NEON
NEON: Neonode Inc
4.05 USD 0.17 (4.03%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NEON ha avuto una variazione del -4.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.05 e ad un massimo di 4.29.
Segui le dinamiche di Neonode Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NEON News
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.05 4.29
Intervallo Annuale
3.80 29.89
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.22
- Apertura
- 4.24
- Bid
- 4.05
- Ask
- 4.35
- Minimo
- 4.05
- Massimo
- 4.29
- Volume
- 1.532 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- -82.77%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -50.12%
- Variazione Annuale
- -54.49%
21 settembre, domenica