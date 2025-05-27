Valute / XRX
XRX: Xerox Holdings Corporation
4.10 USD 0.11 (2.76%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XRX ha avuto una variazione del 2.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.90 e ad un massimo di 4.15.
Segui le dinamiche di Xerox Holdings Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
XRX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.90 4.15
Intervallo Annuale
3.44 11.29
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.99
- Apertura
- 4.01
- Bid
- 4.10
- Ask
- 4.40
- Minimo
- 3.90
- Massimo
- 4.15
- Volume
- 13.113 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.76%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -15.11%
- Variazione Annuale
- -60.42%
21 settembre, domenica