SMBK: SmartFinancial Inc

36.87 USD 0.94 (2.49%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SMBK ha avuto una variazione del -2.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 36.87 e ad un massimo di 37.84.

Segui le dinamiche di SmartFinancial Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
36.87 37.84
Intervallo Annuale
26.31 37.89
Chiusura Precedente
37.81
Apertura
37.84
Bid
36.87
Ask
37.17
Minimo
36.87
Massimo
37.84
Volume
44
Variazione giornaliera
-2.49%
Variazione Mensile
0.82%
Variazione Semestrale
19.71%
Variazione Annuale
27.93%
