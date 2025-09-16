Valute / TMV
TMV: Direxion Daily 20-Year Treasury Bear 3X
35.54 USD 0.23 (0.65%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TMV ha avuto una variazione del 0.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.34 e ad un massimo di 35.83.
Segui le dinamiche di Direxion Daily 20-Year Treasury Bear 3X. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
35.34 35.83
Intervallo Annuale
27.57 44.29
- Chiusura Precedente
- 35.31
- Apertura
- 35.52
- Bid
- 35.54
- Ask
- 35.84
- Minimo
- 35.34
- Massimo
- 35.83
- Volume
- 912
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.65%
- Variazione Mensile
- -10.77%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- 26.70%
21 settembre, domenica