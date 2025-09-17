QuotazioniSezioni
SPMO: Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

121.87 USD 0.44 (0.36%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SPMO ha avuto una variazione del 0.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 121.35 e ad un massimo di 122.02.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
121.35 122.02
Intervallo Annuale
78.25 122.02
Chiusura Precedente
121.43
Apertura
121.83
Bid
121.87
Ask
122.17
Minimo
121.35
Massimo
122.02
Volume
3.279 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.36%
Variazione Mensile
6.27%
Variazione Semestrale
32.15%
Variazione Annuale
34.38%
