FPI: Farmland Partners Inc

10.93 USD 0.13 (1.18%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FPI ha avuto una variazione del -1.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.91 e ad un massimo di 11.07.

Segui le dinamiche di Farmland Partners Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.91 11.07
Intervallo Annuale
9.66 12.87
Chiusura Precedente
11.06
Apertura
11.01
Bid
10.93
Ask
11.23
Minimo
10.91
Massimo
11.07
Volume
228
Variazione giornaliera
-1.18%
Variazione Mensile
0.37%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.18%
Variazione Annuale
5.00%
20 settembre, sabato