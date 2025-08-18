Valute / MTB
MTB: M&T Bank Corporation
202.02 USD 1.42 (0.71%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MTB ha avuto una variazione del 0.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 198.88 e ad un massimo di 202.56.
Segui le dinamiche di M&T Bank Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MTB News
- M&T Bank ridurrà il tasso di interesse primario dal 7,50% al 7,25%
- M&T Bank to lower prime lending rate to 7.25% from 7.50%
- Le 5 migliori banche regionali pronte alla crescita, secondo l’analisi di WarrenAI
- Top 5 Regional Banks Poised for Growth, According to WarrenAI Analysis
- Arista Networks and Elevance Health have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Western Alliance Offers Shareholders a New Share Repurchase Program
- MTB vs. NTRS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Fed Set to Cut Rates Tomorrow: 3 Bank Stocks Stand to Benefit
- U.S. Bancorp Rewards Shareholders With 4% Dividend Hike, Shares Up
- M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Alphabet To Rally Around 23%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS), Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)
- Top 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Here's Why M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) is a Strong Value Stock
- Popular Hikes Dividend: Sustainable Strategy or Short-Term Boost?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Stock Yards Reward Shareholders With 3.2% Dividend Hike, Shares Up
- 4 Stocks to Watch That Declared Dividend Hikes Amid Rate-Cut Uncertainty
- M&T Bank Rewards Shareholders, Lifts Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%
- M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Could Be a Great Choice
- 3 Banks Stocks With Dividend Hikes in the Past Week to Watch
- M&T Bank raises quarterly dividend by 11 percent to $1.50 per share
- Hartford MidCap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- M&t bank VP Kevin Pearson sells $4.7M in MTB stock
Intervallo Giornaliero
198.88 202.56
Intervallo Annuale
150.75 225.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 200.60
- Apertura
- 200.08
- Bid
- 202.02
- Ask
- 202.32
- Minimo
- 198.88
- Massimo
- 202.56
- Volume
- 2.252 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.76%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.85%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.97%
20 settembre, sabato