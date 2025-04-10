Valute / LXFR
LXFR: Luxfer Holdings PLC
14.09 USD 0.71 (4.80%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LXFR ha avuto una variazione del -4.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.03 e ad un massimo di 14.63.
Segui le dinamiche di Luxfer Holdings PLC. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.03 14.63
Intervallo Annuale
9.41 15.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.80
- Apertura
- 14.54
- Bid
- 14.09
- Ask
- 14.39
- Minimo
- 14.03
- Massimo
- 14.63
- Volume
- 195
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.01%
- Variazione Annuale
- 10.34%
21 settembre, domenica