょう。今すぐ トライアル版 をダウンロードしてください。 *重要：MT5端末での作業には、別途 X2 Copy MT5 バージョンが必要です X2 Copy MT4/5 の設定と機能の説明 | X2 Copy トライアル版のインストール方法 特徴 高速コピー — 0.1秒未満でのトレード転送 すべてのコピータイプのユニバーサルサポート：MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5 直感的なインターフェースで10秒で即時セットアップ 24時間年中無休の安定動
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
ユーティリティ
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
ユーティリティ
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
News Trapper EA
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
4.85 (13)
ユーティリティ
Hi, all.  News trapper EA It is an expert for trading news very safe expert  Automated Trading on the news of the economic calendar. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. The Expert is very simple to use.      sale will end after 48 h how to install it     and set files     read the blog         after purchase contact me to add you to   VIP   channel  The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the econo
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
ユーティリティ
LIMITED OFFER - JUST FOR 2 DAYS | 50% BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT $640 -> $320 Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Auto Stop Loss
Nabil Oukhouma
ユーティリティ
Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager)  is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop. This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart . Key Features: - Automatic SL & TP: Instantly applies
Online Accounts Manager MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
Reward Multiplier MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT5 version   here You only open the first order. When your tr
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
ユーティリティ
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
ユーティリティ
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
ユーティリティ
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
ユーティリティ
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
Transaction Repeater Full
Alexandr Bryzgalov
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Copies transactions between MT4 terminals. Possibilities: quick copy start minimum processor load direct and reverse (reverse) copying. copying Take Profit and Stop Loss levels copying deferred and their changes copy transactions one to many copy trades many to one local copy only Attention: The product is designed for copying trades only within a single computer or VPS with access to the desktop. The product will not work on the built-in Virtual Hosting of the terminal. We will help you set up
RunwiseFX Configurable Strategy Automator
Runwise Limited
4.95 (22)
ユーティリティ
The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, tak
Price Action DashBoard
Chantal Sala
4.17 (6)
ユーティリティ
The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
ユーティリティ
エリオット波動カウンターは、エリオット波動を迅速かつユーザーフレンドリーに手動でマークアップするためのパネルです。マークの色とレベルを選択できます。最後のマークアップとツールによって作成されたマークアップ全体を削除する機能もあります。マークアップはワンクリックで作成されます。 5 回クリック - 5 つの波があります。エリオット波動カウンターは、エリオット波動の初心者にもプロのアナリストにも最適なツールです。 エリオット波動カウンターのインストールと入力ガイド 取得したい場合     EA 追加 URL (  http://autofxhub.com   ) MT5 端末に関する 通知 (スクリーンショットを参照)。 MT4 バージョン https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14016 MT5 バージョン https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15081 一般的な入力: 波の種類ボタン: このボタンを使用すると、ユーザーはチャートで強調表示する波のパターンの種類を選択できます。使用可能なオプションには、イン
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Partial Close Expert
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Partial Close Expertは 、多くの機能を1つの自動化システムに統合したツールです。このEAは、リスク管理と潜在的な利益の最大化のための複数のオプションを提供することで、トレーダーがポジションをより効果的に管理するのに役立ちます。 パーシャルクローズエキスパートを使用すると、トレーダーは   部分的な閉鎖   利益を確定するためのレベル、     トレーリングストップ   利益を守り損失を制限するレベル、     とんとん   価格が反対方向に動いた場合でも取引が損益ゼロになることを保証するレベル、およびその他のいくつかの機能。 このオールインワンのエキスパートアドバイザーを使用することで、トレーダーは取引を常に監視する必要がなく、時間と労力を節約できます。EAは市場の状況に基づいて事前に設定された指示を実行するため、トレーダーはより柔軟に取引をコントロールできます。 部分クローズエキスパートを添付し、     キーボードの「p」を押して 設定を変更すれば準備完了です。 部分クローズエキスパート   インストールと入力ガイド EA に関する通知を受け取りたい場合は、U
Master Trend Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
ユーティリティ
Master Trend Dashboard is a new generation indicator, compact, light and efficient. Each element of this Dashboard is designed to return specific signals as: Price Action, Breakout, Net Change (performance of the instrument), algorithmic studies, correlations and statistical calculations. This tool will change your way of trading allowing you to receive important information. See the Graphic Signals to understand every single signal below: Graphic Signals Symbol name and arrow color Green = Cur
作者のその他のプロダクト
FX Vision AI MT5
Andrey Barinov
5 (1)
エキスパート
FX Vision AI — Precision, Clarity, and Intelligence in Every Trade FX Vision AI represents a breakthrough in intelligent automated trading — combining professionally engineered trading logic with real AI forecasting and deep market analysis. Designed for Gold, Forex, and CFD instruments, FX Vision AI sees beyond market noise, adapts to changing conditions, and executes smart decisions with surgical precision. This is not just another “AI-powered EA.” FX Vision AI delivers true market intellige
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
ユーティリティ
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
AI Trading Station MT5
Andrey Barinov
ユーティリティ
Wouldn't it be great if AI had a second look at your trading data — graphics, indicators, and beyond? Introducing AI Trading Station , a revolutionary utility seamlessly integrated with the MetaTrader platform. Powered by the advanced intelligence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, this complete solution covers every step of your trading journey, from data gathering to trade execution. The Complete Trading Process. Reinvented Data Gathering & Visualization: Collect and display vital market data on intuitive
AI Trading Station MT4
Andrey Barinov
ユーティリティ
Wouldn't it be great if AI had a second look at your trading data — graphics, indicators, and beyond? Introducing AI Trading Station , a revolutionary utility seamlessly integrated with the MetaTrader platform. Powered by the advanced intelligence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, this complete solution covers every step of your trading journey, from data gathering to trade execution. The Complete Trading Process. Reinvented Data Gathering & Visualization: Collect and display vital market data on intuitive
FX Vision AI MT4
Andrey Barinov
エキスパート
FX Vision AI — Precision, Clarity, and Intelligence in Every Trade FX Vision AI represents a breakthrough in intelligent automated trading — combining professionally engineered trading logic with real AI forecasting and deep market analysis. Designed for Gold, Forex, and CFD instruments, FX Vision AI sees beyond market noise, adapts to changing conditions, and executes smart decisions with surgical precision. This is not just another “AI-powered EA.” FX Vision AI delivers true market intellige
フィルタ:
Kurren James Kidd
494
Kurren James Kidd 2023.06.22 19:31 
 

Freaken GOLD! I'm a very novice programmer(if I can even call myself that). This thing will save you hours and hours of learning and programming. No more reading articles you barely understand or copy and pasting code. If you're a complete novice like me I absolutely 100% recommend Bots Builder Pro!

レビューに返信