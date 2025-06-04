QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / YEXT
YEXT: Yext Inc

8.81 USD 0.15 (1.67%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio YEXT ha avuto una variazione del -1.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.76 e ad un massimo di 9.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Yext Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.76 9.00
Intervallo Annuale
5.51 9.20
Chiusura Precedente
8.96
Apertura
9.00
Bid
8.81
Ask
9.11
Minimo
8.76
Massimo
9.00
Volume
1.200 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.67%
Variazione Mensile
-2.11%
Variazione Semestrale
42.79%
Variazione Annuale
27.50%
20 settembre, sabato