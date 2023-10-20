SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited

Bitcoin Scalp Pro

Profalgo Limited
0 recensioni
101 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 -19%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
917
Profit Trade:
377 (41.11%)
Loss Trade:
540 (58.89%)
Best Trade:
168.42 EUR
Worst Trade:
-158.36 EUR
Profitto lordo:
21 444.41 EUR (15 312 971 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-21 632.88 EUR (14 953 514 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (582.68 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
582.68 EUR (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
2.97%
Massimo carico di deposito:
32.52%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
40 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.13
Long Trade:
528 (57.58%)
Short Trade:
389 (42.42%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.99
Profitto previsto:
-0.21 EUR
Profitto medio:
56.88 EUR
Perdita media:
-40.06 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-555.60 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-555.60 EUR (12)
Crescita mensile:
-41.41%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
308.54 EUR
Massimale:
1 497.22 EUR (64.85%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
64.85% (1 497.22 EUR)
Per equità:
14.02% (241.36 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 917
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD -215
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 359K
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +168.42 EUR
Worst Trade: -158 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +582.68 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -555.60 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 7
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 7
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.00 × 22
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.38 × 104
Exness-MT5Real31
2.38 × 8
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
13.12 × 41
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
16.33 × 45
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
24.91 × 11
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Running Bitcoin Scalp Pro with default settings, and lotsizeStep=70 (aggressive)


MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87947

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87972


Best broker: https://shorturl.at/uEH12 

Best broker european clients: https://shorturl.at/kvHPY 

Recommended VPS: https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=69279




Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.24 00:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.22 02:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.14% of days out of 704 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.17 04:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 18:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.14% of days out of 698 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 07:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.08 20:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.08 15:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.09 20:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.16% of days out of 629 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.09 15:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.24 17:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.23 20:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.12 00:22
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.05.22 20:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.22 00:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.20 21:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.19 00:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.01.06 00:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.02 15:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.12.29 14:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.12.26 11:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
30USD al mese
-19%
0
0
USD
812
EUR
101
100%
917
41%
3%
0.99
-0.21
EUR
65%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.