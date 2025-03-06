Valute / EHAB
EHAB: Enhabit Inc
8.17 USD 0.11 (1.36%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EHAB ha avuto una variazione del 1.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.06 e ad un massimo di 8.27.
Segui le dinamiche di Enhabit Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.06 8.27
Intervallo Annuale
6.50 10.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.06
- Apertura
- 8.10
- Bid
- 8.17
- Ask
- 8.47
- Minimo
- 8.06
- Massimo
- 8.27
- Volume
- 589
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.61%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -5.66%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.21%
20 settembre, sabato