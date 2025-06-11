Valute / UP
UP: Wheels Up Experience Inc Class A
2.51 USD 0.07 (2.87%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UP ha avuto una variazione del 2.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.35 e ad un massimo di 2.56.
Segui le dinamiche di Wheels Up Experience Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.35 2.56
Intervallo Annuale
0.74 3.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.44
- Apertura
- 2.50
- Bid
- 2.51
- Ask
- 2.81
- Minimo
- 2.35
- Massimo
- 2.56
- Volume
- 4.762 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.87%
- Variazione Mensile
- -10.99%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 151.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.02%
20 settembre, sabato