YEXT: Yext Inc
8.81 USD 0.15 (1.67%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio YEXT ha avuto una variazione del -1.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.76 e ad un massimo di 9.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Yext Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.76 9.00
Intervallo Annuale
5.51 9.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.96
- Apertura
- 9.00
- Bid
- 8.81
- Ask
- 9.11
- Minimo
- 8.76
- Massimo
- 9.00
- Volume
- 1.200 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.67%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 42.79%
- Variazione Annuale
- 27.50%
20 settembre, sabato