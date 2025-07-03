QuotazioniSezioni
NEON: Neonode Inc

4.05 USD 0.17 (4.03%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NEON ha avuto una variazione del -4.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.05 e ad un massimo di 4.29.

Segui le dinamiche di Neonode Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.05 4.29
Intervallo Annuale
3.80 29.89
Chiusura Precedente
4.22
Apertura
4.24
Bid
4.05
Ask
4.35
Minimo
4.05
Massimo
4.29
Volume
1.532 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.03%
Variazione Mensile
-82.77%
Variazione Semestrale
-50.12%
Variazione Annuale
-54.49%
21 settembre, domenica