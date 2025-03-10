Valute / ZVIA
ZVIA: Zevia PBC Class A
2.37 USD 0.01 (0.42%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ZVIA ha avuto una variazione del -0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.32 e ad un massimo di 2.39.
Segui le dinamiche di Zevia PBC Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ZVIA News
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.32 2.39
Intervallo Annuale
0.96 4.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.38
- Apertura
- 2.37
- Bid
- 2.37
- Ask
- 2.67
- Minimo
- 2.32
- Massimo
- 2.39
- Volume
- 500
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- -13.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- 109.73%
21 settembre, domenica