QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ENVX
Tornare a Azioni

ENVX: Enovix Corporation

10.09 USD 0.13 (1.31%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ENVX ha avuto una variazione del 1.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.87 e ad un massimo di 10.32.

Segui le dinamiche di Enovix Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ENVX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.87 10.32
Intervallo Annuale
5.27 16.49
Chiusura Precedente
9.96
Apertura
9.94
Bid
10.09
Ask
10.39
Minimo
9.87
Massimo
10.32
Volume
9.381 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.31%
Variazione Mensile
9.20%
Variazione Semestrale
38.22%
Variazione Annuale
8.61%
20 settembre, sabato