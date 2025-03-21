QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PNBK
Tornare a Azioni

PNBK: Patriot National Bancorp Inc

1.43 USD 0.03 (2.05%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PNBK ha avuto una variazione del -2.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.39 e ad un massimo di 1.49.

Segui le dinamiche di Patriot National Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PNBK News

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.39 1.49
Intervallo Annuale
0.90 7.47
Chiusura Precedente
1.46
Apertura
1.46
Bid
1.43
Ask
1.73
Minimo
1.39
Massimo
1.49
Volume
566
Variazione giornaliera
-2.05%
Variazione Mensile
-3.38%
Variazione Semestrale
19.17%
Variazione Annuale
-28.50%
21 settembre, domenica