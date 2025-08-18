QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MTB
MTB: M&T Bank Corporation

202.02 USD 1.42 (0.71%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MTB ha avuto una variazione del 0.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 198.88 e ad un massimo di 202.56.

Segui le dinamiche di M&T Bank Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
198.88 202.56
Intervallo Annuale
150.75 225.70
Chiusura Precedente
200.60
Apertura
200.08
Bid
202.02
Ask
202.32
Minimo
198.88
Massimo
202.56
Volume
2.252 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.71%
Variazione Mensile
2.76%
Variazione Semestrale
13.85%
Variazione Annuale
13.97%
