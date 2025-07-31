Valute / ENVX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ENVX: Enovix Corporation
10.09 USD 0.13 (1.31%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ENVX ha avuto una variazione del 1.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.87 e ad un massimo di 10.32.
Segui le dinamiche di Enovix Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ENVX News
- Le slide del secondo trimestre 2025 di Enovix rivelano una crescita del 98% nei ricavi e progressi nella piattaforma batterie AI-1
- Enovix Q2 2025 slides reveal 98% revenue growth, AI-1 battery platform progress
- Lovesac, Avidity Biosciences, Veritone And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - CI&T (NYSE:CINT), Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)
- Enovix Stock Tumbles After Hours: What To Know - Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)
- Enovix Stock Falls Amid CATL Mine Reopening: What's Going On? - Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)
- Enovix Stock: Rally Fades But Demand For Futuristic Batteries Grows (NASDAQ:ENVX)
- AI’s Gold Rush: Tech Winners, Job Shake-Ups, and Powering the Boom
- Itron Launches Smart Water Metering Project With Fiji Water Utility
- Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Forms 'Hammer Chart Pattern': Time for Bottom Fishing?
- Down 31.9% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
- Flex Stock Surges 56% in the Past Year: Will the Uptrend Continue?
- Enovix: The Great Divide Between Red Flags and Quiet Confidence (NASDAQ:ENVX)
- Enovix establishes R&D center in India to accelerate battery development
- Canaccord Genuity raises Enovix stock price target to $22 on AI-1 platform
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/4/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Enovix (ENVX): Shareholder-Friendly Capital Raise But Major Challenges Remain - Sell
- Enovix Shares Plunge Over 20% Despite Beating Q2 Revenue And EPS Estimates - Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)
- Enovix (ENVX) Q2 Revenue Jumps 97%
- Coinbase Posts Downbeat Q2 Results, Joins Amazon, Fluor, Bloom Energy And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Why Apple Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Enovix beats Q2 2025 revenue forecast, stock rises
- Enovix Stock Is Tumbling Thursday: What's Going On? - Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)
- Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.87 10.32
Intervallo Annuale
5.27 16.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.96
- Apertura
- 9.94
- Bid
- 10.09
- Ask
- 10.39
- Minimo
- 9.87
- Massimo
- 10.32
- Volume
- 9.381 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.31%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 38.22%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.61%
20 settembre, sabato