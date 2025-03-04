Valute / SWIM
SWIM: Latham Group Inc
7.68 USD 0.16 (2.04%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SWIM ha avuto una variazione del -2.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.64 e ad un massimo di 7.85.
Segui le dinamiche di Latham Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.64 7.85
Intervallo Annuale
4.56 8.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.84
- Apertura
- 7.85
- Bid
- 7.68
- Ask
- 7.98
- Minimo
- 7.64
- Massimo
- 7.85
- Volume
- 1.341 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.04%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.78%
20 settembre, sabato