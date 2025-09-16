QuotazioniSezioni
TMV
TMV: Direxion Daily 20-Year Treasury Bear 3X

35.54 USD 0.23 (0.65%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TMV ha avuto una variazione del 0.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.34 e ad un massimo di 35.83.

Segui le dinamiche di Direxion Daily 20-Year Treasury Bear 3X. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
35.34 35.83
Intervallo Annuale
27.57 44.29
Chiusura Precedente
35.31
Apertura
35.52
Bid
35.54
Ask
35.84
Minimo
35.34
Massimo
35.83
Volume
912
Variazione giornaliera
0.65%
Variazione Mensile
-10.77%
Variazione Semestrale
4.28%
Variazione Annuale
26.70%
21 settembre, domenica