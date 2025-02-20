Valute / FPI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
FPI: Farmland Partners Inc
10.93 USD 0.13 (1.18%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FPI ha avuto una variazione del -1.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.91 e ad un massimo di 11.07.
Segui le dinamiche di Farmland Partners Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FPI News
- Dividend Power Dogs: 12 Ideal Safer September Stars
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow In Week Ended July 25
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Earnings call transcript: Farmland Partners Q2 2025 earnings beat forecasts
- Farmland Partners Q2 2025 slides: Strategic dispositions drive profitability
- Farmland Partners (FPI) Lags Q2 FFO Estimates
- Farmland Partners: Not Enough Discount To Net Asset Value (NYSE:FPI)
- Shheikh.io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale for Blockchain-Backed Real‑World Asset Investments
- ’Amber waves of grain’ recede in America’s heartland as wheat farmers struggle
- Sealy & Company Announces Retirement of CFO and Appointment of Successor
- REITweek Conference: Fresh Data On All Things REIT
- CareTrust REIT Stock Gets Technical Rating Upgrade
- Losers Of REIT Earnings Season
- The Perfect Storm Is Forming For REIT Outperformance
- Buy The Dip: 6%-Yielding Inflation Hedges Getting Way Too Cheap
- Jim Cramer: Fiserv Is 'One Of The Greatest Fintechs,' Calls This Tech Company A Meme Stock - Fiserv (NYSE:FI), Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)
- Farmland Partners: Interim Value Via Asset Sales, Long Term Via Strategic Pivot (NYSE:FPI)
- 5 REITs Ripe For Buyout
- Gladstone Land: You Shouldn't Get 7.5% Yield On Preferreds, Yet Here We Are (LAND)
- REIT Replay: REIT Share Prices Tick Up During Week Ended Feb. 21
- Why I Don't Invest In REIT ETFs
- Bad Vibes, Positive Results
- Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.91 11.07
Intervallo Annuale
9.66 12.87
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.06
- Apertura
- 11.01
- Bid
- 10.93
- Ask
- 11.23
- Minimo
- 10.91
- Massimo
- 11.07
- Volume
- 228
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.18%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.00%
20 settembre, sabato