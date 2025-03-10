QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ZVIA
Tornare a Azioni

ZVIA: Zevia PBC Class A

2.37 USD 0.01 (0.42%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ZVIA ha avuto una variazione del -0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.32 e ad un massimo di 2.39.

Segui le dinamiche di Zevia PBC Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ZVIA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.32 2.39
Intervallo Annuale
0.96 4.99
Chiusura Precedente
2.38
Apertura
2.37
Bid
2.37
Ask
2.67
Minimo
2.32
Massimo
2.39
Volume
500
Variazione giornaliera
-0.42%
Variazione Mensile
-13.50%
Variazione Semestrale
9.72%
Variazione Annuale
109.73%
21 settembre, domenica