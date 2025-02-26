Valute / GOTU
GOTU: Gaotu Techedu Inc American Depositary Shares
3.51 USD 0.05 (1.40%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GOTU ha avuto una variazione del -1.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.46 e ad un massimo di 3.56.
Segui le dinamiche di Gaotu Techedu Inc American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GOTU News
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.46 3.56
Intervallo Annuale
1.87 4.56
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.56
- Apertura
- 3.55
- Bid
- 3.51
- Ask
- 3.81
- Minimo
- 3.46
- Massimo
- 3.56
- Volume
- 758
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.40%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.54%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.01%
- Variazione Annuale
- -12.03%
20 settembre, sabato