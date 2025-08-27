Valute / NVAX
NVAX: Novavax Inc
8.71 USD 0.18 (2.11%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NVAX ha avuto una variazione del 2.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.52 e ad un massimo di 8.82.
Segui le dinamiche di Novavax Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NVAX News
- CDC Ends Universal Covid Vaccine Recommendation; Moderna Skids
- US vaccine advisers abandon broad COVID shot support
- The Battle Over Covid Vaccines Hits A Fever Pitch As RFK-Picked Panel Makes Its Debut
- Here's Why Novavax (NVAX) Fell More Than Broader Market
- MRNA Stock Rises as Updated COVID-19 Jab Shows Strong Immune Response
- COVID-19 Vaccine Stocks Fall on Reports Linking Shots to Child Deaths
- Trump officials to link child deaths to COVID shots, Washington Post reports
- Nasdaq notches record high close, traders look to Fed meeting
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records, traders look to Fed meeting
- Wall St mixed after rally, but indexes on track for weekly gains
- FDA Moves To Publicize Data On Pregnant Women's Covid Vaccine Side Effects - Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)
- Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Shots Fired! After RFK Jr.'s Senate Grilling, Will Pfizer, Moderna Survive The Battle In D.C.?
- Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Presents At Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 Transcript
- Novavax at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference: Strategic Shift and Future Prospects
- Novavax receives milestone payment after Japan approves COVID vaccine
- Bernie Sanders Demands Health Secretary RFK Jr.'s Resignation As CDC Leadership Crisis Deepens - Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), GSK (NYSE:GSK)
- Boyd Gaming and Shoe Carnival have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- FDA Approves Updated COVID-19 Vaccines but With Restrictions
- Why Novavax (NVAX) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- H.C. Wainwright assumes coverage on Novavax stock with Buy rating
- Novavax issues $225 million in convertible notes due 2031 and completes debt exchange
- RFK Jr. Rescinds Emergency Authorizations For COVID-19 Vaccines - Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)
- RFK Jr. Makes Good On Promise To End Covid Vaccine Mandate. BioNTech Tumbles.
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.52 8.82
Intervallo Annuale
5.01 15.22
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.53
- Apertura
- 8.55
- Bid
- 8.71
- Ask
- 9.01
- Minimo
- 8.52
- Massimo
- 8.82
- Volume
- 6.633 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- 17.86%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 35.88%
- Variazione Annuale
- -31.09%
20 settembre, sabato