- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
917
Profit Trade:
377 (41.11%)
Loss Trade:
540 (58.89%)
Best Trade:
168.42 EUR
Worst Trade:
-158.36 EUR
Profitto lordo:
21 444.41 EUR (15 312 971 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-21 632.88 EUR (14 953 514 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (582.68 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
582.68 EUR (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
2.97%
Massimo carico di deposito:
32.52%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
40 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.13
Long Trade:
528 (57.58%)
Short Trade:
389 (42.42%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.99
Profitto previsto:
-0.21 EUR
Profitto medio:
56.88 EUR
Perdita media:
-40.06 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-555.60 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-555.60 EUR (12)
Crescita mensile:
-41.41%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
308.54 EUR
Massimale:
1 497.22 EUR (64.85%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
64.85% (1 497.22 EUR)
Per equità:
14.02% (241.36 EUR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|917
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|-215
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|359K
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +168.42 EUR
Worst Trade: -158 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +582.68 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -555.60 EUR
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 7
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 7
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.00 × 22
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.38 × 104
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|2.38 × 8
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|13.12 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|16.33 × 45
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|24.91 × 11
Running Bitcoin Scalp Pro with default settings, and lotsizeStep=70 (aggressive)
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87947
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87972
Best broker: https://shorturl.at/uEH12
Best broker european clients: https://shorturl.at/kvHPY
Recommended VPS: https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=69279
