QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / UP
Tornare a Azioni

UP: Wheels Up Experience Inc Class A

2.51 USD 0.07 (2.87%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UP ha avuto una variazione del 2.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.35 e ad un massimo di 2.56.

Segui le dinamiche di Wheels Up Experience Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UP News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.35 2.56
Intervallo Annuale
0.74 3.50
Chiusura Precedente
2.44
Apertura
2.50
Bid
2.51
Ask
2.81
Minimo
2.35
Massimo
2.56
Volume
4.762 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.87%
Variazione Mensile
-10.99%
Variazione Semestrale
151.00%
Variazione Annuale
5.02%
20 settembre, sabato