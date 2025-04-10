QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LXFR
Tornare a Azioni

LXFR: Luxfer Holdings PLC

14.09 USD 0.71 (4.80%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LXFR ha avuto una variazione del -4.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.03 e ad un massimo di 14.63.

Segui le dinamiche di Luxfer Holdings PLC. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LXFR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.03 14.63
Intervallo Annuale
9.41 15.64
Chiusura Precedente
14.80
Apertura
14.54
Bid
14.09
Ask
14.39
Minimo
14.03
Massimo
14.63
Volume
195
Variazione giornaliera
-4.80%
Variazione Mensile
6.42%
Variazione Semestrale
18.01%
Variazione Annuale
10.34%
21 settembre, domenica