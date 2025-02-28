Valute / TRMD
TRMD: TORM plc - Class A
22.57 USD 0.64 (2.76%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TRMD ha avuto una variazione del -2.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.40 e ad un massimo di 22.75.
Segui le dinamiche di TORM plc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TRMD News
Intervallo Giornaliero
22.40 22.75
Intervallo Annuale
13.63 33.47
- Chiusura Precedente
- 23.21
- Apertura
- 22.63
- Bid
- 22.57
- Ask
- 22.87
- Minimo
- 22.40
- Massimo
- 22.75
- Volume
- 1.004 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.76%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.44%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 37.96%
- Variazione Annuale
- -30.23%
